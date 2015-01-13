Buddyhead’s Best & Worst Records Of 2014 List

by · January 13, 2015

Tags:

Travis Michael Keller

Travis Keller is a pretty good liar. Email death threats & love letters to: tmk@buddyhead.com

21 Responses

  1. max racer says:
    January 13, 2015 at 8:45 pm

    damn you went IN!

  2. Towelie says:
    January 14, 2015 at 10:17 am

    …you say to yourself, “Finally that name-dropping, coat-tail-riding, self-righteous, Hollywood-phony fun-vacuum has decided to spare us from his elitist soapbox bullshit once and for all!”

    You forgot, “#1 online cock-blocker.”

  3. Pop Pop McDuck says:
    January 14, 2015 at 12:27 pm

    Man, I love u guys at Buddyhead, been reading your stuff since I was a teenage delinquent.. I’m almost ready to give up on music.. Of course you guys are spot on with the worst of the year, but your picks for best are each year becoming more and more mediocre.. The whole garage/psych thing is starting to get a little boring.. These bands aren’t band, just not great.. Pink Mountaintops was decent, not amazing though.. New Brian Eno I’ll have to check out.. You guys probably hate Spoon, but their new record is great.. I wish you guys dug a little deeper for this years list.. You turned me on to stuff like Blood on the Wall back in the day.. I hope there’s good shit out there, I just don’t have the time to search for it anymore.. Pitchforks sucks.. Anyway happy new year
    Love,
    Pop Pop McDuck

  4. Adam says:
    January 14, 2015 at 8:51 pm

    Thanks for this, it made me laugh.

    The problem I now have is, I now want to hear all of the worst records to find out if they really are as bad as they seem.

    The trouble with that is the extra sales might encourage them to make more albums.

  5. Prince says:
    January 16, 2015 at 6:28 pm

    “This is the shit that the elevator will be playing down to hell as I’m lowered.”

    If the elevator tries to bring you down… GO CRAZY!

  6. rob says:
    January 16, 2015 at 7:42 pm

    Is the ‘head finally back? This is reminiscent of the early days and very refreshing. Music journalism got hella corny. Thanks for filling the void. This is probably the best list, aside from Aquarium Drunkard’s, I’ve seen. And since I’m stoned and bored I thought I’d write my critique on each of these records.

    The Best

    Shellac – Dude Incredible
    These old motherfuckers are as reliable as my old gangbanger dope dealer (dude never slept). A lot of bullshit has happened in the world since their last record and has given Steve Albini plenty of time to stew in animosity and contempt. Definitely on par with 1000 Hurts.

    D’Angelo – Black Messiah
    Man that night this shit dropped was way better than Christmas (duh). I still listen to Brown Sugar and Voodoo regularly cuz I smoke a lot of pot and they kinda go hand in hand. With Questlove at the helm, whose memoir I’ve been meaning to read cuz homeboy knows his shit, this album turned out way better than probably anyone expected. Everyone was hating on him for only poppin up sporadically in the headlines over the last decade or so (never for his music) but dude has churned out 3 stone cold classics so as far as I’m concerned he is totally allowed to Sly Stone the fuck out. Smoke crack and eat hella cheetos man, you earned it.

    Aphex Twin – Syro
    Another dude who was residing in the “where are they now” category. But that was always his shtick. So mysterious. It’s kinda easy to picture him in a cavernous dungeon lit by candlelight coming up with this shit. But I think its a more logical guess that he’s probably in Leeds or somewhere playing nerd on the laptop just to get away from his nagging wife and brat kids. Still jams though.

    Swans – To Be Kind
    Don’t get me wrong. I am a Swans fan. I just happened to quit a decade long drug habit that I completely associate with this band. Long, depressing, downer songs. I love that shit. But this past year my listening habits have tended to be more on the upbeat side. But that is quickly changing as it seems we are heading towards the apocalypse.

