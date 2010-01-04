Buddyhead’s Best and Worst Records Of 2009
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (2.7MB) | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS | More
So can we all agree that this was about the worst decade ever and that 2009 was the cherry on top of the diarrhea sundae that was the last 10 years? Everyone was broke, the best rock n’ roll band in the world- Oasis- broke up, jobs were hard to come by, the rock press got tricked into thinking “lo-fi” automatically equaled “good”, Michael Jackson’s overdose transformed him from “Jacko The Tabloid Joke” to “MJ – Demi-God” in the eyes of millions of mindless idiot consumers, Crabcore swept through the Bible-belt like a brushfire, Sky Saxon of The Seeds died and gas prices shot up higher than anything NASA has ever put their name on. However, hard times are usually fodder for great art and 2009 churned out more bueno records than any year in recent memory. In fact, the quantity of rad music we were turned onto this year was so large that we were forced to expand Buddyhead’s “sometimes-annual” Best & Worst Records Of The Year to 30 records. We also felt slightly guilty for that three year vacation (*cough*bender*cough*) we took from all of this. Hey man, we got our priorities mixed up! What did you expect from Buddyhead? Get Real!
But fear not, because Buddyhead is back and “For The Children” now more than ever. Now that ODB is dead and gone, we’ll be picking up his slack. We don’t walk, we get carried. And you’ve got our word that we’ll not be taking any breaks (that are too long) from now on. Hell who knows, maybe we’ll even back-track and play ketchup with 2006, 2007 and 2008 Best/Worst lists. Hey, maybe Axl Rose will grow his hair back too. Either way, we’re not going anywhere. So, unless some creepy-psycho rolls up with a copy of Catcher In The Rye and pulls a Mark David Chapman on us, we plan on sticking with this whole Buddyhead thing. We love doing this and, let’s be honest, at this point, it’s really all we know how to do, unless you wanna count pumping gas…but that doesn’t really make our lady-friends wanna play “Hide The Pickle” with us. Shit, doubt we’d even get a game of “Just the Tip” going if it wasn’t for this. Plus, from our point of view it seems safe to declare that we have entered Buddyhead’s most productive year ever with our weekly (or at worst monthly) Gossip updates and ever expanding staff in 2009, so the chances of this ego-masteurbation-rant coming true are actually pretty good.
This year’s list was compiled by the following music journalists: Travis Keller, Kevin Hilliard, Meathead and Joel Jett.
You’ll probably notice that this collection of albums is pretty different than every other year-end out there, which might as well all be a single list considering how many of the same bands appear. Excellent use of the “Copy and Paste” functions American Music Press, you guys really provide a valuable service! Can’t believe you actually get paid to write about music, it’s a crime we tell ya! Please note: we here at Buddyhead stick with what we know, so you won’t find us inserting our white-cracker feet in our mouths over who’s the best rapper or giving a flying fuck about DJ culture like who’s the best re-mixer like Spin, Rolling Stone and “The Blogs” are trying to these days. We’d rather review potato chips folks. That said, you’ll find that the rock bands on this list have little in common with each other, stylistically or otherwise. Also, we’re not ranking any of these records, because let’s be honest, that’s fucking retarded! This isn’t college basketball, this is rock n’ roll. Like we’ve said before, how could you possibly decide between Shat and Radiohead, and which of them contributed the greatest album of the year? That’s apples and oranges my good friends, the universe needs both opposing energies to keep balance and remain in perfect harmony. It’s science, look that shit up!
As usual, we’ve also included a “Worst Of” list for you. Now don’t start talking all that shit about how the dudes at Buddyhead are negative, like to bum people out and are all around downer people! Not so! We’re just doing like Nardwuar The Human Serviette, we’re here to serve the youth. Go ahead and use this list of terrible albums as what we’d like to call a “compass of evil”. Think of it as a guide for today’s children to point them in the right direction and steer them clear from audio molestation. Just like it’s important to study all of the world’s wars so that we don’t make the same mistakes, these albums and artists should be studied so that their musical atrocities will never be committed again.
The “Rules”:
No re-issues, “best of” albums, live albums, or previously unreleased material collections. Also no Buddyhead releases, or bands with Buddyhead people in them… though by now you should know that if we’re involved with it, owning that shit is totally mandatory. So is hitting the Buddyhead Online Merch Store HARD, if you’re reading this shit then you owe it to us to go buy a shirt RIGHT NOW!
Drum roll please…. So once again ladies and germs of the internet, in a very immature attempt to shock and wow people with bad words and even badder grammar, not to mention a pretty damn good excuse to showcase our latest euphemisms for penis, vagina, and wussy, and most importantly for the benefit of the children, here they are… Buddyhead’s Best & Worst Records Of 2009, in no particular order!
BEST RECORDS OF 2009:
(in no particular order)
AA Bondy – “When The Devil’s Loose”
This dude is better at the whole “just me and a guitar” thing than anybody else right now, HANDS DOWN! AA Bondy runs circles around pretty much everyone in the song writing department plus the dude has a black belt in fingerpicking and playing harmonica. In fact, he sounds best when it’s just him, his guitar + a harmonica. That’s why it was kind of a bummer he recorded this second album with a full band. It’s still a great record full of great songs though – duh we put it on the Best Records Of The Year list – but we can’t help but think they would have sounded better if they were recorded in the same vein as his sparse and stripped down debut, “American Hearts”. At least he hasn’t gotten into world music yet.
