Buddyhead Letters (2003)

*This originally ran on Buddyhead in August 2003

Here it is folks… another batch of LETTERS TO BUDDYHEAD that we actually made time for in between huffing paint to answer. To entertain all you internet geeks out there, we grabbed random emails sent to us over the last few months and Travis answered them the best he could. Of course, all the really juicy and interesting letters involving people who want to either sue us or kill us we aren’t allowed to post due to legal reasons. Our straight edge lawyer said he’d “firestorm” our asses. Those letters are the really fun ones too, so if you really need to experience these, maybe you can bribe a peek at them out of us with an offer of young hairless Philippino virgin boys. If you too would like to be a LETTERS TO BUDDYHEAD celebrity, just make yourself look really stupid by sending us your opinion on anything in life to: tmk@Buddyhead.com, or use the postman dude: Buddyhead/po box 1268/Hollywood, Ca/90078. Just remember that when you send us something, that just like every porno featuring bomb gay dudes, we own all of it. Like we’ve said before, none of these letters are made up. It’s frightening, we know. Ok… don’t get scared…

Subject: KILL FAT BASS PLAYERS

I would like to join your crusade against fat bass players. Fat asses who claim to be musicians that can’t move around, but only make goofy faces instead have no place in this world. And also, in addition to the bassist from NFG and AAF, you can’t forget about the bassist from Korn. He’s a fatass, and his band truly sucks donkey balls. And also, the bass player from NOFX, his name is Fat mike, but he’s not that fat, we should kill him for false advertisement.

Weekly meetings for the “KILL FAT BASS PLAYERS” club are held every Friday evening at the Buddyhead Office on Sunsete. Besides holding group discussions on fat bass players that need to die, it’s a pot luck as well, so bring a tasty dish.

Subject: thank you to you

thank you send me your e_mail and ihopewe can join with you if you have information about straight edge movement please you e_mail to me ilike minor threat and fugazi who ian mckaye band now because ilike ian mckaye iwant to know about dischord release now and iwant know get the catalogue iwant to know the procedur and ihope we can make a friendship

Tom likes straight edge hardcore a lot too. Email him at TomA@buddyhead.com and he’ll also burn you one of his infamous “Best Of Bold” cd’s he tries to push on everybody.

Subject: gadzooks

what’s with the ignorant 311 bashing? maybe you (Travesty Keller) should force your self to actually listen beyond the first two songs next time you review an album…the last four songs on From Chaos are my faves, for whatever that’s worth…and the live versions, as heard on their current tour, are slammin, brah…plus most of the crowd is teenage girls… you’re missing out!

Mmmmk brah… go ahead and count us as part of the “missing out” crowd.

Subject: worst list…

I think you guys forgot to put the God awful Rx Bandits cd on the worst of 2001 list. John

We think you’re right.

Subject: help us

please add my band to your links.

thanks

A new girlie band in the early stages

kLePtOmAnIaCs

sOrRy kLePtOmAnIaCs bUt wE oNlY rEaLlY pUt oUr fRiEnDs oR bAnDs wE aLrEaDy lIkE oN tHe lInK pAgE.

Subject: Fly PR

hey aaron (or whoever is reading this) it has taken us forever to try and track you down… we had an old phone number for you and every time we called we just got this answering machine…finally one day when i was calling this person freaked out on the phone and started yelling at us…needless to say we decided that was no longer the number to reach you, or anyone affiliated with buddyhead for that matter, at. so what is your new number…what’s your address…have you been receiving our releases…you should have gotten the dragons ‘rock n roll kamikaze’, stinking lizaveta, hector zazou/ sandy dillon, and stretch armstrong…were you able to do coverage on any of them…please get back to us so we can update our contact information…i really hope to hear from you soon…

Yeah dude, the person who “freaked out and started yelling” at you was Travis, cos you were calling HIS HOUSE. Like, EVERY DAY. How about this, you give Buddyhead all of your home phone numbers so we can wake all of you up every morning bugging you about really bad bands nobody cares about. (just like Stretch Armstrong) We’ll see how well you react to that after maybe the 50th call.

Subject: There’s something wrong with your face.

Hey there, phockers. i read your ‘rules for being a rock star’ section and i must disagree with one of your rules. it’s the one about not being able to play a 7 string guitar or a bass that has more than 4 strings. most bands out there that use 7 string guitars do in fact blow, and their guitarists are usually no talent assclowns, but you must consider steve vai. talking shit about steve vai is like being a guy with a tiny tool who tells everyone that he has a small dick so that he can feel better about himself. it’s just something you shouldn’t do. another analogy you could use for talking shit about vai would be thinking that having a dog perform fellatio on you is a normal practice. about the bass thing, pull your head out of your ass. a lot of your theories about rock center around scoring gash, which i understand. But think about it this way: if you’re gonna play a 6 string bass, you better have big hands, and if you have big hands then you probably have big feet, and you know what women think about big feet. it’s a win – win situation. being able to have more fun with the bass and promoting yourself at the same time. so you should have said ‘don’t play a 7 string guitar or a bass with more than 4 strings if you’re in a nu metal band and have no technical skill.’ with that cleared up, if i got a band together that didn’t suck and started playing around hollywood clubs, would i be able to get a buddyhead shirt for free? cause i mean, that’s promotion for you guys. also, there can be fat guys in rock that can rule. listen to dredg, damnit. they have THREE fat guys in the band, and the bands that they are constantly compared to are TOOL, led zeppelin, and pink floyd. all you can say about that is ‘fuckin A, man.’ and lastly, set up some shows around hollywood with some bands that you guys are cool with. i want to see you guys try to ‘mack’.

Steve Vai? Huh? What the fuck just happened?

Subject: How To Be A Band

Dear Buddyhead,

In your section about becoming a band with the part about choosing a band name. I think you seriously made a mistake. The part where you said “Don’t Misspell your name” is a very good point. Korn, Limp Bizkit, Skrape, Puddle of Mudd, the list goes on are obvious examples of poorly produced band names. But you threw on your list “Strait Up”. There are several things wrong with this inclusion:

1) Strait Up is not a band name. Strait Up is a tribute album to Lynn Strait, singer of Snot.

2) There is a reason it is misspelled. It’s the fucking last name of the guy it’s a tribute for! Rather than a dumbass way to write a word, it’s a clever way to include his last name in the title of the album.

3) Even if you aren’t big fans of Snot – which I think is crazy talk, but to each his own – you should have respect for a dead man and his cool dog.

Snot fucking rules, the album fucking rules, and a big “Fuck you” to anyone who thinks it’s just another metal comp with no meaning.

Big Papa Jefe

“it’s a clever way to include his last name in the title of the album”? Yeah brah, I’ve got a clever way to figure out whether or not a “tribute album” is going to suck mad dong or not, and the first little tip off would be whether or not members of Sevendust, Kittie, Staind, and Incubus were involved.

Subject: why?

Well…. lets all be bad ass punks and like the same music as eachother so we can get a favorable opinion from some shithead at buddyhead.com. After all this is what you are telling us to do….

fuck, get your brownfinger outta Goldfinger’s ass and how about doing something besides being an over the hill/glamrocker/walletchain sporting has been’s yes man? Aaron – Buddyhead

Well aaron, should we all like bands like the icarus line? The simple answer is no, why dont you just let everyone like what they fucking like…. because if you dont, your gonna move on to new bands. If the icarus line got really fucking popular, you would say “oh what a bunch of sellouts” but actually they just had enough talent and connections to hit it big, which is the goal of most bands. Some bands who say that isnt their goal just dont have any talent and play loud shitty punk rock and soft shitty emo. LEAVE PEOPLES MUSIC ALONE! fuck you

-scottyb

Ehhhhh… you might not have noticed this dude, but that little tidbit you read was under the MUSIC REVIEWS section. Sure we could make things easy by making a big list of all the new records that came out and then telling people to buy them cos like you said, “everyone likes what they fucking like” but then we’d be denying our role in the holy war that is “good rock” vs. “bad rock”. You my friend, if you happen to be into Goldfinger, would be a fan of music that would fall under the “bad rock” category. Seeing as how we have somewhere along the way become a little more enlightened and educated in the field of “good rock”, it is our duty as superior human beings to try and steer you into the path of righteousness and away from the evil that is known as Goldfinger, as well as many, many other “bad rock” bands. I know this is all making your head spin, but it will all make sense one day. I promise.

Subject: Drowningman

Hey Turbo who ever does the gossip is either misinformed or just completly fucking retarded. Drowning pool on tour with converge my ass its drowing man. god damnit get your shit right . Oh and and if your so anti-fred stop posting shit its true he’s a tubby bastard and it was funny when you first started posting shit but its getting old get off his dick already.

p.s. Icarus line is pretty bad they should give it up i can put a guitar pick in ass and shake it on a guitar and would sound better.

Thank you , Vinny

Hmmm somebody named Vinny who not only has no sense of sarcasm and humor, but is well educated on Converge tour dates. Haha, Vinny. 20 bucks says at this very moment this same dude is about 300 pounds, and wearing a long sleeve Hatebreed shirt and bandana. Sorry The Icarus Line had to make things confusing for you by not charging into those moshdown parts for ya every 15 seconds. Hardcore kids should be taken out into the streets and shot in the face.

Subject: message from steve-o (jackass)

How dumb must you people be to think I would be upset with PJ (Johnny Knoxville)? Really dumb. If you guys knew anything about the shit you were talking, never mind, you’re not worth the time. Get my e-mail address off of your website, right fucking now, and quit speaking on my behalf. You don’t know shit. Get anything with my name on it the fuck off of your website and,

fuck you?

Steve-O.

Ok Steve-O, we’ll get right on that.

Subject: uhh.

have you ever heard the rumor or whatever about how people associated with good charlotte are saving up money to buy a shitty car then run into your house or a friends? i heard from a pretty close source that this shit was happening and since i respect buddyhead more than the others, i thought i’d let you in on it. and no, i’m not joking. this is in seriousness. there’s more to it.