    YG – My Krazy Life
    As I said before, I smoke a lot of pot which means I love rap music. I listened to this one only once and don’t really remember much. There were a lot of good rap releases this year but a lot of them sound the same so it’s hard to remember who did what. I need to listen to this one in the ride.

    Earth – Primitive and Deadly
    I have yet to hear this album which sucks cuz I fuckin love me some Earth. Been slacking on this one. Dylan Carlson knows a thing or two about tone. I tried to steal it online but couldn’t find it. Might buy the thing for a change. I don’t think the money will end up in Dylan’s arm so that’s reassuring.

    Scott Walker & Sunn 0))) – Soused
    Another dark ass record. I’m a huge fan of both. I listened to it once all the way through. It was an experience. Not sure when I’ll bust it out again though. I would not mind taking psychedelics and seeing this played live, preferably in a graveyard or the moon.

    Steve Gunn – Way Out Weather
    Road trip album of the year. I just listened to this one on a trip from Austin to Houston last week. It nails that driving through the countryside vibe.

    Reigning Sound – Shattered
    I think this is the first list I’ve seen this record listed which is fucking blasphemy. Anytime Greg and Co. release an album it is mandatory to put it on end-of-year lists. This one leans a little more on the Time Bomb High School side of things than Too Much Guitar but that doesn’t mean shit cuz his ballads are scorchers just like the rockers.

    The Wytches – Annabel Dream Reader
    Never heard of em. I haven’t been too excited about many rock bands out of the UK lately but that’s not to say I don’t believe good bands exist there. Will check out.

    Pink Mountaintops – Get Back
    Never jammed these dudes really. Heard a couple songs here and there. I did see Black Mountain play several times back in the day and that Druganaut song always grooved. I will go out on a limb and co-sign this one.

    The Icarus Line – Avowed Slavery
    I’ve been an avid reader of Buddyhead since my early days in high school. I remember finding out that my favorite band at the time, At-the-Drive-In, was breaking up through an interview on the site. I vaguely remember some picture of a big black dude with his 3 foot long dong grazing the pavement. What I’m saying is I’m a certified OG, and the thing I really remember about this site were all the badass bands that I got turned onto, The Icarus Line being one of them. I still hold Penance Soiree in the same regard as Funhouse and the like. Slave Vows was a whole ‘nother beast completely. Boys still got it. I’m gonna track this one down and I’m stoked for the new one.

    Ariel Pink – Pom Pom
    This thing has dominated my stereo since it came out. He finally nailed it. And the motherfucking legendary Kim Fowley (RIP) shows up. This might be my number 1 of the year. And for the record, fuck that grimes chick. The music ain’t legit and she’s way too preachy. Like all you need is an internet connection and a twitter account to be a humanitarian these days. She’s praised for “raising awareness” (whatever the fuck that means) on lots of issues. I don’t see her doing benefit shows in Ferguson. And anytime something un-PC is said by a fellow artist she has to chime in with her holier-than-thou attitude. Yeah, not down.

    Brian Eno & Karl Hyde – High Life
    Can we get this Eno back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj1swN2P9fU you know, before U2.

    Parquet Courts – Sunbathing Animal
    I was a little reluctant to check these guys out due to the incessant amount of hype and publicity on most “indie” websites. It’s a little snobby for me to write off a band due to this minor annoyance which is probably out of their hands anyways. I just generally don’t enjoy being marketed towards, plus there are way too many bands to absolutely check out all of them. But after reading that these guys are from my home state (Texas) and formed in Denton, I got curious. There’s definitely something in the water in Denton as it served as the home base for, to name a few, The Marked Men, Centro-matic (RIP), & The Baptist Generals. I got around to hearing this and the previous record and felt like a jackass for avoiding them for as long as i had. The music is on fucking point and the lyrics are some of the smartest rock lyrics I’ve heard in a long while. And i don’t mean smart like the nerdy Decemberists. As mentioned above, I find it to be more in the Dylan vein. And that’s a good thing.