Bonus trivia: This dude doesn’t like how much waste hotels create so he sleeps in his car on tour. How fucking weird and rad is that?
AA Bondy – “Mightiest of Guns”
Reigning Sound – “Love and Curses”
We love us some Greg Cartwright around here, we’re OG Cartwright. Believe it. In fact we’ve been down with this dude since back in 1995 when Joel floated Travis promo copies of “Soul Food” from The Oblivians that he got from the record store he worked at in Northern Idaho. Old school. Here with “Love And Curses” the old dogs once again show all the young pups how it’s done. Although this sure as hell isn’t as good as it’s predecessors, “Time Bomb High School” or “Too Much Guitar”, this new batch of Greg Cartwright songs is only further proof that his songwriting is unfuckwithable! Hey Greg, we heard you’re a trust fund kid who loves to drop cheddar on music and all things rock n’ roll!? Well hey there Kemosabi, ain’t nothing more rock n’ roll than Buddyhead… can we call you daddy?
The Strange Boys – “And Girls Club”
Aside from the singer sounding a little too much like “Blonde On Blonde” era Bobby Dylan (then again we can’t really think of a better dude’s style to bite), The Strange Boys are what we’d call guitar rock at it’s finest. In these days of bloated rock bands and boring “reunions” that have lost the plot, these dudes shine like a beacon of light due to how much they totally get it. They’re a bare bones garage-rock band who take the best from old blues and county music, then shove their take on it through a modern psychedelic fuzz. The word on the street is that these dudes have already recorded their second album “Be Brave” in Costa Mesa with their sometime member “when he has time”, Tim Presely from Darker My Love. Our favorite song on THIS LP is “Heard You Wanna Beat Me Up”. Check it out.
The Strange Boys – “Heard You Wanna Beat Me Up”
King Khan & BBQ – Invisible Girl / The Almighty Defenders – “The Almighty Defenders”
We couldn’t pick between these two records featuring King Khan plus you know how fuckin’ lazy we are! So here are two records with our favorite James Brown impersonator, King Khan, the first being “Invisible Girl”. It’s the third album from this “Shrine-less” King Khan & BBQ duo and it looks like they’ve finally perfected their songwriting formula, either that or third time is a charm, cuz this record is SOLID! “Animal Party” is the best, not to mention cheapest, babysitter in the world, FACT! Put that song on repeat and watch any child discover his new favorite song. The King Khan & BBQ Show + Cole Alexander, Jared Swiley, Ian Saint Pé, and Joe Bradley from The Black Lips = The Almighty Defenders. An ‘evil gospel’ supergroup album recorded during an off-week between tours in Berlin for both bands. Squeezed out in a drunken week, this collection of party tunes is almost better than either bands’ real studio records cuz it captures the feeling of seeing these hillbillies live. “What do you mean there’s a party going on tonight?”
The Almighty Defender -“The Ghost With The Most”
King Khan and BBQ – “Animal Party”
The Magic Wands – “Magic And Dreams”
This debut is technically only an EP but it’s so damn good (plus we heard so few people talking about this band) that we’re putting this fucker on here anyways. Sue us. Instantly like-able and totally sugar sweet dreamy danceable pop songs sprinkled with dirty guitars. Think The Jesus And Mary Chain “Honey’s Dead” era guitar tones. This transient couple/band who cite both Los Angeles, CA and Nashville, TN as their home, are currently holed up in a San Franciscan studio banging out their first full length that should have you dancing your ass off sometime in 2010. We can’t fuckin’ wait!
The Magic Wands – “Black Magic”
Jacuzzi Boys – “No Seasons” (+ “Island Avenue EP”)
Florida totally fucking sucks. Sorry if you live there (really, we are), but it’s neck-n-neck with TexASS as the worst state in the union. And musically, not a whole lot of good shit has come out of the state where midwestern fuckheads go to die and bake in the sun. In fact, most of their musical contributions can be counted on one hand. Let’s see… home to crocodiles, hurricanes that wipe out thousands of houses and swamps full of snakes… sounds like a party but I think we’ll stay over here in the sunshine state of California. But we’ve gotta acknowledge that Florida HAS given us Tom Petty, 2 Live Crew and now on a third finger…. straight outta Miami… we’ve got three youngster weirdos known as The Jacuzzi Boys who are takin-names, kickin-ass and makin-hits! This pupil-dilatingly Nugget-influenced trio cut their teeth with a string of badass seven-inch releases full of fuzz (“I Fought a Crocodile”, split with Woven Bones, “Ghost Ghost” and our favorite “Island Ave” EP), bad acid, and animal references. We’re pretty sure that almost every song is about an animal. And now, with “No Seasons”, they have outdone themselves (and their contemporaries, The Black Lips) with this epic party-starter full length. To quote fellow Miami resident, godfather of punkrock and Jacuzzi Boys fan, Mr. James Newell Osterberg, Jr. (AKA Iggy Pop): “There’s a band here in Miami called the Jacuzzi Boys. It’s a stupid name but they’ve got a good spirit. Shout out to the Jacuzzi Boys!” Good work fellas, a firm slap on the ass to you.