Exnumberfour

Yeah, we heard about that too. When we first heard the news, it was somewhat similar to that feeling you had in the High School when you heard the girl you were finger banging in gym class’s little brother in 6th grade was pissed at you for it and was gonna “GI Joe your ass”.

From: THE LOCUST

Subject: your interview, if you wanna call it that.

hey. i just think its a little lame ot have a fake interview up there. we were pretty loaded and over wheight at that point. i mean its funny and all until it gets to fisting under age girls and shit. we have enough problem when we are already getting slashed tires, chairs and bottlen thrown at us, equipment stolen, maced, and tear gassed. i mean you can be a dick and keep a lame joke up if you want but we seriously are going to die or end up in jail due to all the stupid turds out there in the internet toilet that believe this shit. plus do you really think we would let such a fat slob in our band? come on, no spock haircut, no white belt. no fucking way. so i guess if you get time, please let me know if you will remove it or if you are going to be an asshole. thanks a lot.

luv, justin pearson

Oh c’mon, for having such a reputation as being a band that likes to “take the piss” outta people, fuckin lighten up dude. Besides, if all you say is true, don’t people believe worse shit than that anyway? Don’t worry, none of the hordes of white belt / spock / vulcan / monkey-cut fruitcakes mistook the interview for a real one. They have all your band member’s names and faces memorized and spend the better part of their days jerking off to the thought of being “down with you guys” and trying to figure out how to get the rarest pressings of your records so they can impress and convince other pathetic geeks on makeout club into getting naked with them. It’s all good.

Subject: on the locust interview

was that guy really from the locust? how old is that interview? i saw the locust one month ago and they were far from fat. they were lanky ass vegan guys with bad adittudes.. but it was an interesting show ( a guy in the crowd was offended and punched in the headlight on there van and slit his wrist )

just wondering

thanks

-drew

People can pack on pounds quicker than you think, just ask Aaron. It’s from bread.

Subject: this is rad

hey…you gusy probably will never believe this but I live at the beach, just outside of jacksonville, florida….home of the unbelievabley sweet limp bizkit….so, staurday morning me and my friend go get some breakfast at this place, the Beach Hut….and who is there??…none other than that tubby bitch with man-tits, fred durst….and his fucking security guard….i guess it’s because he just bought this huge house at one of the clubs out here and he must be here for the summer or something i guess….anyway, his waitress was a friend of mine, so i asked her if she would write “Buddyhead is for the children” at the bottom of his bill when she gave it to him….when he got it and saw what was written at the bottom, he got really pissed and yelled at my friend and asked what the fuck that was suppossed to mean….she said that a friend had asked her to write it and that she thought it had something to do with the band and that she don’t know it would make him mad…he then called her a bitch and left…without paying his bill….it was so rad, i wished i had a video camera so i could have sent a tape to you…..Buddyhead is on the move on the east coast….slates…

Spicoli

Shit Spicoli… you spell like Spicoli too. Good work though my man.

Subject: too good for a subject

Hey Aaron Icarus how about writing reviews that are even a bigger waste of time for anyone to read? I put more effort into pissing than you put in your reviews. I’d say that if your reviews were a contestant on Survivor, it would be the first to be voted off. So how about trying to like some punk that doesn’t fall under the category of being the crack-baby of late 70’s anti-gov shit? (aka hardcore) Or how about writing about how much pop punk sucks once, instead of over and over for every record? but what do I know?

Mike

Well Mike, apparently there seems to be approximately 193,374 horrible pop punk bands in this country, and every month more and more of them feel it is absolutely crucial to send their album to us to review. Then we have to tell them they suck over and over again. Hey don’t blame us. In a perfect world, Buddyhead would never receive a bad pop punk record ever again, and we would have nothing but nice things to say. Let’s all hold hands and pray for a better tomorrow, wuddya say Mike?

Subject: Is buddyhead.com for sale?

To whom it may concern,

We have just tried to register domain name buddyhead.com and found out that you have already registered it. For our strategic marketing purposes, we would like to know if your domain name is availabe for sale or for lease.

Thank you,

Sincerely

Mike Williams

Lease? What do we look like, a used car lot?

Subject: hey look

alright dick suck, anyone that disses Linkin Park, deserves to get the living shit kicked out of em, you saying how un-original they are, think again you piece of used covered in shit toilet paper, there is NO other band like them, and if you feel like you need to piss someone off, piss off your mom, it might make her sexual advances on you less frequent you sick bastard,

sincerely,

a linkin park, offspring, limp bizkit, papa roach, metallica, nfg, and all the other good stuff fan

p.s.- all the so called “good” stuff, actually sucks ass, and that’s y i, nor anyone else has probably ever heard of em, cause only fags like you listen to it

Damn . I’ve never thought of it that way. Basically, if a band isn’t on MTV and nobody knows about them, they must suck cos they aren’t on MTV huh? Excellent. And anybody who does like a band that isn’t on MTV all day must be a “fag”. Infinite wisdom I tell you. Infinite. Dude, I’m telling you, you’re onto something here. MTV should be paying you to come up with their advertising slogans. They could make you a millionaire, and all you’d have to do is sit in a big office and come up with stellar ad campaigns such as: “MTV. If you don’t like it, you’re a fag.”

Subject: regarding aaron farley in paris

i was going through the archives, as i tend to, and stumbled across the aaron farley par le vous. i imagine the section is too old for this to have any pertinence, as well as the fact that you’ve more than likely already received email regarding the descrepancy, but the last picture is captioned incorrectly. ya’ll said peeps be taking mad pictures of the venus, but the statue in that particular picture is the something winged whatever of victory. we went last summer. my stepdad is all about art. i knew (for about 15 minutes) everything there was to be known about anything we saw. methinks you might be wrong about that caption… but then again, i may be the fool. what do us east coast kids know, anyway?

sammy b.

also, where might i score buddyhead stickers? you guys still have them? i went to the buddyheadstore briefly, but i couldn’t find my asshole with two hands up in that place.

Direct all concerns, comments, and thoughts about the country of France to aaronfarley@buddyhead.com.



Subject: …

Whoever was spinning at the Beauty Bar last wednesday fucking rules. When I walked in my favorite Blonde Redhead song was playing followed by My Bloody Valentine. The great music really helped me tolerate the Alpha Gamma Herpes sororiety chicks that were cackling next to me for a large portion of the evening. Unfortunately I had to leave when people wearing fringe leather jackets showed up. I got scared. Anyway, just wanted to say thanks.

annie

The DJ with no timing was Travis. He prides himself on timing not getting in the way of his drinking.

Subject: Where Can I get Your Enemies Friends?

Hey, that new band you guys are talking about sounds badass. I checked your store, those limited edition box set cds you were talking about aren’t there. Where can I buy it?

-Kenny

Kenny, you happen to be out of luck on the box sets. They are already sold out. But the regular cd version is now available and it’s just as bomb. Buy it.

Subject: Good bands from Florida

The Mercury Program.

Gainesville.

Booyah.

NAW BRAH!

Subject: who’s ripping who??

Just in case you were vaguely interested (which i know you are because u hav nothing better to do all day except beg for donations and slag off bands who are more succesful than you), the word/phrase/whatever, ‘brah’ actually originates from the African country, Zimbabwe. In Zimbabwe we have a race known as ‘coloureds’, who are basically people of mixed race. us peeps in the coloured community have been using the term ‘brah’ since the late ’50’s. In our community it basically means ‘brother’, as in close friend. for example; ‘Hey brah, pass me the fermented milk’, or ‘Hey brah, why’d you fuck my sister. That wasn’t cool brah.’

so, um, yeah. stop ripping us off brah. Peace.

We never said we invented it dude. Sounds like sarcasm isn’t something that translates well to people in Africa I suppose. Besides, “Naw Brah” is out now. Fuck, even “No Bro” is now passe. In the 2002, it’s all about the “Nada Brada”.

Subject: +{}´¿’985432

FUCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

YOU’RE AN IDIOT I HOPE YOU READ THIS. YOU’RE KINDA STUPID AND BELIEVE ME LIMP BIZKIT DOESN´T NEED YOU TO CONTINUE. THEY’RE THE BEST OF THE BEST WITH OR WITHOUT YOU.

FINALLY ,ONCE, FUCK YOU.

SINCERELY:

THE #1 FRED’S FAN

PS:ANSWER ME MY E-MAIL IS LAPAULAGMJC@LATINMAIL.COM

I’LL BE WAITING FOR YA.

Somebody email this kid a virus please.

Subject:

hey,

I had a pressing question and i didn’t know where to turn. Is there an oficial site for the band Cursive? Any help is great. I think that it would be a good feature to have a list of band’s web sites on buddyhead, but I know you do whatever you want.

Thankyou

A good feature would be to list band’s websites? No bro.

Subject: Pledge of Allegiance

It’s been awhile since I’ve checked the gossip page at buddyhead.com, a page that seems to be flooded with calling the Drive Thru Records company a bunch of tubby bastards and insulting Fred Durst (not that I’ve got a problem with that). But every so often you guys will release some information which hints that you’ve done some research on the subject and are reporting facts which you believe to be true. I just checked out your update on the Pledge of Allegiance tour, and you look like idiots to the people who have ever listened to Slipknot. Granted, you’re not preaching to that crowd, but it wouldn’t kill you to get your facts straight before posting it on the internet (not like anyone else does, though). Slipknot isn’t a group of Satan worshippers. The Heretic Anthem, in fact, is their only Satan related song, and if you took two minutes to read through the lyrics, you’d see that it really isn’t all that Satan related. It has more to do with the social aspect of religion, and how people get into the holier-than-thou mentality. Hence “If you’re 555, then I’m 666” (666 being a level higher than 555, in case you didn’t catch that). The giant 666 was there to, naturally, excite the crowd. As for the patriotism, that goes along with everything Slipknot does in fact believe. Of course, you didn’t include this when you wrote about it on the gossip page, but Corey (the singer) made it perfectly clear that what he was angry about was the hate crimes that resulted from the attack. He draped himself in the American flag to show that he supports America in getting rid of terrorism, and in supporting America, he supports American unity.