    Together Pangea – Badillac
    Garage rock has always been a constant in my life since hearing Louie Louie as a small child. Through all its iterations I have stayed loyal. But man there are a shitload of garage rock bands at the moment. I have never given this band much of a chance. A lot of the Burger bands kinda sound the same to me. It’s cool party music and always fun to catch live but I wasn’t racing to the record store for this one.

    King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard – I’m In Your Mind Fuzz
    I had not heard this band and my friend, whose taste i trust, recommended it. I also saw it came out on John Dwyer’s Castleface records which is usually solid so I checked it out. Great psych. Its got all different styles and never lags. Bong ripping music.

    Merchandise – After the End
    Never listened to this band. I have no reference point here. Don’t know much about them.

    Protomartyr – Under Color of Official Right
    Another band I’ve heard of but have yet to hear. Pretty rad name though. And I fully support the D. What up doe.

    Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks –
    This man’s music was very important in shaping my tastes as a punk ass kid. Before internet (or when it was hella slow) I read a lot of Spin magazine. I was bored with the mainstream and Spin was my source for these underground bands that were so foreign to me. And the three bands that I remember reading about and getting albums by were Sonic Youth, Stereolab & Pavement. Pavement was my band. I used to tell people that Crooked Rain was the greatest album ever. (Now I don’t even think that’s the best Pavement record. That would be Wowee Zowee). But like a lot of bands that I got into in my formative years, I haven’t really listened to much of them in recent years. But that only means that in a few years I will revisit these albums and watch my appreciation grow even more. Malkmus was always a g in interviews too.

    The Worst

    Foo Fighters – Sonic Highways
    Alright who’s investing with me on my WWKD? (What would Kurt do?) bracelets. I think they’ll be a hit. I wanna think that they were close enough that if Kurt were alive he’d be like “yo dave we gotta have a talk.”

    Linkin Park
    The Used
    Slipknot
    Seether
    Theres a breed of rednecks down in Texas in their mid 30’s that still support all these bands anytime they come to town. It’s their time to let loose after 2 grueling weeks offshore on the oil rig and get royally shitfaced on jagerbombs. Then hopefully grope any females, if any, in attendance while in the mosh pit. If there are no females, then look for the scrawny nerd kids who never got the memo that its 2015 and let their angst out those the little fuckers. It’s a win-win.

    Pharrell – G I R L
    Dude what the hell happened man? You were my dawg. Yeah you always did some corny pop songs just to get your paper up, but you would come right back with some synth heavy coke raps from Clipse or classic albums like the first N.E.R.D. Shit i saw you live with N.E.R.D. in those days and you were a fucking showman. I swore by you but I think I gotta let you go. You cut off. It’s over.

    Michael Jackson
    I’m much more interested in hearing a Conrad Murray rap album. Thank you Buddyhead for ripping this weirdo when he died. Just cuz you die don’t make you a saint. And homeboy ain’t put out shit of any quality since the 80s. Once Macaulay Culkin came into the picture it was all downhill.

    Coldplay – Ghost Stories
    On the list of reasons I’m most embarassed to be white Coldplay sits right between police brutality and Gwyneth Paltrow. Its pure coincidence that she was married to the singer of this band.

    Pennywise – Yesterdays
    True Story: There’s a shitty bar/coffeeshop (those are the worst, like make up your mind assholes) across the street from where I live. I do not frequent this place because the coffee is overpriced and the music is terrible. It is played through an iPod operated by the employees of this establishment. They look like roadies for the Voodoo Glow Skulls. But they are my age. It’s like they were frozen in 1996 or something. But its nothing but Less Than Jake, Rancid & Pennywise. I got dragged there (literally, i was intoxicated) by a couple buddies and I’m not quite sure what band it was that set me off but it very well could have been Pennywise. I went behind the bar and took the iPod of the player. Apparently that’s a no-no.