Jacuzzi Boys – “Island Ave” (7 inch version)
Death – “…For The Whole World To See”
Technically a reissue seeing as how it was recorded in 1974 but didn’t come out til 2009. And technically this record is just too bad ass to follow any rules anyways so it makes this list despite what we said in the intro. Death is the three Hackney brothers who were the inspiration to Bad Brains. They were fueled by their Detroit brothers in The Stooges and MC5. These dudes were ahead of their time. 35 years ahead of their time to be exact.
Death – “Politicians In My Eyes”
Ty Segall’s self-titled debut that was released at the end of 2008 on Castle Face Records is fuckin’ great. But his sophomore record, Lemons, that showed up via Goner Records (which is run by a dude in the Oblivians’ who isn’t Greg Cartwright, Eric Friedl) a few months later is even better! San Fran’s one-man-band comes out hard, heavy and poppy at the same time. This record sounds like it was recorded entirely in a bathroom plus it’s got a Captain Beefheart cover off “Safe As Milk” on it, bonus points!
Kasabian – “West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum”
For a place that’s mostly known for it’s lack of good food, plethora of bad teeth, lack of showers and negative sunny days, England sure knows how to rock. These lads that wear their Mancunian influences on their sleeve proudly are a prime example of modern rock n’ roll done right. Sure these dudes sound a lot like The Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, Oasis and the rest of The Creation Records catalog all rolled into one but that’s pretty fookin’ cool if you ask us. Plus with this Dan The Automator- produced third full length not only have these dudes hit their stride but they’ve proved they know how to write some fookin’ catchy songs and still retain a raw and danceable sound that’s all their own. In the UK “West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum” was number #1 on the charts for several weeks, only to be knocked off by the sharp increase in sales of Michael Jackson albums following his overdose. Speaking of, let’s party Michael Jackson style! Who’s got the propofol, lorazepam and midazolam?
Kasabian – “Where Did All The Love Go?”
Speaking of weird, this dude is the king. The beautiful album that almost wasn’t by the dude that’s so weird he doesn’t even need drugs. After an accidental leak halfway through recording, Deerhunter frontman Brad Cox almost stopped recording the awesome mindfuck that is Logos. We’re glad he pulled it together, grew a pair and finished this thing cuz it rules the school.
Judging by the sound of this album, these dudes have listened to some good records and done some good drugs in their lives. This record sounds like what happens when 3 dudes are prescribed LSD for their A.D.D. We wouldn’t say something called “songwriting” was in the front of these dudes’ minds when they got together to write “Fits”, but a strong sense of how to keep things musically interesting and have a good time while doing it was definitely present…plus the singer of this band just so happens to be the son of former Major League Baseball catcher Geno Petralli who caught Nolan Ryan’s 300th career win in 1990! Yeah, we just knew that off the top of our heads.
White Denim – “I Start To Run”
Future of the Left – “Travels with Myself and Another”
I guess if you never brush your teeth, you really can get a lot more done, cause here’s another Brit band on our best of! When the red coats in Future of the Left put out “Curses” in ’07, they simultaneously reminded us of all the reasons that McLusky was a great band and showed us they had some new tricks up their sleeves. With “Travels with Myself and Another”, Andy Falkous and co. prove that this project might just be superior to McLusky. Armed with the 12 killer tunes that just might be the most perfect embodiment of snotty British (or in this case, Welsh) melodic punk rock since Wire’s late 70’s heyday, FOTL makes a relatively old tradition sound fresh and vital. Able to shift from aggressively in your face to anthemic on a dime, these teachuggers find a balance on this record that will ensure its classic status for years to come. There are very few bands out there that are writing songs this well-constructed and instantly memorable and there are NO bands out there that sound this fucking punk while doing it. Take notes kids, this band has being rad down to a science.
The Future Of The Left – “The Hope That House Built”
Tortoise – “Beacons of Ancestorship”
When you get to be an old dude, it’s easy to lose things. For example, the dirty old men in Chicago’s Tortoise lost their balls for a while a few years ago when they put out “It’s All Around You”, which was like audio-anesthesia. Fortunately, they rediscovered them, squirted a litttle fixadent on there and shoved’em back in their pants cause “Beacons of Ancestorship” flirts with levels of rocking-ness these dudes have rarely, if ever approached in the past. Listen to “Prepare Your Coffin” and tell us you don’t get a little amped. Don’t get too jazzed, cause “Millions Now Living Will Never Die” this record ain’t, but the amazing songwriting and talent for development is still there and Tortoise still dwarfs pretty much every other instrumental band we’ve ever heard. However, this record still doesn’t make us want to visit Chicago.
