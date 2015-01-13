Buddyhead’s Best & Worst Records Of 2014 List

Words by: Travis Keller

Illustration: Jason Barrr

Gather ‘round, children; let me offer you all a little bit of refuge from the post-apocalyptic-music industry world in which we live, by welcoming you to Buddyhead’s sometimes-annual “Best & Worst Records of the Year” list. Yeah, I’ve recycled plenty of old jokes (hey I wrote ‘em, so I can plagiarize myself whenever I want) and this list is a little late – but honestly, would you expect anything else from Buddyhead?

Buddyhead is a lot like herpes. It happened by accident, only pops up once in a while at the worst possible moment, and you can never get rid of it. NEVER. The more you scratch, the more it burns. Just like how one in every four people have herpes, I also know that when I haven’t updated this site for a few months, or when it’s halfway through the month of January and I STILL haven’t posted the year-end “Best and Worst Records List”, you say to yourself, “Finally that name-dropping, coat-tail-riding, self-righteous, Hollywood-phony fun-vacuum has decided to spare us from his elitist soapbox bullshit once and for all!” and then WHAM, like a roofie in your drink, pissing in the ice tray or sticking a dick in your mashed potatoes, up pops Buddyhead’s Best and Worst Records of 2014 List”, to neg on your party vibes again. BOOYAHKAI BITCHES!

You’ll probably notice that this collection of albums is pretty different than every other year-end out there, which might as well all be a single list considering how the same bands appear on all of them. Kudos to all the other “music journalists” on their amazing “copy + paste” skills, pretty awesome stuff guys!

Now, don’t start talking all that shit about how the dude at Buddyhead is negative, likes to bum people out and is an all around downer – not so! Buddyhead is just like Nardwuar The Human Serviette, we’re here to serve the youth. Go ahead and use this list of terrible albums as a “compass of evil”, a guide for today’s children to use to point them in the right direction and steer them clear from audio molestation. Just like it’s important to study all of the world’s wars so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes, these albums and artists should be studied so that their musical atrocities will never be committed again.

But let’s be honest, 2014 was a bummer year for music. This “Best Of” list would have been much easier if I would have included all the rad reissues that came out in 2014 (examples Bob Dylan – “Complete Basement Tapes, all the Led Zep reissues, that crazy big CSNY box set, Slint – “Spiderland”, Beatles LPs in mono, Crime, Miles Davis… need I go on?), but I decided to not take the easy route for once in my life and not break the rules.

The “Rules” for the lists:

No reissues, “best of” albums, live albums, or previously unreleased material collections. Also, no Buddyhead releases, or bands with Buddyhead people in them… though by now you should know that if we’re involved with it, owning that shit is totally mandatory. Like I said, I didn’t break the rules but I clearly bent them a little by including The Icarus Line – “Avowed Slavery” EP, but that’s only because not enough people heard these extra cuts from their “Slave Vows” sessions and more importantly I had a slot to fill. So, suck it.

Enough of the chit-chat, let’s git down to the git-down! Drum roll please…. So once again ladies and germs of the internet, in a very immature attempt to shock and wow people with bad words and even badder grammar, not to mention a pretty damn good excuse to showcase my latest euphemisms for penis, vagina, and wussy, and most importantly for the benefit of the children, here they are… Buddyhead’s 20 Best & 20 Worst Records Of 2014, in no particular order!

BEST RECORDS OF 2014:

(in no particular order)

1. Shellac – “Dude Incredible”



It seems that every seven years we get blessed with a brand new ass-kickin’ Shellac record. Luckily “Dude Incredible” showed up just in time for Steve Albini and company to show all the youngsters in 2014 how real men play rock music… with metal guitars and a beast of a drummer, that’s how! Even Shellac on their worst day is one of the best bands in the world but I think this could be their best album (or is “1000 Hurts” better? can’t tell yet). I consider these dudes to be one of the more male-centric band around… Yes, it’s safe to say Shellac are not in touch with their feminine side. But in this era of safe sanitized homogeneous music run by fruitcakes and douchebags, Shellac is just what the doctor ordered!