A majority of Slipknot songs have to do with how sick people can be in hurting other people (for example, “Purity”), and also social labeling and oppression, shown by how they assigned numbers to themselves and wear masks. Satan wasn’t mentioned once in any of the three albums they’ve released. But that doesn’t matter, now does it? Oh, and thanks to the seperation of church and state laws, Satan worshippers can *finally* be patriotic as well! Of course, you only show and tell what will make your loyal readers dislike any band that you dislike, but I guess if they don’t know that you’re presenting half-truth propaganda, they aren’t the types of people who have much choice in music, anyway.

As for the drum solo, well, it’s all a matter of personal opinion. I thought it was cool, and I also think that Joey is an amazing drummer.

I realize that you won’t take this seriously, if you even by any chance read it, because it’s from another stupid teenager, so I implore you not to post this. I realize that I’ve made the mistake already of writing a letter that doesn’t praise your site, and I don’t expect a serious response in return, but I don’t want what I’ve said misrepresented on your website. This letter isn’t to your readers, it’s to you, the staff, or whomever reads it. And please, if you do post it, don’t cut parts out of it, as you do to reality on the gossip page. Well, buddy on, buddyhead.

Love,

ATWISBMPB

Woooooooooah bro… lighten up there Mr. Super Fan. I’ll put 20 bucks on a bet saying this kid has one of those Slipknot jumpsuits. Calm down there fanboy, you just defended a drum solo that took place on a 40 piece drum kit 50 feet above the audience. I bet if you were born 10 years ago you would have been pretty impressed with Tommy Lee’s flying drum solo as well. Also, we didn’t edit you at all there champ. Congratulations.

Subject: blah blah blah

Where does a beer drinking, socially reclusive, 21 year old whose been playing guitar for 7 years, find a band to join that doesn’t suck or worship rap-rock??

Seattle?

Subject: Lance

Lance,

whats up. It’s Christian just want to know how your doing. My phone number is (605) 225-6932 my address is 19 8th ave. SW Aberdeen SD 57401get a hold of me as soon as you can and you can try to call me collect if that doesn’t work just use a calling card. so get a hold of me asap love you Christian. you can email me at

smurf0084@home.com paz

Lance doesn’t answer email. Especially email sent here. Try him at home. 50 bucks says he’s either A) playing video games B) smoking pot, or C) both.

Subject: question

great site but i have a question… do you guys cover a certain local scene or do you guys cover underground music in different areas of the US? thanks alot, if possible put this on your dumb questions page! weee!

word to your mom!

zac, aurora Colorado

Will do. Dumb questions don’t get answered.

Subject: funny guys

heh heh heh…i am only 14 (i skate too), and am big indy rock fan, and i like how you guys are cynical assholes towards bad music like limp bizkit. thanks for loads of laughs

moose

P.S.-Fuck MTV and all their stupid superficial comical music

Bomb. When we were 14 we were playing nintendo and jerking off to scrambled porn. Props on being cool for your age kiddo.

Subject: Re: The vinyl masters ???????

Hey –

I see all this great stuff happening and ask myself,

“Why haven’t I been ‘cutting’ the vinyl masters for BUDDYHEAD???”

David Cheppa, owner

Better Quality Sound

That’s funny… when we see all this stuff it makes us ask ourselves, “Why haven’t I been cutting the cheese?”

Subject: beans

hello,

i was wondering if you still publish the zeen? If so i would like so subscribe. I am living in England, but unfortunatly and American. I am doing a essay on undergroudn mags and it seems all of them are no longer publishing. This is pissing the fuck outta me. SO please say you have copies i need them,i will eat beans for them. Also i would be interested in working for some lowlife publication like yours someday i am going to a art school that it toally useless but what the hay. Just give me your mag. if you have them i will send you a pony and maybe a circus midget i keep under the stairs..

-treena

Funny… we were thinking we’d like to work for us too. In the meantime we’re busy suckin dicks for pocket change.

Subject: hiya

Hey travis,

i just gotta say, you are so gorgeous!! oh, and i hope one day soon that you beat the hell out of a cerain Mr. Durst, someone needs to deflate his head, and i think you’d be the perfect person!!

love you lots

vodka shots

Sammi

Thanks for the vote. Now let’s hear it for violence!!

Subject: YOU HUFF MAD DONG

Sorry for the inconvenience of spelling “pussies” wrong. I would expect a much cleverer comeback from you the CEO of Buddyhead. Oh yeah, you still huff mad dong and your website is still a shit talking disgrace to the music community. If you have any questions feel free to e-mail me at dan-p@manofmystery.net.

See ya in cyberspace

PS: Buddyhead is the enemy.

Sure dude.

Subject: Buddyhead

The other day i was sitting in history class bored off my ass with three other kids. My teacher left the class for a few mintues so i decided it would be a great idea to humor my peers by showing them Nate’s “How to have sex” cartoon. I showed them a few of the cartoons and a jolly chuckle was had by all. I left the webpage before my teacher came back. But then, to my great misfortune, my good friend Aaron (the kid who bribed you with fred durst info if you would say NFG rules) went to the “archives” page where theres an image of the two gay men grabbing eachother’s thonged asses. Of course my history teacher turned around and saw this, flipped out and went right to the browsers history and saw the cartoons i had just been two. Being a man of honor, i admitted that i had been to the site and i was not ashamed of my actions. Then as my history teacher was looking at the cartoons this other teacher came in. They tried to act all shocked but they knew they thought it was funny. By this point everyone in the room was pissing themselves with laughter. One teacher tried to bribe me, saying that if i bought him and the other teacher lunch they would’t tell the pinciple. I sticked it to the man and said NAH BRA! Fuck the system! I spent the next twentie minutes trying to explain to the teachers that buddyhead is not a “kiddie porn” site and that it is for the children. Oh well, they simply just didnt get it. It was truely one of the most embarrassing experiences of my life. Therefore, for the pain i had to endure due to the ignorance of the teachers, i feel i deserve a large buddyhead “fist and star” t-shirt in red. If you give it to me, I’ll wear it to that class every single day, showing everyone that i dont let the man fuck with me.

How about a high five instead? Whatayasay champ?

Subject: Question.

I dig your site alot and it tells it like it is. I lurk on the board because it can be funny. I was just curious if you really did live the life thats portrayed ie:coke, strippers, guns and shit. It just seemes like you are good at site work and photography and i would think they would get in the way. Is it some blend of all? I have no clue why Im asking. Im guess its just because im up late and im fucking pissed about somthing so it was obvious. Ask Travis at Buddyhead if he really digs coke. Whatever. Take care.

-DS

No, that’s kind of a joke. If that were all true, we’d never update our site. I mean come on… drugs? What we’re really into here at Buddyhead is collecting stamps, sniffing glue, and torturing little furry woodland creatures. Usually all at the same time.

Subject: hey

dear buddyhead,

i really like your site, but by any chance i was wondering if u can take the picture of me off of ur site. My parents went to the site and saw it and were hella mad. the reason im on there is cause i won tickets to a concert.my name is sandra shamy, so please please take it off.

luv,

Sandra

Sure thing Sandra. All you have to do is send us back your concert experience, (make sure to package it really well so it doesn’t get damaged, you know how those postmen are) then we’ll take the photo down.

Subject: Hey dude….

well, except for the occasional sucking of Blink 182’s dick, I gotta say yer site cracks my shit up. The Hessian Love bit is enough laughs fer a week. I have sent everyone I know to yer site just to check it out (yer welcome). But two quick things: First, I have noticed alotta incidents where you will tear apart a band in one page, and then hype em up on another…..I am sure this is due to the varying oppinions of the writers, so I will let this slide. (again, yer welcome.) The other thing is a suggestion: How about an article on bands who should fight to the death, to determine who is the Meanest Mother Fuckers in rock. (Though I already know that the winner would be Deadbolt.. those guys could wail the shit outta every metal band all at the same time,and when the were done eating the dead, go to their homes and hate-fuck their wives and moms…also, the have the hottest sluts for groupies, which just goes to show how bad-ass they are.) Anyways, do this…cause I said so….

Sure dude.

Subject: cool

Just a message to say that you guys touched the heart of a lonely boy out here in Melbourne, Australia….

Here’s to emo!

Jaymz

Here’s to emo? Here’s to no bro!

Subject: will work for sex

hey

my name is Candice and im a 20 year old student. I couldnt help but be blown away by your site. i would very much like to be a part of your guys world. i have many mediocre talents such as music knowledge (ive worked in almost every record store in Hollywood), stylist , and i speak openly about sex. well i hope you can use me. if you want to contact me im best reached by pager. 323.982.6466.

Wow, a record store employee from Hollywood! We’ve been searching for someone with that kind of experience forever, we just didn’t know where to look. Good thing you emailed us! Come in tomorrow and we’ll use you! Readers, feel free to use her as well.

Subject: FOUNDATION

Yeah I’m gonna exploit my friend’s email addresses so that I can “WIN” a fucking foundation deck.. I doubt you even give them away.. I ordered some shit from you and it took your asses about 6 months to get my money back because you are such a big fucking business now. Mass marketing like a corporate peice of shit and you preach punk ethics.. FUCK YOU GUYS.. Cool site though 😉 I like the web design.

Wanna buy a shirt?

Subject: too hazy to see that far

Travis, Is it just me or have you been doing so many drugs that you have actually become tolerant? Your record reviews might even be construed into someone believing you were a halfway nice person. Have you been getting laid on a regular basis lately?

.Jason.

Yes he has. Don’t thank him though for his improved record reviews, thank your mom and sister.

