Keith Morris Interview Part 1 – Buddyhead Radio #9

This is episode nine in which Travis speaks with Keith Morris, frontman from such legendary bands such as Black Flag, Circle Jerks & Off, about getting arrested, the beginnings of Black Flag, how The Circle Jerks started / ended, living with Jeffery Lee Pierce, Led Zeppelin records and much much more. Make sure to also check out part 2 of this interview…

Also on this episode is a new section in which Travis and Blag “The Ripper” Dahlia of The Dwarves riff on various news topics like Dr. Dre’s new album “Compton”, the N.W.A. biopic and the Kurt Cobain doc “Montage Of Heck”. We hope you enjoy it.

Buddyhead Radio’s bitchin’ theme music was written/recorded by Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line & the cover art was drawn by Craig Boush. Thanks dudes!