2. D’Angelo – “Black Messiah”



While we’re talking about legends who make us wait years between records, let’s not forget about D’Angelo popping up this year! Outta nowhere, homeboy broke his fourteen-year silence, being moved by the shootings of unarmed black kids this year, and rushed the release of his new album “Black Messiah” to everyone’s delight. The tune “Sugah Daddy”, which was co-written by Q-Tip, is probably the highlight for me. But honestly this isn’t so much about individual songs, this record is more about a certain vibe. A vibe that channels Sly & The Family Stone, Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain” and Prince at his crunchiest. This is the kind of record you’ll be able to listen to on repeat until the next D’Angelo album drops fourteen years from now. Well, hopefully it doesn’t take that long, but there’s no guarantees on this shit!

3. Aphex Twin – “Syro”



Aphex Twin, who’s been out of the game almost as long as my boy D’Angelo, with his last release being thirteen years ago, surprised everyone and dropped “Syro” this year. Although not his best album to date by any means, and I’m still kinda bummed I didn’t get a freaky Chris Cunningham video for one of the songs like I was hoping, it is exciting that Richard D. James promises lots of new music he’ll be releasing very soon. Nothing like Aphex Twin popping back up to show all these other newbie posers DJs just how exciting electronic music can be. Take note, nerd in the mouse ears.



4. Swans – “To Be Kind”



Although not quite as good as 2012’s “The Seer”, this years “To Be Kind” still had amazing moments. And let’s be honest, in the bleak musical landscape that was 2014 this album was a much needed shot in the arm.



5. YG – “My Krazy Life”



YG & DJ Mustard’s team up on this album to spawn some West Coast Gangsta Rap that’s reminiscent of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s classic collaborations. Coming with chunky west coast low-synths, symphonies and g-funk straight out of the Dr. Dre playbook, they’ve stamped out a solid debut album that comes off like a modern day “Doggystyle”. Not only is this the best Rap album since Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”, but Kendrick Lamar appears on “Really Be (Smokin’ & Drinkin’). It’ll have you reaching for the blunt, while you’re getting your hair braided and humming little ditties like “You know I’ll fuck you like I’m fresh outta of jail right?” I give it a 9/10, not a 10/10 because of that Drake verse.



6. Earth – “Primitive And Deadly”



Forever known as the dude who turned Kurdt Cobain onto guns, Dylan Carlson can also wield a pretty mean axe. Former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan and Rabia Shaheen Qazi provide vocals for “Primitive and Deadly”, making this the first Earth album to feature vocalists since Carlson sang a little in the mid-’90s and since Kurdt Cobain and Kelly Canary hummed and sang on the group’s early work. Plus, this record was recorded at the world famous Rancho De La Luna, so shout out to the big homies there too!



7. Scott Walker + Sunn O))) – “Soused”



Sunn got to guest star on a Scott Walker record, not the other way around. Two weirdo’s in hoods droning the fuck out with Scott Walker dropping science; what’s not to love?



8. Steve Gunn – “Way Out Weather”



After spending sometime in Kurt Vile’s band (and I’m so NOT a fan of that dude but), Steve Gunn has stepped out of the shadows and cast an even larger shadow right back at his old bandmate with his album “Way Out Weather”. This record is an “old soul album”, meaning it sounds like it could have just as easily been recorded five decades ago as opposed to 2014. Equally influenced by John Fahey, Bob Dylan, Jack Rose & Woody Guthrie. Yet my favorite moments are the times that there are so many guitar tracks it almost feels like a Grateful Dead jam. And I ain’t even backing The Dead…



9. Reigning Sound – “Shattered”



Greg Cartwright’s Reigning Sound have been releasing records since 2001, but his rock n’ roll resume starts way before that with his Memphis band the Compulsive Gamblers in the early ’90s and his legendary, Oblivians. “Shattered” is a great collection of primitive R&B and punk songs that pay homage to The all-mighty Cramps. Do your homework and get all the records Greg is on.



10. The Wytches – “Annabel Dream Reader”



This Brighton, UK trio churned out a killer album that sits somewhere nicely between Spacemen 3 and Nirvana. Rules.