Subject: Dumbass Travis

In his review Travis said Zero Zero is from Delaware..there from New Jersey…it’s everyone that had absolutely no use in lifetime and was stupid enough not to join Kid Dynamite…and some chick. Not really an important side note, but a note anyway.

And while your kicking Travis in the face for that mistake and thinking the new Alkaline Trio isn’t for drunken 8th graders – stop advertising that TEXT record as ex-refused and just “four Swedish guys making shitty noise that you could record better in your mom’s basement.”

And what’s the excuse for not saying anything about Amnesiac in any of the new reviews….but good job getting 50 Shat mentions in…we all love to get updates on everyone’s favorite Megan’s law offender in NJ Jeff Wood! Seriously keep up the good work there.

Any truth to the rumour the that Travis is gunna sing for DEP…does that mean the girl from 10 things I hate about You will be at their shows?

Tim

Delaware… New Jersey… it’s all the same thing dude, wasteland.

Subject: hey there…

Hi Travis, I’m just a random guy that happened to see you at the taping of The Late Late Show with Jimmy Eat World. You just caught my eye, so I thought I’d drop you an email. By the way, I think Buddyhead is fucking hilarious, so keep that good shit up!! Haha. Well that is basically all I have to say, I feel like a little a stupid kid sending this, but you were too damn hot, and thought you deserved to know. =)

EriC

Woooah Travis, more and more of these “random guys” for you. HIT DAT SHIT!

Subject: you were right

dammit the revolution smile are fucking amazing live. i caught them in san jose tonight and i wanted to thank you for suggesting them on the gossip list (which is great also).

thanks,

erik

That’s what we’re here for.

Subject: hello.

you don’t know me. but i know you. i live in NYC. i want to know how i can make aaron icarus fall in love with me.

please help me. i must have him. i must.

kisses,

cherry

p.s. please don’t tell him that i wrote you.

HIT DAT SHIT A-ROD!

Subject: axl rose

hello,haw are you? i like very axl rose,if you have the address him please give-me i want send a letter for axl rose. thanks sorry the mistakes.

aline (rio de janeiro)

Weee is fine. Thunks for assing! We dont gots Axl rose address, sawree.

Subject: You

travis, You R way Sexy! Based on your picture anyway.

Based on your email, you’re deep.

Subject: nothing really

ok…I know I’m suppose to say something worthwhile..or whatever…(there’s a but) but I’m not. just wanted to congratulate Tom Apostolopoulos on his review of Playing Enemy’s Cesarean record… the “like if a bear fucked a gorilla, this would be the soundtrack” bit made me piss myself… i don’t even know why i bothered sending this e-mail…probably cos it’s 7 30am and i haven’t slept…maybe it’s cos i’m a twat… i think i’ll become one of those peoples complaining to kids tv shows saying that i could see the female presenters nipples or something.

Woah Tom has a little fan there. Tom… HIT DAT SHIT!

Subject: waaaahh!

the reveiws always kill me. it’s nice to see appreciation for the black crowes. not something i would expect from the head. i made like $1100 off the black crowes scalpin’ tickets when they played the roxy like 2 years ago. gotta finance the music career somehow. good band! i heard a bunch of motherfuckers at maverick lost thier fuckin jobs over tantric. rightfully so. they also should have drawn and quartered them like they did in the olden days, having a horse tied to each limb and sent in different directions. maybe they can put in an application over at drive-thru records! oh, wait, they’re all stocked up on shitty music. later, you angry bastards.

-d

Werdemup.

Subject: Re: (no subject)

Enjoy this while you still can, because I have talked to a lawyer whom you will be hearing from vey soon. You can’t use my birth name it seems, so you better put all those small brains of yours to work and come up with something else!

Somebody new wants to sue us? Get in line.

Subject: speak up cutie

I’m gonna make this fast, your gossip is going down hill and so is the rest of your page. I know your not gonna give a shit cause you have that “I don’t care attitude” but you should really sit down and think about what your doing. 6th grade but humor gets old fast. have a nice one-Sean



We’re thinking about it right now. Thanks for the heads up sporto.

Subject: hook me up with gideon!

hey yo, i was just reading the gossip section. said gideon is looking for a woman- hook me up yo! he’s cute. i’m actually kind of kidding but i thought i’d write anyway in case you guys can really hook me up. that other guy brian is cuter though- if he’s available- hook me up! well i feel like an idiot actually writing in for this. i’m too old to be doing this. ha. how old are those guys anyway? i’ve been asexual long enough and i go to nyc all the time….i’m probably not his type. oh well. here’s a picture of me. it’s an old pic- but it will do. see ya.

Charlene

Hey Gideon, HIT DAT SHIT!

Subject: Your Name

I implore you to stop impersonating me! This absurd behavior must stop! If you do not stop with this foolishness, then I’ll be forced to contact my attorney.

Thanks,

T. Keller

We’ll get right on that.

Subject: hi

Hi !

My name is shaul and i am from israel. few days ago i heard about your music magazine from someone of my friends and I realy like what i heard about him. next week i am joining the army and i already planed to subscribe to one of the music magazines there are in the market, so i could read it whill im in the base! . my question is : can you send me a copy of your magazine or even a sample so i could realy understand what kind of magazine i am signing for . that way i will be sure this is the right one for me (didnt find the magazine in israel) .. it will be realy great if you could send it to me

thaks again

shaul sivan

kibutz negba

doar na sde gat

79408

ISRAEL

Ehhhhh somebody send this dude something. We feel bad. Tell him Buddyhead sent ya.

Subject: Re: YOU ARE RIPPING OFF OUR SHIT – BUDDYHEAD

first off dude sorry, i honestly am, i never meant anyone to see this site as its part of my university course, heres what happened, i completed the website and handed the work in, with none of your work at all, i then a few days later was contactted by my lectures and they said that they had lost all my work, i had a bout 2 days to do 3 years work and i could not salcvage all my images so i quickly used yours, i am sorry about that but it should have been taken down ages ago and it will be when i gte home on thursday, i know its a pain in the arse for you and all i can do is say sorry but by thursday night it will be no longer there, and will be replaced with new original graphics which hopefully will have been fopund

again sorry and i will write to let u know when the sites down

thanks pf xxx

As far as we’re concerned it’s over. But Jeff Wood is another story. See, we told him that you were telling people that Shat sucked mad goat dong. He’ll be at your house anytime now.

Subject: London calling

aaron,

hey i saw you guys are coming over here in february (london). if the icarus line need drugs, girls, or a place to stay while here, let me know..although i’m sure you already have that taken care of…

-jeff- (expatriot and avid buddyhead reader)

The Icarus Line are moving to England.



Subject: Your website is still really lame…

If you are not the Buddyhuncher who answered my letter (originally sent from mofokin@mindspring.com)then please forward it to the appropriate one. I assume it was you though so I just wanted to say how proud I am of you for updating your site. You can’t polish a turd though Travis. You were obviously too busy daydreaming about “exploring every nook and cranny” of someone’s rectum to comprehend what I was saying in the beginning of my e-mail. I am fully aware that nobody forced me to look at your site but I did and I have as much right to voice my opinion as you do. I do have to say that I respect the fact that you post letters regardless of derogatory content. I went online to look for a few un-biased record reviews and found your site. The people doing the reviews were basing them on the label it’s on or some other trivial bullshit, sometimes without even listening to it. Then I discovered the rest of the shitpile that is Buddyhead. I admit there was a bit of traffic accident fascination with the things I saw, but I only spent enough time there to check everything out and e-mail you. I mean, how could you look at such a big pile of shit and not say to yourself, “Gee…that’s a pretty big pile of shit.” ? I don’t like to let preconceived notions influence my opinions, something you seem to be fond of at Buddyhead. Thanks for posting my last e-mail by the way. I think that’s just super! Oh…and thanks for the free psychological evaluation too, even though it’s grossly inaccurate. You make lots of assumptions based on what you know about me, which is… absolutely nothing. First off I don’t do the self-mutilation gimmick, I never once “gorged” myself at a shitty restaurant, I hate Oprah, and I’m not fat. Do YOU ever gorge yourself on anyone’s fucking genetalia? Do you ever find yourself devoting your time to running a shitty web site chocked full of fascism and hypocrisy? Do you ever send any fucking porn to little kids who made the mistake of giving you they’re e-mail address? Does that excite you? I think you have some pretty serious issues to deal with pal. Get help! Remember…If you can’t get help at Charter, then please, get help somewhere.

Hey Dill-rod, it’s clear you have lots of free time… fill a bit of it up with reading the paragraph at the top of the record reviews page. It clearly states that our record reviews are biased. That’s what makes them fun. That, and getting emails like this because of them. Thanks fruitbasket.

Subject: the inevitable abuse and pranks i will recieve….

hey hey kids…

ok, firstly i realise that youre gonna take the piss out of me somehow and thats cool. im an ’emo-bitch’ and i found your terming the phraes poignant pretty damn funny. also im writing from england (something else for you to take the piss out of. i do love crea tea. and the queen) but basically… the icarus line fucking rule. thats what i wanted to say and i could go on forever about the album but i wont cuz though im an emo-bitch i dont lick ass. for free. and your site is very cool. any chance of updating the reviews section? and any chance you could get axl to skull-fuck the ataris, i hate that pop-’emo’-moron-punk.

thanks kids

jeef

I think we already did that. Cheers chum.

Subject: waaaaasssssssuuuuuuuuuup, sike.

Hey,

Ok, so I have NOT heard the best things about buddyhead…I have been to your site (or not site) a few times and well…evertime I see it I like it. So I really don’t know what anyone is talking about. I saw the blood brothers on it and an interview with MIKE D, who can not LOVE that? I really like all the graphics too. That sex cartoon is a little ugly though and if you post this in letters to buddyhead I will slit your fucking throat actually I don’t really care but I just wanted to say yeah I really like buddyhead

-indieanna xoxo

anna

You are an excellent writer Anna. Tell your friends to lighten up. Better yet, find new friends.



