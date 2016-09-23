Joe Cardamone – Stranger Thingz theme song
Joe Cardamone covers the theme song from Stranger Things… Enjoy.
Jacuzzi Boys “Ping Pong” Mag Mag Yep folks, more Jacuzzi Boys. Ah you’re welcome. So what we have here is “Ping Pong”, Tropical Goth at its finest. I snagged this release at their most...
Alex Herter reviews the new one from San Diego’s classiest band Mrs. Magician.
If you haven’t heard, the release of Kid Cudi’s highly anticipated new album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ was delayed over clearance issues. To hold fans over while his team hashes things out, Cudi...
Listen to the new episode of Buddyhead Radio in which Travis talks with legendary producer & rock n’ roller Chris Goss.
Travis breaks down Gucci’s post-jail opus for all you Buddyhead readers.
Travis checks in with the new EP from your favorite New Yorkers who sing about being skinny and drinking beer.
Former Black Flag frontman, frequent movie star, radio show host, La Weekly columnist, Dinosaur Jr spokesperson & all around nice guy, Henry Rollins, is going on a rather long tour this year dishing out...
Chris Checkman lets loose on the Second Amendment and mourns the 50 people dead & 53 people injured from the latest Orlando mass shooting.
Bleached – Welcome the Worms (Dead Oceans) Second album from the Clavin sisters; Jennifer and Jessica of Mika Mike and a rhythm section consisting of Micayla Grace on bass and Nick Pilot behind the...
Watch the new video from Buddha gxd
Jacuzzi Boys “Happy Damage EP” MAG MAG Records Well, damn. I never thought this would come to fruition. Yet, here I am writing a Buddyhead record review. I am Alex. It’s nice to meet...
New Paranorm video…
Watch the new new documentary from Ty Dollar $ign called “Free TC”
Isaac Gracie “Songs From My Bedroom” EP Buried Crowns Ltd / EMI I hate reviewing EPs. I normally avoid them. But this one is so good I had to breakdown and give it a...
We’re still making the new guy, Nick Woods, go through and review all the shitty demos we get in the mail. Cuz like what else would we do? Plus… gotta pay your dues kids!
For episode #15 of the Buddyhead Radio podcast, Travis speaks with the mind behind the flagship band on his label, SHAT! Lots of dirty language and offensive stories.
We made the new guy, Nick Woods, go through and review all the shitty demos we get in the mail. Gotta pay your dues kids!
A new music video by Winkie directed by Vowws.
Los Angeles occult-rocker Magic Wands are releasing their second album, Jupiter, on Friday (2/26) via Cleopatra Records. A little bit of pop, a little bit of shoegaze, a little 80’s (Blondie/Billy Idol) and a...
Travis peaks with world famous drummer Josh Freese who’s played for the likes of Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Devo, The Vandals, Sting, The Replacements, Paul Westerberg and Ween.
We’ve got some fresh blood here at Buddyhead… Nick Woods pops his Buddyhead cherry and asks Blag The Ripper about performing on acid.
Buddyhead Radio is back with lucky episode #13 and an interview with NYC band Winkie where they discuss the tough issue like the movie Thrashin’!
Travis reviews Snoop Dogg’s “Bush” G Pro Vaporizer….
With the recent passing of Jon Bunch, we dug up our interview with Sensefield by Ryan Ritchie with photos by Travis from 1999
Words by: Travis Keller, Jules Ross, and Stephen Sunday Photos & art by: Jason Barrr WASSSSSSUUUP!???? We sure have gotten a bad rap here at “The Head.” A lot of people seem to think...
The whole skinny on Dirty Laundry’s new subscription service….
Check out a conversation between Joe Caradmone of The Icarus Line and the great Warren Ellis of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds & Grinderman… it’s a good time!
Listen to a conversation between Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line and Rafael Reyes of Prayers… it’s a good listen kids!
Pick up the new 15 song 2xLP from Andrew Rinehart out via Buddyhead Records.
Listen to the brand new song from international heart-throbs…. TURBONEGRO!
Check out The Icarus Line’s US tour dates with Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts…
The always inspiring Jesse Von Doom from CashMusic.org wrote a piece about the arts (pop culture especially), technology, commerce and how we can all grow a better future for music…
Check out “Cosmic Rider” from the 2 song single Buddyhead released today from Monsterheart. The b-side is “Bones”. Music videos coming soon. In the meantime, hit up the Monsterheart website: http://monsterheart.net Update: “Bones” video...
PRESIDENT, ‘THE’ DONALD, By Chris Checkman Picture a world you lived in that was almost perfect: Every meal, takeout or homemade–perfect! Every fuck, takeout or homemade–perfect! Every TV show, there at the flick of...
Check out episode #12 of Buddyhead Radio in which Travis speaks with John Famiglietti from Health!
The Icarus Line have a brand new 2xLP called “All Things Under Heaven” that came out yesterday. It’ll available worldwide from American Primitive / Agitated Records, order that shit on LP, CD or MP3...
For episode eleven of Buddyhead Radio Travis speaks with Stephen McBean of Black Mountain, Pink Mountaintops & The Obliterations!