11. Pink Mountaintops – “Get Back”



When Stephen McBean isn’t riffing and singing away in Black Mountain, he releases records as his side project, Pink Mountaintops. “Get Back” is the fourth PM record and by far his most personal. To me it sounds like a modern day “Loaded” by The Velvet Underground written by a Canadian transplant in Los Angeles. It’s good stuff. And it was also recorded at Valley Recording Co. in Burbank by none other than the homie Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line.



12. The Icarus Line – “Avowed Slavery”



Sure, this isn’t a full length. And sure, these dudes are kind of a Buddyhead band. And sure, we’re biased as a motherfucker, but so what? Shit slays!



13. Ariel Pink – “Pom Pom”



Ariel Pink sure made us smile in 2014 between releasing his first real record “Pom Pom,” and managing to piss off everyone from Grimes to Madonna in the press. You made poppa proud, you little mermaid!



14. Brian Eno + Karl Hyde – “High Life”



Brian Eno, along with Karl Hyde, of British electronic group Underworld has dished out his best vocal record in 25 years with “High Life”. Recorded with everyone playing live in one room in a matter of just five days, these jazz-inflected West African pops rip.



15. Parquet Courts – “Sunbathing Animal”



NYC’s Parquet Courts gave us a lovely album that sounded like it was inspired by Wire, Pavement, and Television, along with a vocal nod or two to Bob Dylan. I likey.



16. Together Pangea – “Badillac”



For a band who started out opening for peers such as Ty Segall, Mikal Cronin, Wavves, and The Black Lips, it must feel pretty good casting a little shade on the all the above mentioned with this new album.



17. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “I’m in Your Mind Fuzz”



King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are a seven-person band from down-unda that specialize in unpredictable psychedelic music. Imagine trying to cram all this into a van for tour: two drummers, three guitarists, and a harmonica player. Not to mention all the gear for those seven people. Fuck that, right? Well these dudes do that! Yeah, basically these dudes are a septet with a really goofy name. But don’t expect joke music, they are clearly serious about their psychedelia.



18. Merchandise – “After The End”



While not as exciting as 2012’s “Children of Desire”, this record beats the pants off that War On Drugs record everyone couldn’t shut up about this year. This the sound of a Tampa post-punk band aiming for that “big 80s sound” a la The Smiths, The Cure, Talk Talk and New Order.



19. Protomartyr – “Under Color of Official Right”



You gotta root for bands from Detroit! In 2014, Protomartyr delivered their second album and a sophomore slump it was not. With a bit of a cleaner sound, these cats still sound like Ian Curtis singing for The Fall or Wire. Rules.



20. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – “Wig Out At Jagbags”



From the guy who wrote the books on getting by on barely trying and acting like you don’t care, comes his best album since he was in Pavement. And I’m sure he doesn’t give a shit about what I think.



WORST RECORDS OF 2014:

(in no particular order)

1. Foo Fighters – “Sonic Highway”



Out of everyone this year, Dave Grohl seemed to drag rock n’ roll’s corpse the furthest through the mud, with his HBO series also called “Sonic Highways”. A weekly series which showed the Foo Fighters recording uninspired songs for this record in a different city each episode, during which Grohl took it upon himself to insert the Foo Fighters into that city’s musical history. And if you didn’t see the series, you’d have no way of knowing this was a concept record, as opposed to just another boring, soul-crushing Foo Fighters record. All that effort, and yet I’d call it “beige” if I was trying to be nice. “Sonic Highways” was the world’s most expensive EPK, and watching it felt like nothing short of prison rape. Although I am left with one question after viewing the episode: just how many guitarists does it take to record a Foo Fighters song? Apparently FIVE! Aside from all that hooey, thanks to Dave, we had to watch Lorde sing “All Apologies” at the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame induction this year, and watch him share a hug with Courtney Love, not to mention how every time we turned around, there was the Jim Carrey of Rock reminding people he he used to play drums in Nirvana this year. Hey Grandpa Dave, just go on vacation or something… hit up Necker Island. If Kurdt hadn’t been cremated, he’d totally be rolling around in his grave right now. The Foo Fighters are the appropriate soundtrack for having your taint waxed.