Tortoise – “Prepare Your Coffin”
Out of London (yep another one) a trio of siblings brings us an album that is so much fun it doesn’t matter that most of it is covers. These multi-instrumentalist kids are so damn good that we’re pretty sure their parents have been beating them since a young age to turn them into the stage puppets they are. Plus you can’t deny that this record has some fuckin’ amazingly authentic sounding production that you can only achieve through vintage recording equipment and a small guy named Liam Watson from the infamous Milkshakes twisting the knobs. Child abuse or not, these kids bring us the best in rock, blues, swing, country, and everything in between and do it with a passion and energy that makes it anything but a tired shtick.
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – “Goin’ Up The Country”
The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “Communion”
This two-disc, twenty-four song collection is the fifth studio album from T.S.O.O.L. These Nordic weirdos have been cranking out killer records that don’t sound like ABBA and aren’t death metal for close to a decade now from their little Scandinavian country of Sweden. In case you didn’t know, that’s where Ikea is from. Chances are your apartment looks exactly like these dudes’ apartments.
The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “Thrill Me”
Eddy Current Suppression Ring – “ST”
This LP originally came out in 2007 in the rest of the world, but didn’t see the light of day here in The States till this year. Technically it’s not a new release but let’s face facts, until a record comes out in America it’s not really out. You can thank the fine folks at Goner records for making sure that we were able to hear the debut from these Aussie badasses. This LP will smash you over the head with Stooges-like-swagger mixed with some kind of arty twist while leaving all the pretentious bullshit behind them. Grab your cup of coffee and blast “Get Up Morning” to get your day started right! Also make sure to pick up “Primary Colors” and whatever their other records are called.
Eddy Current Suppression Ring – “Get Up Morning”
Box Elders – “Alice and Friends”
With these dudes making noise like this there may actually be some kind of reason to go to Nebraska other than having to pass through it on the way to somewhere else. Oh wait, that’s why bands go on tour! Three dudes including an off the hook drummer that kind of resembles a goblin who plays both keyboards and drums at the same time in the vein of Animal from The Muppets. Sounds goofy but Box Elders have seriously made one of the best pop records of the year.
Digital Leather – “Warm Brother”
We here at Buddyhead have been fans of Digital Leather since the very beginning, when it was mainly a punk synth fling from the lone Shawn Foree. On this new LP they’ve really stepped up their game. It’s hands down the best offering thus far in their career. This time around that little studio project has become a full on band, includes way more guitar and they get bonus points cuz the title is a reference to a Nazi gay joke! There also seems to be a bit more focus on the writing cuz songs are all top notch and the lyrics are solid. In another time and place Tony Wilson would have been begging these fuckers to sign up on Factory Records. “Kisses” gets my vote for song of the year!
The Mean Jeans – “Are You Serious”
These three champions breathe new life into the Ramones core brand of punk rock. They rock the fuck out and party like animals. None of em have that stupid Ramones haircut either! So grab a six- pack of “Werewolf Killers” (Silver Bullets AKA Coors Lite), put this platter on, dance around in your undies and get ready to watch the sun come up.
You might remember the recently deceased (he overdosed on muscle relaxers on December 25th 2009) Georgian singer-songwriter, Vic Chesnutt, from the 90’s tribute album of mainstream artists covering his songs called “Sweet Relief II: Gravity of the Situation”. Or you might be familiar with some of the seventeen albums he’s released during his career, including two produced by Michael Stipe. Either way this dude was in a wheelchair and he was running circles around almost everyone in the songwriting department. This latest offering was recorded in Montreal, is a collaboration with Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto and members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and A Silver Mt. Zion and could quite possibly be his best slab of plastic ever! We’ll miss ya Vic.
Vic Chesnutt – “Flirted With You All My Life”
When we first heard that The Hot Snakes broke up we were bummed that one of our favorite bands was no more. But looking back on the way things developed it now looks as though us Hot Snake fans totally won! Instead of one rad band, we ended up with San Diego’s The Nightmarchers (fronted by singer/comedian John Reis along with Hot Snake Gar (original Hot Snakes drummer), the pigtailed Jason Kourkounis, and some 15 year- old bass player named Tommy) as well as New York’s Obits (fronted by Rick Froberg along with three other dudes we don’t know)! Now the radness is bi-costal BITCHES!
What was once merely a Wire side-project, Githead has now landed with its third full length as an equally exciting project featuring Mr. Colin Newman. Which if you know how much we loved the “Read & Burn” EPs, “Send” as well as the early Wire shit then you know we’re not just talkin’ shit about these jams!
Francis Harold & The Holograms “Who Said These Were Happy Times”
This is the hate-filled soundtrack you’ve been waiting for… primal noise punk and sleaze-infested ooze that steals a page from Flipper’s book. The only complaint we have is we’d like the fucking vocals up in the mix a bit more cuz part of the fun of Flipper is killer poetic lyrics. Did we mention these guys might have put out the year’s best album cover too?
Francis Harold & The Holograms – “Christian Rat Attack”
Meat Puppets – “Sewn Together”
Off heroin and ready to rock again, these cow-punkers put out their twelve full length in 2009. Still weirder than most bands, The Meat Puppets handed us their most cohesive collection to date. Hide your mom when these dudes plow through town!