Subject: Something intelligent for a change

I used to think your website was really good but lately I’m not so sure. I thought Buddyhead was aimed at people who are interested in music, films, culture etc, but it appears that anyone who is NOT an arrogant, sexist, homophobic, aggressively offensive arsehole is excluded.

If you wish to challenge this please refer yourself to any one of Gary Busey’s postings. How do you think it feels if you’re female and every reference to women you read is bitch, whore or slut? And I am not uptight or prudish – you can talk about drugs and sex as much as you want but to read people boasting about emotional, sexual exploitation and violence, laughing at women being used and degraded (viz, “Did you see those chicks eat each other out? I shoved my elbow up her ass, ha, ha, ha”) – SHOW SOME FUCKING RESPECT.

Trust me, that kind of attitude is a sign of immaturity. Why don’t you direct your aggression and hostility towards bad people for a change? Be nice and I’ll keep on reading your magazine.

Catherine

p.s. Men who hang around strip clubs are sexually inadequate, that’s a fact.

The messageboard is not our site you stupid fucking bitch whore. Haha. Just kidding. But no seriously… how can you judge Buddyhead based on what a bunch of random strangers say on a public messageboard? Silly. Plus, “Gary Busey” is just trying to make up for all the bad he’s never done in the world cos in actuality he’s a big hug-able straight edge teddy bear that drives a purple car. No shit.

Subject: no talking, just head.

Travis,

When I fired up the new issue of Buddyhead this morning, I didn’t think of Ice Cube, as you suggested. Rather more appropriately, LL’s infamous words came to mind, “Don’t call it a comeback, I’ve been here for years…” Truer words never spoken.

Let the naysayers say what they will about Buddyhead. However, until they have successfully ran their own site, their criticism falls on deaf ears. They’re just mad cause you tell the truth about all the grabasses out there. Most of haters fall into three categories: They are either publicists who are oblivious to the fact that you don’t exist to fatten their press kits; or other sites that don’t realize there is room on this here net for all of us; or bands that resent you for pulling back the curtain and showing everyone that it’s all done with smoke and mirrors. If all these people spent as much time and energy working to put out a quality product as they did hatin’, they wouldn’t have time to talk shit.

Even though our sites are diametrically opposed, we feel we are kindred spirits. You’re the pissed off bros we used to be before we moved to the burbs, got mortgages and had babies. Subsequently, we got your back…even though you don’t need it.

By the way, the interviews you just published from IL and Frodus are two of the most insightful I’ve read in quite some time. It should be obvious to everyone within earshot that they are/were the best things going.

Bros. In Arms,

Dave Herrera

Testify. A big slap on the ass awaits you in Hollyweird.

Subject: taint

This is for Travis. I just finished reading your December review of that Limp Bizkit album who’s name is too long and retarded to type you, and I simply loved the FOUR axl skull-fucks, because limp bizkit sucks complete and total ass. However, HEY DICKLIPS, THERE IS ALREADY A WHO SONG CALLED THAT! YOU AREN’T THE WHO! YOU AREN’T EVEN ANYWHERE NEAR AS GOOD AS THE SWEAT BETWEEN THE NUTSACK AND ASSHOLE OF THE WHO’S DRUMMER has one error. I believe you are referring to a “taint” of the who’s drummer I point this out because my band is called Acne Taint and i think the word “taint” is drastically underused. Otherwise, good review!

Thanks. We should set up some shows with Acne Taint and the Buddyhead staff side project band, Baggy Spandex. Travis plays the kazoo. It’s bomb. We can do a split.

From:

Subject: hello

can u have some celebrities interested in a celebrities chat with fans at my club please have them contact me at this email address or my Aol instant messager screen name at Jumahmuhammad please no riders promitted because it will be in a chat room and that iam a 15 year old boy in the 9th grade ok thanks get back to me please

Jeff Wood will be contacting you shortly to set up the first ever SHAT CHAT.

Subject: shit and mtv2…

i don’t know if you are the same travis keller who is caught doing handclaps on the new jimmy eat world album, but if you are, your name was mentioned on a j.e.w. documentary on mtv2 sunday night.

Travis just yelled “I’m famous!” and ran outside into oncoming traffic pinching his nipples.

Subject: cheer up emo kid!

Ewan, Ewan, Ewan!

Don’t be such a sooky-la-la!

I saw yr profile on the makeoutclub.com – such negativity young man! Life is like a box of chocolates, can’t remember that whole quote, but I’m sure that it means that life is damn tasty! Do you like chocolate?

I am a reformed loser and now God has helped me see what a winner I am…his arms were wide open to receive me as His child. I have a child and I wasn’t giving her the loving she deserved – she started throwing herself on the floor of 7-11s around the country…very sad – especially when she lost her slurpee that time…I thought she must have been audtioning for a stunt double for Jackass, but alas – she was just vying for my attention. Very sad situation, but I saw the light – damn it, I left the fuckin’ thing on again! Electricity gets expensive, but nothing to slash yr wrists over, I suppose.

So as you can see, there are alot of people sadder & madder than you out there…oo oo ee ee ee ee eeaaaahhh!!!

Take care & God bless,

Bishop Reverend Sister Farquar esq.

What the fuck just happened?

Subject: sell me shat

please please can you give me details about buying shat’s “titfuck” and also “finding her clit”

Genius!!!

Thanks, Jem Godfrey

“The Best Of Shat” album out on Buddyhead hits the streets in spring 2002. Try to be patient.

Subject: sell me shat

hey buddyhead boys. what’s going on. i know this isn’t really gossip, but i think it’s pretty cool anyway. i’m a freshman at nyu, and one of the RAs in my dorm is the brother of the drummer from Boy Sets Fire. so…yeah. thought that was neat.

bye.

Ask him if his brother introduced him to Creed.

Subject: (no subject)

Dear Travis:

Please remove my email address from your website in relation to Fuel. It is my personal address and no matter what you think of the band I am just a hired person in the tour and would appreciate a little privacy. If I were needing publicity I would be in a band.

Thank you.

Randy Lane

Sorry dude, but you’re guilty by association.

Subject: hot site

Hey just wanted to say you guys are doing a kick ass job with the site, keep those phone numbers coming its funny as hell calling them up and talking shit. I talked to mandy moore for at least 15 minutes. She thought I was Kurt Loder haha I asked her all about recent releases etc. One more thing In the gossip section it always says that boy sets fire changed there name to boy hits car. I dont know if your just screwing around but im good friends with them and they did not change there name its two diffrent bands. But It is kind of dumb they have two bands with almost exact names on the label. Anyway keep up the good work

Evol one freewill crew

Gullible just got added to the dictionary. We swear!

Subject: Man you guys are fuckin pathetic

Dude, i totally agree with a lot of stuff you put up here, but damn if some of it isn’t just fuckin bullshit. You just make shit up to keep interest. it’s fuckin pathetic. You want my name and number so you can call and bash me on this thing, fuck, here it goes:

Parker Brennan

31 Kilarney Lane

Granite City, IL

(618)346-7038

CALL ME, TELL OTHERS TO CALL ME…oh and if you get around to it…make some shit up about me too. that would be cool. thanks.

Fuckin Weak,

Parker Brennan

Call Parker at (618) 346-7038 because he’s a geek with too much free time. How’s that?

Subject: hey

Hey, I’m Kat. I was wondering if you guys need any interns. I’m starting to have a lot of free time on my hands and was wondering if you need any help. Thanks, also..real good job on the website.

-Kat

Do you know how to spell? We need people to transcribe interviews and alphabetically organize our office collection of gay porn mags.

Subject: yo yo

well i guess you guys werent joking around about good old gideon yago. he was wearing a bhead shirt on mtv today. right after he got to interview britney spears, in which he was trying harder not to stare at her boobies than to ask a real question. god bless that dorky bastard. anyway, how the hell did you pull off that coup, and more importantly, i can see why he’s down with the bhead, but how can you or anyone for that matter, be down with him?

yours for the revolution,

rajeev

We’ve got Gideon by the balls with all the stuff we know about that dirty bird. It’s called BLACKMAIL baby.

Subject: reviews

I am interested in seeing what you think of the following albums:

any sunny day real estate album

any simon says album

from zero’s cd “one nation under”

that new band ours

idlewild

cave in

and either of ken andrews’ projects (I don’t care which one, whether it is failure or on)

some of the above I like, some of the above I dislike. You will most likely have some pretty set opinions. I am interested.

What we think of all those records? I guess the easy answer for all of them would be… not as good as Shat.

Subject: fred durst sux

Alright, first things first, I havent really checked out your site, I don’t know you personally, and I don’t know what you listen to. I also think that your review of Chocolate Starfish and the Hot-Dog flavored Water was right on, if not a little soft. I hate Fred Durst with a passion, but not just because of this album, you’ll find out why in a moment. In the first line of your review, you said “So, until today I’d never been so (un)lucky as to actually listen to a full Limp Bizkit record, start to finish.”. Now I would have to say that is too bad, because Three Dolla Bill Y’all, their first album, is an excellent album excluding that obvious mistake we’ve all come to know and love as Faith. You see, Fred does have it in him, he can make good music. He just chooses not to. After their debut, Durst was criticized by so many people (rightfully so) for not having a great voice. He WWWAAAYYYYYYYYY overcompensated by singing way too much on Significant Other, and even worse this time around. I saw LB in Lewiston, Maine a few months before Three Dolla Bill Y’all came out and I thought they rocked. By the time Significant Other rolled around I felt like the happiest day of my life would not be the birth of my children, or my wedding day, but it would be the day Fred and Limp ate it, Buddy Holly style. So, I think you should listen to all of the debut, especially track 4(“Stuck”), and track 6(“Sour”). Now, as to why I hate Fred Durst so much, it’s not just because he makes horrible music now, it’s because there was a time Fred knew what “Limp Bizkit being a good band” was like, but he really doesn’t remember and that’s too bad. For all of us.