2. Linkin Park – “The Hunting Party”

+

Slipknot – “.5: The Gray Chapter”

+

The Used – “Imaginary Enemy”

+

Seether – “Isolate and Medicate”



Hey Buddyhead, what’s the connection between these four bands? Well, besides their fan bases all consisting people who still swear that pro wrestling is “real”? All four of them all still play nu-metal as of 2014. And these assholes aren’t even trying to hide it, like Incubus did when they made their DJ figure out how to play keyboards. Much like the horror of seeing a crazy ex-girlfriend you haven’t thought about in 15 years, 2014 was the year that introduced us to the horror of early 2000’s Nu-Metal bands popping up and surprising us all by releasing new albums. And by surprise, I mean the kind of surprise you get when your VD tests comes up positive.

3. Pharrell – “G I R L”



Stripped of any cool points he might have collected from producing ODB, Pharrell gets the award from writing the most dumbed-down vapid song of the year. Meghan Tainer is a close second with “All About That Bass”. If nothing else, 2014 will go down in music history as the year that having nothing to say became ok. After hearing this song enough times, I started to relate to the terrorists a little bit. Not like I’m gonna jump on a plane to get trained on how to blow up cartoonists, but let’s just say Pharrell made me understand their hate a bit more.

4. Michael Jackson – “Xscape”



Surprised it took these vultures five years to dig up the worlds most unconventional-babysitter Michael Jackson, make him keep dancing as a hologram and pro-tool together a new album. Gross.

5. Coldplay – “Ghost Stories”



Looking back at Coldplay’s career, not only is it easy to fall asleep, but it’s also easy to see that “Rush Of Blood To The Head” was their peak. And even that record is what I call vanilla. Which leaves me kind of speechless as to what to call this record… sub-white I guess? Let’s put it this way: this is Coldplay at their most bland (and these are the kings of bland we’re talking about!) and it was produced by Avicii & Timbaland. Nothing says “out of touch” and “this is totally gonna suck” at the same time like when white dudes get Timbaland involved… see Chris Cornell “Scream”.

6. Pennywise – “Yesterdays”



The undisputed kings of jock punk are back with more songs the bros of the OC are gonna be amped on. The problem is, this “punk rock band” sounds more like Poison than it does Black Flag.

7. Conor Oberst – “Upside Down Mountain”



Just to refresh my memory, I looked up the word “wussy” in the dictionary, and found this:

wus·sy / woose / noun, Slang. (wus·sy)

1. a weakling; wimp.

2. a blend of wimp and pussy

3. see Conor Oberst

8. Morrissey – “World Peace Is None Of Your Business”



I know that what I’m about to tell you is super fucked up, but I feel like I’m in a safe place here with you guys so I feel like I can be honest like this. Morrissey is such a grumpy dickhead that whenever I hear about bad shit happening to him, like “Morrissey’s Tour Cancelled,” I get really happy. Or even just knowing he’s a little bummed out like when he played Coachella on the stage next to the hotdog vendors and kept bitching “I smell burning flesh!” Everytime Morrissey is happy, a cute puppy dies.

9. Kasabian – “48:13”



Kasabian’s first record was a refreshing change and surprisingly good. Their second record was a surprise too, I was surprised at how much it sucked. It really made me think it was all over for them. But once again, I was surprised, and I kinda liked their third album. If this pattern were to repeat itself this fifth record should be good, but it’s not. At all. Worst 1984-ish lyrics of 2014 goes to these clowns for: “Everyday is brutal / Now we’re being watched by Google.”

10. Thom Yorke – “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes”



Remember when Thom Yorke songs had guitars, and weren’t a series of blips and bleeps? Remember when Thom Yorke didn’t have a ponytail? Remember when Thom Yorke wasn’t in a sideproject with a Red Hot Chilli Pepper? Hey man, that’s awesome you “stuck it to the man” by releasing this wanna-be Aphex Twin album on bit-torrent… too bad it sucks!