Extra Golden – “Thank You Very Quickly“
Extra Golden is two dudes from Golden (which featured bad-ass John Theodore on drums), Ian Eagleson, and a dude from Weird War, plus a dude from Kenya going nuts! Kenyan Benga music with American Rock and some African guitar sprinkled in for flavor. This kind of thing usually is chock- full of lameness (see Vampire Weekend below), but these dudes are so undeniably weird and wonderfully epic that this album can’t be stopped.
Extra Golden – “Gimakiny Akia”
Jarvis Cocker – “Further Complications”
Not our favorite Jarvis moment by any means (in fact Travis gave it a bad review), but this Steve Albini -produced sophomore solo effort has grown on us. This ain’t no Pulp record for sure, but Jarvis comes off randier-than-ever with Angela and other tales of shagging. Jarvis is so well dressed that he somehow makes even his mediocre records seem stylishly great.
The Bugs – “Barbaric, Mystical, Bored”
One of Portland Oregon’s best- kept secrets! The Bugs fucking own and this record is proof. Two piece garage punk that blends everything from the art punk of the Urinals to full on ballads that would fit in on some lost 60’s Nugget single. Trying to pin down this band’s sound is a bit unfair since they can pretty much do whatever they want at any time and make it work. You just have to get the record and hear it for yourself.
The Bugs – “This Ain’t Rocket Science”
Shannon and the Clams – “I Wanna Go Home”
Brilliant band out of San Francisco that put this LP out just before the year’s end. Shannon has some pipes on her and her soulful vocals over these girl group doo wop sounds makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. I always wondered why in the hell people flipped out over the Detroit Cobras who are a glorified cover band with no stage presence? Why not give Shannon & The Clams some of that love. They write their own shit and perform it with way more pizazz.
First full length from these cats that caught them quite a bit of flack from a bunch of crybaby garage rock trend-hopping door knobs. I say it rules! Twisted catchy art punk in the vein of Wire meets Mission Of Burma played so loose it feels like bubblegum is the only thing holding the songs together. Add some lo-fi production and there you have it.
Bob Dylan – “Together Through Life” / “Christmas in the Heart”
Once again Zimmerman steps up to the plate and facials every young-hip band with another grandslam of an album that just so happened to debut at number one in both the US (making him the oldest artist to ever debut at number one in the Billboard 200 chart) and UK. And for those that are keeping score, this one just happens to be his 33rd album at sixty eight years of age. Beat that. With the help of his regular touring band plus David Hidalgo of Los Lobos and Mike Campbell who he stole from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers for this record, Dylan put out his best album in years. Let’s not forget about the epicly violent video for “Beyond Here Lies Nothin'”, that was a pretty cool move, especially for a cat his age. Also released this year was Zim-Dawg’s 34th record, “Christmas in the Heart”. Which is, if you aren’t a poser and know your Dylanology, pretty fuckin’ funny.
Bob Dylan – “Beyond Here Lies Nothin”
WORST RECORDS OF 2009:
(in no particular order)
Brokencyde “I’m Not A Fan But the Kids Like It” / Millionaires “Just Got Paid, Let’s Get Laid”
Like we said, we’re not ranking these records. However, if you held a gun to our heads and asked us to tell you what the worst record of 2009 is, we’d probably tell you it was Brokencyde’s album “I’m Not a Fan but the Kids Like It”. That’s a pretty bold statement considering we also had Attack Attack!, Marilyn Manson, Puddle of Mudd, and Insane Clown Posse records come out in ‘09 and even a Creed reunion record to contend with this year. Seriously though people, this shit crosses every musical line that we’re aware of, draws another line, crosses that and then molests a puppy on the other side. This band’s terrorism-justifying sound is an amalgam of every terrible thing that’s happened in music since the late 90’s: Misspelled band name a la Nu-Metal? Check. Emo singing paired up with some subhuman screaming in the background in the vein of shitty emocore? Double check. Auto-tuned vocals that would be right at home on a T. Pain song? Yep. Geometry haircuts with retarded colors and graffiti- themed clothing that every metalcore band on the cover of Alternative Press seems to be sporting these days? Done and done. Add a dash of the lamest hip-hop/crunk beats imaginable and a pinch of pro date-rape lyrics and you’ve got what might be the worst record of the year and possibly even the worst record we’ve ever heard.
Oh, yeah almost forgot about Millionaires. They’re just Brokencyde with vaginas. Fuck them too. We hope these mutants all give each other gonorrhea.
Reel Big Fish – “Fame, Fortune, & Fornication”
Satan finally got what he wanted for Christmas in 2009: a ska band covering Poison and more! You really scored big this year champ cuz those rude boys in Reel Big Fish figured since they tricked 7th graders into liking ska in the 90’s by covering A-Ha! they could pull the same shit with a full covers record in 2009. BAD BET dudes. Call up the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and see if they can set you up with an interview at whichever spaghetti factory they’re waiting tables at now. Bring your flair, you’re gonna need it!
