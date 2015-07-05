Duane Denison of The Jesus Lizard Interview – Buddyhead Radio #3

Duane Denison Interview – Buddyhead Radio #3

(The Jesus Lizard/Tomahawk)

Welcome to Buddyhead Radio! Our new, sometimes-weekly, radio show / podcast hosted by Travis Keller that focuses on art, music, film and the internet.

In this third episode, Travis gets over the fear of hearing his own voice played back to him and gets to talk with the always interesting, and always charming, Duane Denison. Their talk covers if there’s ever going to be a new album from The Jesus Lizard, life in Nashville, giving guitar lessons, Kurt Cobain and a whole lot more in between all that! We think you’ll enjoy listening…

Duane Denison of The Jesus Lizard – Buddyhead Radio #3 by Buddyhead Radio on Mixcloud