Fred Sux,

Matt Trombley

Matt, we pity you. We’re kinda at a loss for words on this one.

Subject: hola

Who started buddyhead? Students?

No.



Subject: hello

hello iam the 15 yearold boy that has the celebrity project at a club and iam asking to have craig David to chat at my club on november 17th at 3:00 pm pacfic time 6:00pm eastern time if that can be arranged please let me know get back to me ok

thanks Jumah

We have no idea who Craig David is. But if you’d like to book Jeff Wood of Shat call him at (937) 879-5165.

Subject: Juliana Theory impersonators

hello. I, Gray from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and friend Jared from Jacksonville, Florida decided to prank the world by sending mass emails to juliana theory fans. We sent out about 600 emails from the address “info@thejulianatheory.com” (thanks to sendfakemail.com) acting as brett detar and chad alan of the Juliana Theory saying we would have chat on our instant messenger names which were DetarJuliana and Basstheory1. Somehow the Theory found out and being the ego-stistical maniacs that they are, sent out an email to everyone on their email list telling them of our scam, however we covered it up. We said our guitar tech, Randy, hacked into our email server and sent the message out as a joke (we still have the original email they sent out). More and more people believed we were brett and chad of the juliana theory. Angry fans would come up to them at shows telling them how much of jerks they were. Then it got to Tooth and Nail Records and members of The Stryder (who juliana theory had previously toured with). We had employees instant messenging us. Soon we had a fan instant message us from Australia. The imperonsation domination was of global effect. They were so angry. We had to keep up the momentum so we created a personal website for brett detar (http://transfer.to/brettdetar) and we created a profile for him on makeoutclub.com (which has since been destroyed after brett threatened saying, “i am going to personally kick your ass”, or “well i swear, with all that is in me, if i ever see you in real life…you won’t walk away unscathed”.) brett finally did instant message us using such terminology as, “you’re nothing but a fucker with no life”. brett also called me a fat ass. bretts girlfriend, shae’s, little sister instant messaged gray (posing as brett at the time) and was like, “i thought you were coming to see shae, and gray said “no, something came up, and then i said, are you my girlfriend?. and then the little sister told her mom that shae wasnt home, but brett (gray) was. and then she told shae that i said “are you my girlfriend” and she thought brett was cheating on her or something. this is what drove brett to extreme hate and wrath. its not completely over yet, but we have most of the conversations ever had with fans, although many of the ones with jared acting as chad alan (juliana theory bass player) were lost because his computer was struck by lightening-destroying it. email us back cos we thought youd love this shit.

love, the juliana theory impersonators

You guys have way too much free time.

Subject: hi there!

hi, there! i found your web site and i think it is great. the reason i am writing to you is that i noticed a greek name: Tom Apostolopoulos. I was wondering if this guy is willing to write some articles for a greek fanzine, Waltzing in the rain… I would aprreciate if you forwarded him this e-mail, so that we get to know each other.

thanx in advance,

Panagiotis

Tom… again… HIT DAT SHIT!

To: “emily”

Subject: total darkness

My dear darling girl,

It’s been too long. I can’t do this. I know you. And I know you me. Let’s know each other again. I can’t live my life like this, knowing you are out there and not knowing how you are, how you’re feeling, what clever, witful thoughts are circulating through your beautiful mind. I need that. I need to know you. Let’s do it all again. Come back. I have nothing but love for you, sweater. I don’t want to forget you. Let me know you again. Thermos the Cat is here now, you know? She is a reality. She is a gorgeous, sassy calico and the sun is pouring in my little studio. Please write back. Please.

All my litte heart,

Steve

Steve, thanks for the fruity letter, but Emily doesn’t really help out around here anymore. She figured out she liked boys, drugs, and homework better.

Subject: PLZ READ TRAVIS!

Travis-

Hi my name is Skylar Jessen! Your dad was my PE. teacher for two days! and he was talking to us about u! and he told me to email u and tell u to send me a cd or like a t-shirt of buddyhead.com or sumtin! so if u get this email please email me back! saying yes or no! and then if it is yes ill give u my adress! thank you very much! bye

Always, Sky Jessen #32

No.

Subject: New Shirt

The new buddyhead shirt should say “will suck dick for a new update.buddyhead.com”

Mmmmmmk.

Subject: What the hell

Dude I was waiting for Buddyhead to come to Boston for quite sometime now, and what do you go and do? Bitch out at the last second. Instead I got that bich Tom. Actually he was a nice dude and gave me a bunch of stickers, but that’s besides the point. The point is that i wanted to see Buddyhead but instead I got to see a bunch of mods bobbing their stupid haircut clad heads to Cave In. Icarus Line was pretty decent though. Cancer Conspiracy tickled my prostate.

Peace

Eric

Ehhhh… mmmmk.

Subject: hi

i read a article about you in an kerrang and read that u hate fred durst! i just wondered why, he is fucking lush in my eyes and so are you! This picture i have got of you is fucking amazing and even my friends think your lush too! all i want to know is, do u know when Aaron lewis from staind was born? i really need to know! thank you for readin this, sexy

ellie

wiltshire, england

Wow.

Subject: River City High’s Cell

I know you guys hate guys in cowboys hats and river city high. And i was wondering if you would like their Cell phone number? I hate these a lot too especially that retard in the cowboy hat! Email me back if you want it.

Of course we want it. Those dudes owe us part of our lives back for having to listen to their album to review.

Subject: hello

Does Buddyhead sponsor skateboarders? That would kick ass. Please let me know.

Thankx

AJ

AJ? As in AJ the singer of Cave-In’s alter ego AJ? Wicked.

Subject: For the crew

Dearest Buddyhead Staff,

I would like to take this time to tell you of my Buddyhead experience, which proved to be a wonderful one indeed. The experience started a few weeks ago, when I drunkenly stumbled into my friend’s room one night only to find him passed out on the floor, wearing a beautiful shirt. The shirt that he wore was one that I had coveted for some time, as it was a lovely tight fitting Guns N’Roses t-shirt from the “Appetite For Destruction” tour way back in the day. the best part of the shirt being that, in ominous letters on the back was “WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE.” I took this opportunity to rob my good friend of this shirt, as he listens to shitty music such as the Juliana Theory and Saves The Day. He didn’t deserve this shirt, but I did. Fast forward a few days.to the first day of my “Thanksgiving” break from Antioch College in backwater Yellow Springs Ohio.. Friday, November 16, 2001 I returned to the dreary industrial landscape that is Cleveland Ohio.with very little to do.until that night. That night was to be a wonderful night, as that was the night I was going to go see Cave-In. wait, fuck Cave-In, I was going to go see The Icarus Line. I have been a fan of Icarus Line for some time but had never had the chance to see them in live; I had only stolen their music off Morpheus. My high school buddy, Karen picked me up at about five or so, and we got to Cleveland a few cigarettes later. We walked around the very touristy section of Cleveland for a while, going into shops, harassing people, then eating a wonderful dinner. We saw some punk kids and I told them how I used to think it was cool to panhandle for change, look like a clown, and smell like shit. I don’t think they liked me, and they called me “an emo fag sellout.” I reminded them of how progressive that statement was and told them to go listen to Rancid and talk about how punk Tim Armstrong is. Then we heard it.some goof with a megaphone advertising the show I was to be attending. “If you are EMO go to the Grog Shop tonight. Cave-In with The Icarus Line! EMO!!!!” The van then rolled past my friend and I and demanded we attend the show. I told the person (who I later discovered was The Captain himself) we would be there.and he thanks us. Quite polite I must say. We entered the show after hours of wandering aimlessly. From my vantage point.I could see everyone who entered the Grog Shop.and was disappointed to see the same host of annoying Emo scenesters who come to every show I go to. This was disappointing because I only come home about three times a year, and seeing them wasn’t in my opinion, a very good welcome home. One in particular who basically sucks the dick of every band that is relatively established so he can video tape the performances and sell copies to his friends. If he were to actually suck the dicks of the bands, that would be different, and not a bad idea as upon occasion there will be some real eye candy playing, but.no dicks are sucks, just ego’s stroked. I had however had the upper hand on everyone alive. I was wearing my sweet ass GunsN’Roses t- shirt. I walked up to the bar to get myself some water and this total Hessian, complete with ratty hair, septum piercing and Cannibal Corpse shirt said to me, “DUDE!! Awesome shirt! WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE BABY!! YEAH!!!!” He then slammed the rest of his beer and seemed quite proud of him. I just looked at him. I got my water and walked away, I still to this day, cannot handle a rowdy Hessian. I sat back down and a rather attractive girl walked over and started to talk to me about how cool my shirt was. Right on, she gave me her number. Interesting. I walked to the Merchandise booth to buy some Icarus Line paraphernalia, and Travis (who may or may not be reading this) complimented me on my shirt. He ended up not charging me for two buttons and two stickers.now.I’m not sure if he didn’t notice or if he was so taken by my shirt that he decided to cut me a deal as I was buying a shirt and a CD. I would like to think it was the shirt. I watched the first band play.I suppose they weren’t bad, I almost liked them. It was like a lot of other screamo type music out there.but.it was alright. After they played.I was walking up closer to the stage, as I had to get a good view of The Icarus Line.when it happened again. Another girl came up to me and started talking to me about my shirt.and then.gave me her number, and continued to flirt with me for the rest of the night. About three minutes later.a rather cute boy does the same thing.but goes back to his friends after he gave me his number. I was getting confused. Sure, I know I’m cute, but this was ridiculous. I had gained the praise of a rowdy Hessian, two attractive ladies, one attractive Buddyhead writer (though it wasn’t the praise the others gave me, especially the Hessian), and one attractive boy. I stood there smiling and talking to some new friends I made (most likely because of the shirt) when The Icarus Line took the stage. Summed up the show seriously rocked my ass. I found them more entertaining on stage then At The Drive In and Propagandhi.two of the best bands I’ve seen. Yes Buddyhead, it rocked my ass, and rocked the ass of everyone else. The highlight of the night was during the song “Feed A Cat To Your Cobra”