Dashboard Confessional – “Alter The Ending”
It’s been a while since this tattooed fairy released a record and we heard about it. Guess we’ve been lucky he hasn’t been on our radar. This pussy reinvented sucking in 2001 and is just as bad in 2009, FACT! FYI – if you bust out your Webster’s Dictionary and look up the word “pussy”, you’ll find the following:
Pus-sy / poosee/ n. (pl. ies)
1. a cat. (also pussycat) 2. the vulva. (coarse slang, usually considered a taboo use)
3. the singer of dashboard confessional.
PRAISE THE LORD! That’s what we were thinking as news came that we were rid of these goons when Scott Stapp and the other Jesus-freaks from Creed “broke up” back in 2004! BUT, just like that creepy little girl Carol-Anne from Poltergeist II said… “They’re baaaaaaack!” Yep, that break-up turned out to only be a four-year breather from their Christian Rock fueled P-Jam tribute band before they realized they needed to resurrect Creed so that they could steal back some of the inbred country vag they’d lost to Three Doors Down. Newsflash: EVEN JESUS HATES CREED! This is a total bummer cause a new Creed record coming out in 2009 is the musical equivalent of your alcoholic dad showing up again after a four-year long bender: it stinks, it talks a lot about submitting to a higher power, and its presence drastically increases the likelihood of domestic violence.
Guns N’ Roses – “Chinese Democracy”
Before you guys start whining in the comments about how this record came out two years ago and shouldn’t technically qualify for our Worst Records of 2009 list, let us remind you that it took Axl Rose and a laundry list of retards 13 years to record and release this mind- blowingly embarrassing legacy annihilator of an album. Plus, if you thought that a guy with a giant yellow bee-foot guitar and a dude with a KFC chicken bucket on his head being in Guns N’ Roses was fucking mortifying, then check out the newest and by far the douchiest “NOT-SLASH” toolbox that’s on Axl’s payroll in the video below. Why is it that older rockers always think dudes who look like they are cast-members of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” are actually hip young dudes that are perfect for their rock band? Ten bucks says that this douchebag, DJ Ashba, ends up on HCwDB.com in the near future.
[youtube]Ep4haklnBgE[/youtube]
Weezer has never been particularly good at coming up with album titles. Hell, half the time they don’t even bother, (their 2008 release was their third self-titled). That’s some George Foreman shit. But you know they really threw in the towel once they started drawing inspiration from Rainn Wilson, from whose grotesquely large and misshapen head the name of their latest affront to common decency, Raditude, was spawned. He’s probably the genius who also thought up the idea of the Weezer Snuggie, long past the point when it might have actually been slightly funny, or at least timely. Instead, it was just a stupefyingly weak attempt to latch onto the ass end of a joke that no one has actually laughed at for at least a year, proving once and for all that Weezer is where irony goes to die (see also: everything else they’ve ever done). In case that’s not enough to convince you, may we present Exhibit B: “Can’t Stop Partying (feat. Lil Wayne).” We rest our case.
No one likes it when old people wear costumes.
…
We’ve tried to back this traveling retirement home in the past because, unlike most of the spunk-chuggers on this list, these dudes actually put out some good albums at one point in their career. Then Spready Cheddar and co. released this record, which is about as awesome as the drum gloves Matt Cameron straps on every night. This record sounds like a sampler of the 11 worst bar bands over 40 in America. Time to put down the instruments and pick up the Bingo cards dudes. While you’re at it, have Matt call up the boys from Soundgarden and tell them the reunion idea is a NON-STARTER.
Monsters of Folk – “Monsters of Folk”
Monsters of Suck is more like it. If you’ve ever read Buddyhead, you know we’re somewhat less than pro-Conor Oberst, so that douche nozzle’s involvement + the ego trip of a band name is two strikes against this record before we even put it in the stereo. However, we’ve backed Jim James’ main gig “My Morning Jacket” before so there was some hope that this album might contain a song or two on it we could get psyched about. That bet turned out to be about as solid as a Taco Bell dinner on the way out. Spend your money on that AA Bondy record instead of this collection of songs that are white as bird shit.
Juliette Lewis – “Terra Incognita”
Scientologist/actress Juliette Lewis has dumped her band of hired-guns known as “The Licks” and is back with her third attempt at being taken seriously as a musician that she hired Omar Rodriguez-Lopez of The Mars Volta (see below) to produce. STRIKE THREE! YERRRRRR OUTTA HERE! Also see the 30 Seconds to Mars entry below…most of that applies here too.
This is the sophomore record by two British assholes (see we don’t love everything that comes out of England) that raided Toys R’ Us for instruments, used the word “fuck” (hardy har har) in their name and were immediately hailed as geniuses by dorks in the indie rock press. We’re pretty sure we could record a similar sounding record by bringing a tape recorder to a 8 year-olds birthday party. We call bullshit.
As rad as early Van Halen was, the subsequent decades have been filled with a lot of bummer moments in Michael “The Secret Weapon” Anthony’s career and have culminated in the ultimate lame experience known as gold record status band Chickenfoot. For the benefit of future generations let’s review the six steps towards total-wackness that The Secret Weapon took to arrive here today on Buddyhead’s Worst Records of 2009 List.