    Conor Oberst – Upside Down Mountain
    Ok, I usually don’t wish death upon people. And I’m not really wishing it here. But dude asks for it by writing all his sad sappy shit. Could he have not traded fates with Elliott Smith? Just sayin.

    Morrissey – World Peace is None of Your Business
    I can’t think of anything witty to say about this chode. Get over yourself. You ain’t shit without Johnny Marr.

    Kasabian – 48:13
    This is a band I checked out because of Buddyhead. Boooorringg. I’ll just take the real deal and listen to my old Primal Scream albums. This is probably one of the reasons I rarely check out new UK rock bands.

    Fall Out Boy – American Beauty/American Psycho
    Time is a motherfucker. I clearly remember Fall Out Boy not being taken seriously by anyone over the age of 13 when they first came out. Now I’m hearing their shit during football games on ESPN. Critics are talking about how they’ve “matured.” I don’t see how anyone looks at bands like this who keep the charade going way past the appropriate age without assuming they’re all pedophiles.

    Thom Yorke – Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Jack White – Lazaretto
    How did this dweeb become my generation’s biggest rock star? Ok, those first albums were alright but nothin to write home about. I saw some interview where he said, rather proudly, that he’d never smoked marijuana. Might be the reason you come off as such an uptight prick Jacky. Loosen up and maybe the grooves will uncover themselves.

    The Black Keys – Turn Blue
    You can also add this to the ever-growing list of reasons I’m embarrassed to be white. Easily digestible for mass consumption. Brilliant business.

    The Flaming Lips – With A Little Help From My Friends
    Like I said, I don’t wish death upon people. But let’s just picture, hypothetically, Wayne Coyne suffering a severe accident at the hands of his stupid ass live show. Like he has to have a lung removed due to massive glitter inhalation. Or he brings back that giant inflatable ball and the crowd wheels him all the way to the back of the venue into the grease fryer at the vegan food stand. All I got for Miley Cyrus is maybe get booty shots and forget the english language.

    Nickelback – No Fixed Address
    Too easy.

    Iggy Azalea – The New Classic
    Fembot…probably has a penis…was programmed to possess slight racist overtones.

    Meghan Trainor – Title
    Um…what is this? I’m kinda worried Buddyhead is aware of its existence. Is she legal? Don’t pull the Pete Townshend defense and say it was for research purposes.

    U2 – Songs of Innocence
    The lord works in mysterious ways. As U2 was prepping for world domination (i.e. a tour) Bono ate shit hard on a bicycle in Central Park. Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your preferences, his vocal cords remained intact. However it has been reported that he may never play guitar again. While this may not seem like news as the Edge holds the axe responsibilities in the band, this may prevent the inevitable solo album of Irish folk songs. I’m a glass half full kinda guy these days I guess. Gotta look for the upside in everything.

    Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues
    How about a round of applause for Against Me! pulling off a very successful promotional campaign. We had seemingly succeeded in having them quarantined in their native Florida aside from the random album and subsequent tour. But it wasn’t 2005 anymore and the kids weren’t paying attention as they once did. Ok, so dude likes to dress like a chick. Is that a new thing in rock n’ roll? Iggy was doin that shit a long time ago (though I’m pretty sure he wanted to continue slaying the poon). And all those dudes in the mid 2000’s emo and pop punk bands looked like chicks anyways. You didn’t need the press conference. And I’m tired of the shit that coming out publicly (and its one thing being open and another having your publicist hit up all the magazines with the big news) is helping other young people come out and feel accepted. First of all, who wants to be like the lead singer of Against Me! anyways. But I think most kids know the reality of the situation. You can find people like you if you look in the right places but theres always gonna be those people who don’t understand it. But fuck em. The majority of the world is lame these days. It’s cooler to be a freak. And you don’t need some dork telling its ok to be you. You already know that shit.