when Joe came off stage to dance with my friend Karen during that slow and dirty break down. Perhaps he noticed that I was singing along, but he looked at me, smiled, and pinched my cheek. It was perhaps the perfect song for that, because at the moment all I wanted to do was to shove my tongue down his throat and let my crazy bi-sexual hormones run wild.but.he was singing.that would be rude. My friend was talking to him after the set and he thanked her for dancing with him, and told her that I was a cutie. Golly. I felt special. We left a few songs into Cave-In’s set, as I was tired from driving four hours back home from college that day, and my friend needed to get home. I’m down with Cave-In and all.but I was pleased with what I saw. Driving home I noticed a large amount of younger looking kids getting out of a concert at the Gund Arena downtown. I figured, “Hey, I just came back from a Buddyhead backed event.what better time to go Slayering?” It couldn’t have been more perfect, as there was some “popular” Christian band playing that night. Apparently Christians scare easily, because the first group of kids I yelled at responded in a big way. A kid who looked to be about ten fell on his face and started to cry as I screamed, “SLAYER!” at the top of my lungs. I laughed, never before was making a little kid fall on his face so funny. The second group was much larger.and for a large group like that I felt that only the most infamous name in rock history would do, and name that had helped me out greatly that night. We approached slowly as I hung out the window, and had my friend grab my back pocket with one hand so I didn’t fall out. We were like predatory beasts stalking our prey.and pounced, “GUNS AND FUCKING ROSES!” Seeing a group of about thirty God fearing Christians jump in fear is quite a thing to behold. Suburbanite families leaving the safety of there cushy, comfy, two story homes to attend a Christian rock concert in the dangerous and sick sick city are jumpy to begin with.and when combined with the fact that it was after midnight.screaming “GUNS AND FUCKING ROSES!” was just the thing to push them over the edge. An irate father actually tried to chase the car down, so after we ran a red light to escape the deadly grasp of and angry Christian, we were home free. I came to many conclusions that night. Slayering is good wholesome fun. The Icarus Line may be the best live band I know of. I would like to thank Buddyhead for being for the children and introducing me to Slayering, and The Icarus Line. I would like to thank Joe from The Icarus Line for pinching my cheek, it made me blush, and Aaron for being the most entertaining guitar player I have ever seen.and the band collectively for rocking my ass. Most importantly though.I learned that Guns N’Roses gets you loads of gash and ass. I am pissed I was only home for a week.but I will be returning soon to continue what I left behind. Thank you Axl Rose..where ever you are.thank you.

Yours in the spirit of shenanigans,

Adam Kozman

PS- If you ever find yourself stuck anywhere between Columbus and Cincy in Ohio anytime…you just come one down to Antioch. We’ll give you drugs, get you drunk, and feed you the next day. I warn you…there are a lot of hippys…I’m still getting used to it myself and it’s been a few months already….

So why didn’t you get laid?

Subject: Sending you some love baby!!!

Oh fuck! I fucking love your website! Fuck! I thought I was the only person that thought Lord Of The Rings sucks major ass!!! It’s the biggest pile of shit since Harry Potter! Every stooopid fucker seems obsessed with it!! Even besides this Buddyhead kicks ass! Rules Of Rock is awesome, you guys are so fucking funny!!! Dammit! You really appeal to my sense of humour, which may not be a good thing considering I’m 15 years old and a Blink 182 fan.

Anyways, I love you guys and Green Day rule. Period.

FUCKER!!!! Wooooo!!

Dumbass punk girl

Yeah dude, Harry Potter.

Subject: an update

Travis-

i just wanted to say that the DTN guestbook is pretty much extinct my friend. the person who does the website still tells me that she deletes all of your messages that you leave, but that also you happen to be the only one who posts on there. sorry dude. you are the only one seeing the “hardcore jock” messageboard shit that you, yourself, post on there. if you want to complain to us, complain in our faces when we play california next summer bitch.

-rg

Sorry but I have no idea who DTN is, who you are, or what you are talking about. I don’t post on messageboards. So it must be a mistaken identity. Good luck on finding someone’s ass to kick.

Subject: Re: We wanna see fuckin Bothch & Dillinger escape plan!

April 01st Nottingham, England – Ice Stadium

Pls let us poor but good lookin student’s be on the guestlist! We also wanna beat Fred durst up if his there, and u never know u know:).

Our names are, Sarah(The only decent hc/emo girl in uk), XlaurenceX (His a bit of a wuss but well good lookin), Steve(His gay and loves San diego, what more could u ask?).

Kisses from Sarah and her crew.

Ps. if u don’t put us up we will make it anyway haha.:)

Ok, then you’re not on the list.

From:

Subject: (no subject)

The other day I was reading through the Jimmy Eat World booklet thing in the album and saw Travis’ name pop up. It said you and some Doug Messenger guy did “timely handclap” on “The Authority Song” I just wondered if this is true?

Please e-mail me back

-Ellie

Tis True. They pro-tooled me too, I was off beat.

Sent: Wednesday, February 13, 2002 11:43 PM

Hey there,

How is it going? I dont know if you remember but I emailed you like 2 years ago bagging on your bad review of and Alkaline Trio album. You wrote back stating that it was just an opinion and you were right of course because opinions are all that matter.

Anyway good review of the new album. It is funny the way that they grow on you. Then again they have grown a lot themselves as well. Have you heard the new Alkaline Trio/Hot Water Music split??? I have been a fan of both of the bands for quite a while. It was really cool to hear then play each others songs. Fun to put a different twist on things dont you think?

So nice job on the site I enjoy reading even if I dont always like what I read its good to have different perspectives. Have a good one,

Ethan

Bomb.

Subject: Stupid shit (yeah you’re not the only ones who write stupid shit and don’t get paid for it)

I’m stuck working late on a Tuesday night for no extra pay (fuck being on a salary), and I felt the urge to write in. None of you fuckers know me. I’m a fan of your site simply because you posted the link to that hilarious Bon Jovi bit from Conan O’Brien, but otherwise I’m not quite sure what to make of it.

You guys have a punk attitude, but seem to favor quasi-major label alternative/rock ‘n roll. Obviously you recognize bad punk because you took shits on top of NOFX and The Strokes (bravo), but what punk do you like? I’m not actually expecting an e-mailed response (really), but maybe some sort of clarification on your site of bands that do pass the buddyhead cool-o-meter. Especially local bands. Like the Hellbenders, although they’re more rock ‘n roll than punk. But they still kick ass. Or the Humpers or The B-Movie Rats or The Dragons (semi-local). Or OC bands like the Hunns or the Stitches or Smogtown. Not to mention all the non-local kick ass punk and roll bands like the Candy Snatchers or Ann Beretta or Dillinger Four (not to be confused with that lame ass Dillinger’s Escape Plan) or The Reducers or Avail or One Man Army (the next big thing to come out of punkland) or The Real MacKenzies or Oxymoron or The Weaklings or The Frisk or Cleveland Bound Death Sentence or Pistol Grip or One Way System or Sixer or The Riverboat Gamblers or The Lower Class Brats etc etc etc. Maybe you don’t mention them because they’re not in Spin or playing at the House of Blues or some shit like that?

Second to lastly, I think you should talk more about booze, which is the heart of rock ‘n roll (not to mention punk). Don’t even start with that punk=straight-edge shit because there are only twenty-five straight-edgers out there and they’re all under 17. Maybe a feature on local bars that serve the best mixed drinks (or the best value) or the best/biggest pitchers of dark beer or whatever you semi-creative fucks can come up with. In case you need help getting started, in my opinion the best beers are Aass Bock, Spaten Optimator, Celebrator Dopplebock, Mackeson Triple Stout, Samuel Smith’s Imperial Stout, Augustiner Maximator, Aventinus Wheat Doppleback Ale, Paulaner Salvator, Einbecker Ur-Bock Dunkel, Kulmbacher EKU 28, & Hasenbrau Scheyern Kloster Dopplebock.

If booze/bar talk sounds like a stupid idea, what about posting top ten lists of fun stuff to do for unemployed drunk a-holes? Like when you’re done with your transaction at a bank, sprinting out at full speed. Tons ‘o fun, and security guards love it. Or my all-time favorite (this one is worth having to read through the rest of my shitty e-mail): buying 6-packs of Clausthaler (or O’Douls or Sharp’s, but it works better with lesser-known non-alcoholic beers because cops/security/nuns/etc don’t know what color Clausthaler et al are supposed to be). Then you pour the worthless non-alcoholic beer on your neighbor’s cat (or better yet give it to stupid girls who don’t know what it is and proceed to pretend they’re drunk), but save the bottles and the caps (very important). Then you have to buy a bottle capper (I know it’s a pain, but it’s a one-time purchase of like $15 and well worth it). You can get bottle cappers from any homebrew supply shop – there are tons of them around these days. I’m sure at least one of you can figure out how to do a search on the internet. Okay, so then you fill the empty Clausthaler bottles with your favorite brew, re-cap it with your bottle capper, and voila, you’re ready to drink in public anywhere. And don’t let cops try to tell you that the miniscule amount of alcohol in non-alcoholic beer is against the law. It’s not. It contains less than .5% of alcohol which classifies it in every state as non-alcoholic. Know your rights. The only reason some grocery stores won’t sell it to minors is because the grocery clerks are too fuckin’ stupid to know the difference between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers, so they make the rule so that their clerks don’t screw it up. But 15-year olds can legally buy O’Doul’s. It’s a good thing to know. Another fun thing to do is fill plastic gas fans with water or ice tea and chase people around with them and splash it on them and throw lit matches at them. I guarantee there will be screaming.