1) Van Hagar
2) Van Halen III = Van Halen + dicklicker from Extreme
3) “The Other Side” = the Michael Anthony/Sammy Hagar Van Halen tribute band
4) Van Halen (except Michael Anthony who was replaced with Eddie Van Halen’s 16 year old son, Wolfgang) reforming for a world tour with Diamond David Lee Roth
5) Mad Anthony’s Hot Sauce
6) Chickenfoot = Sammy Hagar + “The Secret Weapon” + Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer/Will Ferrell lookalike Chad Smith + bald wanker Joe “Satch” Satriani
It’s pretty sad times when there are enough inbred retards out there buying this soundtrack to beating your kids to, to award these out-of-touch yahoos with a gold record. Considering all of the above the only thing super about this “supergroup” is that it’s SUPER SHITTY! Hey Joe Satriani, at least you can relax a bit now cuz there’s no way Coldplay (or anyone else for that matter) will ever think about ripping off any Chickenfoot songs!
Pens – “hey friend ! what you doing?”
I’ll tell you what I’m doin! Throwing this turd like a frisbee across the room. Hey girls! Just because something is recorded in a lo-fi manner doesn’t make it good. You have to have some songs in there somewhere. But good for you! You fooled quite a few people into thinking that this is some good girl punk scronk. We at Buddyhead are not taking the bait. Whatever happened to Huggybear?
The world’s lamest Radiohead cover band apparently bought a Rage Against the Machine record and made a concept record telling people to “Resist the Man”. We urge you to “resist” this record. Way to self-nuke dorks.
.
In 2009, we’ve called this chick “The Michael Jordan of Boringness”, but we also could have used the “Tiger Woods of Whiteness” (with reference to both his success as a golfer and his accomplishments as a cheating husband) or the “Muhammed Ali of Blandness”. In 2010, we’re looking forward to using the phrase “The St. Vincent of _______”. Hope you’re as excited as we are.
The Mars Volta “Octahedron” (2009) + Omar Rodriguez Lopez “A Manual Dexterity: Soundtrack Volume One” (2004), “Omar Rodriguez” (2005), “Se Dice Bisonte, No Bùfalo” (2007), “The Apocalypse Inside of an Orange” (2007), “Calibration (Is Pushing Luck and Key Too Far)” (2007), “Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fungus” (2008), “Minor Cuts and Scrapes in the Bushes Ahead” (2008), “Old Money” (2008), “Megaritual” (2009), “Despair” (2009), “Cryptomnesia” (2009), “Los Sueños de un Higado” (2009), “Xenophanes” (2009), and “Solar Gambling” (2009)
This is what it sounds like when not a single person has said to a musician “Dude, this is a really bad idea” for about 5 years. Yeah, we know some of the dozen or so records we’ve listed above came out before 2009, but since apparently Omar and the yes men that make up his circle of musician friends seem to never stop recording every single retarded idea they have, this shit comes off like one long, self-indulgent stroke session that doesn’t have an end. Therefore, we think it’s as valid to tell you ALL of this sucks in 2009 as any other time. Omar, muchacho, seriously, it’s break time. Now HIT THE SHOWERS.
Yeah we know this record comes out next week, but since we’ve already been subjected to 3 songs of it and were assaulted by the bitch’s face that adorns this pile of shit everywhere we looked in 2009, thanks to the “viral marketing” campaign their image consultant came up with for the promo, this record is on the list. Yeah, we get it dorks, you wear Polo shirts with popped collars and like chicks who do the same. Congrats. Led by a former white rapper from Columbia University (don’t believe us, check “http://www.myspace.com/lhommerun“ for his “ironic” hip hop stylings) who apparently got a hold of an afro-beat record between trips to the Lacoste store in the Hamptons, this band crowbars that style in with wuss-rock and the results are dick-shrivelingly lame. Do you really care what a group with that kind of biography’s SECOND album sounds like? Buy the Extra-Golden record instead.
San Francisco’s Girls put out a couple of really amazing singles called “Lust For Life” and “Hellhole Ratrace” that got us pretty excited to hear their debut full length. Kinda like the date that leaves you after dinner and a movie you dropped some serious coin on with nothing more than blue-balls, this cleverly titled “Album” left us just as frustrated and with less money to get a tug-job on Hollywood Blvd. Total let down.
Animal Collective – “Merriweather Post Pavilion”
Lazy music journalists tried to act like these nerds armed with bongos and delay pedals were the second coming of The Beatles or some shit. Everyone from Mojo to Rolling Stone to Pitchdork seemed to have these fruitcakes somewhere in their top five records for 2009. These dudes couldn’t write a song if their lives depended on it, they are to songwriting what “Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” is to cinema.
Alice in Chains – “Black Gives Way to Blue”
Oh, cool! A new Alice In Chains album! We were totally bummed when they broke up, but now they’re back together and everything is just like it was before! They didn’t let a little thing like the death of their one-of-a-kind lead singer and highly contributive songwriter get in the way. Tell you what, Jerry: If you can produce a written, signed and notarized letter from Layne Staley stating that, after his inevitable heroin overdose, it’s totally cool for you guys to replace him with a Lenny Kravitz impersonator and then start putting out albums with Elton John, then maybe we’ll start taking the “new” Alice in Chains a little more seriously. In the meantime, the least you could do is put a big fucking asterisk after the name, to prevent anyone from accidentally lumping this piece of shit in with the real Alice in Chains albums. There’s already a pretty extensive list of bands out there actively trying to ruin your legacy (see: Godsmack, Shinedown etc), why are you dudes helping them out?