11. Fall Out Boy – “American Beauty/American Psycho”



If you’re anything like me, you were sure these emo mall punk bands were just a passing sickness. Well, that’s not the case here because Fall Out Boy has bloomed into a super virus of suck. If you thought Fall Out Boy’s old records were the audio equivalent of the AIDS virus, then consider this new full length to be SUPER AIDS! Like the kind Eazy-E got, where you find out you have it and then you’re dead a week later. Is it just me, or does the singer always have that look on his face like he can’t wait to be done singing and free to just lay destruction to the jumbo deli tray backstage? And I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more punchable face than Pete Wentz.

12. Jack White – “Lazaretto”



Things sure are boring now that Megs gone. Sure, she’s a day drinker, but clearly, she was the muse for the hits. Never before did the eldest Gallagher brother’s quote about Jack White seem more relevant than this year. Dude’s totally getting those child-bearing hips.

“Jack White looks like Zorro on Doughnuts”

-Noel Gallagher

13. The Black Keys – “Turn Blue”



Just like how science can’t explain why some turds sink and some turds float, I can’t explain why these turds keep floating up the charts every time they release one of their White Stripes covers. Although I have to admit, I did get enjoyment when the two singers had their feud this past summer. A small part of me was hoping Jack White might rearrange his face, a la The Von Bondies. Remind you, this work was done left-handed…

14. The Flaming Lips – “With A Little Help From My Fwends”



Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips covering an entire Beatles album? I’d rather report to your Grandma’s house to help the old girl shave her gunt, than sit through this masturbating session. More like The Flaming Douche.

15. Nickelback – “No Fixed Address”



Knowing that Nickelback has sold over 50 Million albums worldwide doesn’t excuse the fact that these Canucks make some of the cheesiest and most watered down modern day cock-rock created by mankind. What it does do is make me realize that there are a lot more douchebags that I originally estimated there were in this world. The song on this album featuring the rapper Flo-rida is so embarrassingly bad that it needs to be heard by all musicians so that, just like the holocaust, it never happens again!

16. Iggy Azalea – “The New Classic”



With lyrics written by T.I., a live show that rivals a high school talent show, enough makeup to make any tranny jealous and clearly being unaware that there’s only room for one Iggy (IGGY POP!) in this world, Miss Azalea is the physical embodiment of “MEDIOCRE”. I saw both Q-tip and Azealia Banks talking shit on this girl via Twitter but honestly I just keep hoping she’ll cross paths with DMX soon. That way, X can show her that rap is actually about smoking crack, posse anal gangbangs (ain’t no fun til the homies get some), stealing cars, selling drugs, and breeding pitbulls. All of which I’m pretty sure she’s never experienced…

17. Meghan Trainor – “Title”



As with most of the new millennial pop acts that appeared this year, this chick had nothing to say except she was “All About That Bass.” Yet somehow, I saw this wrongly get labeled as feminist and riot grrrl… Just cuz she’s overweight doesn’t make her either; it just means she’s a slob with little or no self-control. File under irritating and vapid. This is the shit that the elevator down to hell will be playing as I’m lowered.

18. U2 – “Songs Of Innocence”



U2 learned the hard way this year that most people don’t want them to putting free albums on their itunes. Maybe someone will explain to them that actually, it’s just that people don’t wanna hear them phone in records anymore. Yo guys, here’s the plan: let’s get you all back on cocaine, and tap into the darkness like on “Achtung Baby!” GO!

19. Against Me – “Transgender Dysphoria Blues”



The singer of Against She is transgender now. Unfortunately, that’s the only interesting thing about this band. Sure, he’s wearing a dress now (and I’m backing that, way more punk bands should let their freak flag fly and wearing women’s clothing) but yet I’m still hearing a bro fronting pretty average a emo-mall-punk band. And I using the word “punk” there in the lightest sense possible, because what’s going on here is safe in every sense of the word. It’s all super confusing, to say the least…

20. Pitbull – “Globalization”



This dude is the worst! Whenever I hear a song he is on, it makes me wonder if music itself is inherently a bad thing! He doesn’t even rap he just talks over songs. I just wanna know who exactly is into this? This dude looks like he could be on Jerry Springer’s “I’m An Animal Molester” episode. I’m gonna point the finger at you Miami.

FIN.