More site suggestions: maybe make mention of shows featuring local bands that aren’t already drawing 100+ people per night. The amazing Last of the V-8’s played the Garage on Sunday (after having driven out here from Kansas City) to 15 friggin’ people! And the Hellbenders played too, who are incredible. I know it’s your site and not your responsibility, but c’mon, look at how much time you devote to hating that cunt Courtney Love. We all know she sucks ass and probably conspires to murder everyone in her path, but all your readers know it by now, so why not devote more space to local punk and roll bands? Just a thought.

Well, that’s it for my supposed-to-be-working-but-not-getting-paid-for-it-so-I-don’t-give-a-shit ramblings. Keep up the decent work. And drink lots of booze. In public.

Ed P

Long Beach

p.s. I noticed you’ve crapped on the Casualties before on your site, but let me just say that I saw them at the Holidays in the Sun festival in San Francisco and they actually rocked the house down (yeah it surprised me too). Just goes to show you how different a band can be live versus their recorded stuff. Kinda like how horrible and “alternative” the Briefs are live, although their record kicks ass. I wanted to beat all their little Jonathan Richman emo-looking fagboy asses after the show but they ran off like little bitchboys. Probably to go hang out with the worst, most over-rated and non-punk band on the planet, The Donnas. God do I wish that they would go on tour (with Hole, of course) to Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Somalia.

p.p.s. I have a website too (if you’re realllllly bored check it out) but don’t worry there are no banners or pop-up bullshit and I’m not selling anything. It’s: http://punkandrollmpegs.com

This is what’s called a speed freak. Take note kids.

Subject: shat

do you guys know abut a band named shat i was wondering this cuz they were cool and they said if you want to see more go to buddy head .com so i did

Oh boy! Did you ever come to the right place… Shat is the next Nirvana.

Subject: Buddyhead sucks

Your website fucking sucks. I hope someone gives you an enema with a shotgun. Try approaching music reviews with less biased opinions and an open mind, and you might actually find something worth listening to.

-Chris

Due to the shotgun comment, everyone’s getting good reviews this month. We’re not sure what band Chris is in so we’re just gonna play it safe. EVERYONE KICKS ASS! BUY EVERY RECORD PUT OUT EVER! WOOOOO! FUN!

Subject: just checked out website

to buddyhead

im from australia and i found out about your website in the australian music mag kerrang! i read how yous gave out one of the guys phone number from sum 41 and i was wondering if you could give me his phone number because my sister is a huge fan of theirs.

m.forbes

No, sorry dude.

Ok, so i absolutely love the site. it is by far the best i have been on all day. I stumbled across it while reading FACE mag in january. But i am now going o stop kissing your ass and ask u a few questions. And please reply if you are sober for long enough and can be bother to get off your saw fat ass where some bird has been sticking a vibrator up it all day.

So you guys all sound cool, not growing up and all. But the most of us will have to get what one would call a ‘real’ job, and well that sucks, but so do other things so what the hell. So you said you were looking for ‘soldiers’ to help with you sight, i cant do much and i live in england. And i have nothing better to do with my time. So i was wondering if a 15yr old, girl from england, whos hobbies r getting stoned and drunk and watching rubgy and having 3somes and other shit like that could be of any help on your web site?

I can reel out good shit on any subjest, christ i could write about the sex life of a ping pong ball if u wanted me to, thats what they teach you at one of the best school in the country!

So if your at all intersted please mail me bk at:

yenetruoc@hotmail.com.

Thankyou for you time,

Yours Sinserly

Courteney

Well Courtney, seeing as how you do have great interests (I mean come on… who doesn’t love “getting stoned and drunk and watching rugby and having 3-somes and other shit like that”?) you just might be what we need around here. Stop by anytime to help out!

Subject: harassment

Travis and/or any Buddyhead.com staff member,

I did not get a reply from my note, nor from the message I left for Travis earlier this week.

I asked you to call me so we could resolve this phone harassment situation. At this point I have to let you know that if I don’t hear from someone at Buddyhead.com by Monday, February 4, 2002, 5pm west coast time I will seek legal counsel.

I don’t know what my rights are in a case like this, but legal action will most likely entail a lot of unpleasantness – possibly restraining orders and possibly a lawsuit suing Buddyhead.com for damages, libel and/or fraud.

I will also circulate letters enumerating the events of the last few days to people I know both Travis and Aaron are involved with including:

Vida

Beauty Bar

CAA

Hellcat/Epitaph, etc.

In the letter I will explain that my staff and I have been victims of sexual harassment as a direct result of Buddyhead.com posting our number as Fred Durst’s cell phone number and directly requesting Buddyhead.com readers call and harass us.

And what was the cause of all of this? Because we called Travis to follow-up on some press materials we sent him. You do realize that what Fly PR was doing was what we are paid to do? Our clients (including Joe Lally of Fugazi, Bill Rieflin of Ministry/Revolting Cocks, Mike Patton of Mr. Bungle/Fantomas and labels like Hopeless, Solid State, Junk Records) hire us to follow-up with writers and editors.

If Buddyhead.com or Travis wanted off our list – all you had to do was ask. But neither Travis nor anyone at Buddyhead.com EVER asked to be removed from the Fly PR media list. Instead you chose to implement a harassment campaign.

I would still prefer to resolve this situation amicably. Please call me.

Ilka

Fly PR, 323.667.1344

1864 N. Vermont Ave., Suite 507

Los Angeles, Ca 90027

T. 323.667.1344

F. 323.667.0038

FlyPRrr@aol.com

A restraining order against us? What, you think we wanna hang out and talk about bands on Hopeless Records or some shit? The answer is easy, stop calling US about your shitty bands. Calling people at home at 9:30 a.m. is so not rock n’ roll.



Subject: fred durst’s smelly red cap

hello travis. i’d first like to say, i love buddyhead. i like that buddyhead represents free will. like the free will to say that fred durst is a fag and put lame music makers in their place. rock lives. well i have a question, and i thought that u might have the answer. my boyfriend has come across to own one of fred durst’s smelly red caps. i was wondering how much u got for urs on e-bay, or i am just demonstrating how naive i am for believing buddyhead actually did that? well, who really gives a fuck. thanks if u can help me out with this. if u can’t thats alright i still love buddyhead, and as soon as that lottery check comes in i will send buddyhead money for being so fuckin’ rad.

-d

Good use of the word fag. It screams intelligence. Yes we did that.

Subject: YOUR SITE IS GOOD AND YOU ARE SO FUCKING FIT

Hi Travis (i luv the name travis)

I first heard of your site after reading Kerrang magazine. And i can honestly say that it’s one of the best sites on the internet, if not the best. Anway, I have a very scandalous confession to make, I used to Love Fred Durst, and I think I still do.(plesae e-mail me back and don’t be mean to me)L For years now; my friends having been telling me how sad he is and have called him names such as; ‘the fucking wanker,’ ‘the sad rockstar wannabe,’ ‘the loser that raps like it’s 1985′ and the list of insults goes on forever. I DON’T UNDERSTAND!!!!!!!!! WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH HIM????!!! I know he acts like such a jerk on stage and I know he is really shallow BUT his voice is soooo sexy and…and…there is something in him that I like!! But the good thing is i’ve started to hate him a little!! But that doesn’t mean that i don’t like him, it just means that i’ve moved down from being his number one fan to his number two fan. The thing is I hate liking him and i want to hate just like every other person on this frickin’ planet. So if you could be nice and send me reasons why I should hate fred, that would be appreciated.

You could also set up a page of all the people you hate and all the people that proper rock people should hate that would be soooooooooooooo cool and you could have reasons why they should be hated. LOL. That was another useless dumb idea that my brain just came up with. MY SHIT BRAIN WAVES ARE WORKING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!(No 1 in my hate list is that muthafucking bitch, that may i add is NOT a virgin, Brittney Speers and her annoying N stync, like shit, boyfriend, that clearly doesn’t please her in bed. his voice is soooo annoying).

Can i just say that i’m not a mad lunatic, e-mailing to piss you off or to tell my friends that i recieved an e-amil from the ‘web guru’ Travis Keller, but, I genuinely love your site. I also like your friend aaron north he is cool too, i like his story about everyone being a pig!! oink oink!

Bye for now, i hope that this e-mail hasn’t added to the tonnes of shit mail you recieve.

Luv Sparky!!

P.S. is the number posted on your site really fred dursts phone number? Oh! and good job raiding Fred’s office, I thought that was hilarious! LOL I seriously couldn’t stop laughing!!! I also thought that jacking (stealing) his red cap was sooooooooooo funny!! HAAAAAAA!!! I can’t actually believe that has a ‘red hat cabinet!!!’ Thats like sadder than my brother and his ‘playstation games and cheats cabinet!’ I should seriously reconsider liking someone else, shouldn’t I!

P.P.S. I thought you were really good looking in the photo they took of you in Kerrang magazine. I have the copy by my side, open at page 18!! LOL You look so sexy (did i just say that!!) and have such cool ‘dont give a fuck attitude.’ (i hope that didn’t scare you, as i scare loads of boys by telling them what i think about them. LOL)

P.P.P.S. Is Sparky a cooler, nicer, better, name then Spiky or Stinky? Which do you like best?

This time i really mean to say good bye!! Do you think i gibber a lot? Loads of people say that once i start talking i don’t shut up, oh and once i scared this boy off cuz i wouldn’t stop talking, some people say they like people who talk a lot, but my parents tell me to keep things short and to the point and to stop babbling. But when you first meet me i’m really shy, but it’s only when you get to know me that i dont switch off. I can’t believe that i started writing this e-mail to say hi and look how long it’s turned out to be! And i’m going to leave and shut up, I promise!!!! GOOD BYE!! E-MAIL HAS ENDED. BIG FULLSTOP!!!!! Loadsa kisses!!! I’m sooooooo sad

Whoa.