    Pitbull – Globalization
    Yes this guy’s music is like getting a colonic with the tubes going into your ears. But dude does have the latino community in the palm of his hand. And he’s responsible for this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H34rS-U759M

    Now here some albums I dug throughout the year that weren’t mentioned:

    Andy Stott – Faith in Strangers
    Angel Olsen – Burn Your Fire For No Witness
    B L A C K I E – Imagaine Yourself in a Free and Natural World
    The Body (& The Haxan Cloak) – I Will Die Here
    Caribou – Our Love
    Centro-matic – Take Pride in Your Long Odds
    Doughbeezy – Footprints on the Moon
    Eyehategod – Eyehategod
    Flying Lotus – You’re Dead
    Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – (Cocaine) Piñata
    The Fresh & Onlys – House of Spirits
    G-Side – GzIIGodz
    Gangsta Boo and Beatking – Underground Cassette Tape Music
    Le$ – Steak X Shrimp Vol. 1
    Lee Gamble – Koch
    Mac Demarco – Salad Days
    Marc Ribot – Live at the Village Vanguard
    RATKING – So It Goes
    Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels 2
    Shabazz Palaces – Lese Majesty
    Spoon – They Want My Soul
    Step Brothers – Lord Steppington
    Sun Kil Moon – Benji
    Triptykon – Melana Chasmata
    Ty Segall – Manipulator
    Ugly Frank – Bobby Hill EP
    Vince Staples – Shyne Coldchain Vol. 2
    White Fence – For The Recently Found Innocence

    Damn that was an epic comment post. I obviously got some spare time on my hands. Peace to all…except the assholes, fuck y’all.

    • Athena says:
      February 4, 2015 at 11:49 pm

      *Shellac
      *Run the Jewels
      *Spoon
      *Sun Kil Moon

      *Indeed

      Thanks for the entertaining recap.

      Disclaimer: I may have skipped over many words, opinions, and sentiments I may or may not regret once this comment’s “worldwide”. Blame it on my speed-reading instructor. Or the rain.. Cause after all.. “Those are my words, but it’s your world.” -Me 😉

  7. rob says:
    January 16, 2015 at 7:46 pm

    Dude so as i wrote that some dude named Prince commented right above me. That’s my last name and its kinda trippin me out. I was thinkin like damn, did i write that too? But then i saw the soccer ball and i don’t give two shits about soccer. But word to Prince anyways. You made my high ass think there might be a god for like 2 seconds.

  8. rob says:
    January 16, 2015 at 10:58 pm

    Damn i guess my shits too long to get posted without some authorization. Weak. That makes me look hella dumb. Like dumber than i already am.

  9. Matt says:
    January 17, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    Is there really any point adding Nickelback, Fallout Boy or pretty much most of the “worst ” list? Not the most provocative article. Why not add 20 more good bands to checkout?, instead of reminding people of the same boring punching bags that have been sucking it up in the pop world for the past decade or more. What are your priorities/intents dude?….

  10. jonathan says:
    January 20, 2015 at 11:29 am

    Laughing and crying. It hurts so good.

  11. Travis Michael Keller says:
    January 22, 2015 at 9:39 am

    I kinda love all of you people who live here in the comments. Welcome back! Let’s party.

  12. Brandon says:
    January 26, 2015 at 5:28 am

    Your Best and Worst lists are always fun as hell. I am not sure what people aren’t understanding about it…

  13. jayson joe says:
    February 3, 2015 at 12:32 am

    hi

  14. Sabine says:
    February 12, 2015 at 5:57 am

    I thought the Sunn o/Scott Walker was boring as hell, but still that article was a good read!

  15. Fabulon Darkness says:
    April 10, 2015 at 9:03 pm

    Thank you Travis for introducing me to a lot of great bands over the years but please stop trying to force feed us the Icarus Line .Shit does not slay shit is gay.

  16. Chris Ekstedt says:
    April 13, 2015 at 1:25 pm

    At least you didn’t put Pearl Jam’s album in the list of worse.

Leave a Reply

