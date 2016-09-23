Buddyhead ...for the children. Don't steal our shit.

8 Nov, 2016

Jacuzzi Boys

Jacuzzi Boys “Ping Pong” Mag Mag Yep folks, more Jacuzzi Boys. Ah you’re welcome. So what we have here is “Ping Pong”, Tropical Goth at its finest. I snagged this release at their most...

4 Oct, 2016

Mrs. Magician

Alex Herter reviews the new one from San Diego’s classiest band Mrs. Magician.

23 Jun, 2016

The Strokes

Travis checks in with the new EP from your favorite New Yorkers who sing about being skinny and drinking beer.

15 Jun, 2016

Sheer Mag

Sheer Mag iii EP STATIC SHOCK / WILSUNS RC After concluding four days of working on a short film, I was the lucky recipient of a free case of Lagunitas from the DP for...

6 Jun, 2016

Bleached – Welcome the Worms

Bleached  – Welcome the Worms (Dead Oceans) Second album from the Clavin sisters; Jennifer and Jessica of Mika Mike and a rhythm section consisting of Micayla Grace on bass and Nick Pilot behind the...

16 May, 2016

Jacuzzi Boys

Jacuzzi Boys “Happy Damage EP” MAG MAG Records Well, damn. I never thought this would come to fruition. Yet, here I am writing a Buddyhead record review. I am Alex. It’s nice to meet...

7 Apr, 2016

Isaac Gracie

Isaac Gracie “Songs From My Bedroom” EP Buried Crowns Ltd / EMI I hate reviewing EPs. I normally avoid them. But this one is so good I had to breakdown and give it a...

MEDICATION

29 Feb, 2016

Stream Magic Wands New Album In Full

Los Angeles occult-rocker Magic Wands are releasing their second album, Jupiter, on Friday (2/26) via Cleopatra Records. A little bit of pop, a little bit of shoegaze, a little 80’s (Blondie/Billy Idol) and a...

10 Feb, 2016

Winkie

Jules Ross reviews the new one from NYC noise-makers Winkie.

MEDICATION

16 Oct, 2015

New Monsterheart Single Out Via Buddyhead Today

Check out “Cosmic Rider” from the 2 song single Buddyhead released today from Monsterheart. The b-side is “Bones”. Music videos coming soon. In the meantime, hit up the Monsterheart website: http://monsterheart.net Update: “Bones” video...

11 Oct, 2015

PRESIDENT, ‘THE’ DONALD By Chris Checkman

PRESIDENT, ‘THE’ DONALD, By Chris Checkman Picture a world you lived in that was almost perfect: Every meal, takeout or homemade–perfect! Every fuck, takeout or homemade–perfect! Every TV show, there at the flick of...