Street Sweeper Social Club – “Street Sweeper Social Club”
In 2009 something interesting happened. A couple of Brits decided they were gonna try to embarrass that malorkus from American Idol who likes to make stupid people cry and pretends not to be gay by starting a campaign to have Rage Against the Machine’s classic song “Killing in the Name” be the top of the pops song this Christmas instead of a song he was backing. The campaign worked and Rage beat out some Limey pussy for the number one song. We might be pretty excited about this if we thought it went 1/100th of the way toward undoing all of the lameness that Tom Morello has unleashed on us over the past decade. First there was Audioslave, (we might have preferred ACTUAL slavery if that option was on the table), then The Nightwatchmen, which makes “Monsters of Folk” sound like a lost early Dylan classic, and now this?!?! Tommy, we needed another rap metal band from you like we need Screech from Saved by the Bell to make another sex tape. Can’t wait for this project to fail so we can finally get that Morello/ Durst collaboration that is starting to seem realistic/inevitable.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzz…
wake us up when this record is called “Shat For Gashes” and features only songs by Jeff Wood.
..
Phoenix – “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix”
Seeing as how we’ve never been the ones who shy away from making fun of foreigners, we’d like to point out that these Coneheads are from France. Yeah, these dudes are stuck with the stereotypes that they are rude, they smell, they’re always smoking fags and they never shower! And we’d like to point out that in the French language a shower is known as a douche! Phoenix’s 4th record stinks about as bad as the nostril scorching cloud of B.O. you just know follows these dudes everywhere and to add insult to injury we’ve got to hear these “le tin’s” (that’s French for “dorks”) single on a Cadillac commercial that plays every ten seconds. No wonder America’s auto industry in the toilet, that song makes us wanna go Greyhound. Fail.
Staying on the theme of ripping foreigners: Gallows is a lot like American Warped Tour bands cept these spotted-dick loving Brits have way worse teeth, goofy accents, say “trousers” instead of “pants” and have a craving for Jacket-Potatoes. DORKS!
.
Puddle Of Mudd – “Vol.4 Songs in the Key of Love and Hate”
The existence of a fourth Puddle Of Mudd record is kinda like if the Nazis won World War II and then World Wars III, IV and V. We’re not really sure who they are or just how it happens, but people actually buy these records and these posers don’t have to get real jobs. All because the idiots in Puddle Of Mudd speak directly to the (mongoloids, err) people of Wal-Mart. Seriously the singer dork Wes Scantlin or whatever his name is must be the “Redneck Whisperer” or some shit cause there is no other explanation as to how we’re still talking about this fossil from the nu-metal era in 2009. Check out their video for “Spaceship”- the fact that these dudes have fans blowing their hair back throughout and AREN’T joking says it all.
[youtube]MyX2vg1AVqk[/youtube]
Staying on the subject of space crafts that suck, 30 year old emo-pop-punkers Cobra Starship, who are friends with the fruitcakes in Fall Out Boy, dress themselves in ironic neon clothes and, with the aid of songwriters who’ve penned “hit songs” for such musical giants as Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood & Britney Spears, make really bad “synthpop” for The Snakes On A Plane Soundtrack and “special” 12 year olds who need something to listen to while riding the short bus to school. Plus, the singer of this shit heap used to play in that audio diarrhea factory called Midtown and is also one of the 2000 people who willfully entered themselves to be immortalized in the Halls of Lameness by submitting a picture for the cover of the 30 Minutes in Uranus album we’re about to nuke below. You lose compadre.
30 Seconds To Mars – “This is War”
Much like drinking and driving or Buddyhead and spell check, acting and rocking don’t mix. This has been proven time and time again (see the Juliette Lewis record above for one example), but somehow these drama queers keep thinking they can play the part of the rock star. Many have done it in the past, but very few have done attempted the crossover in such an over-the-top-hilarious fashion as the dork who played Claire Daines’ love interest in “My So Called Life”. We’re not even gonna print his name cause, considering he has made at least 3 music videos (aka gigantic visual blowjobs to himself) that have opening and closing credits (!) in the last few years, this dude’s ego is already so mammoth, one more typing of it just might cause him to attempt giving himself head so fast and furious his neck will snap. We don’t want to get sued or nothing. Unfortunately, in 2009 this pretty boy, his brother who looks like him if he were a caveman, and what ever other dorks fill out the line up of 30 Minutes in Uranus put out the record “This Is War”. You guys must have been hanging out with Muse or something, cause you just joined them in the self-nuking club this year. This IS war you turds, so if you want peace, drop the guitars and just start being an overpaid Hollywood actor and his posse of mooches. It’ll be like that show Entourage except there will be WAY less getting laid inolved. Leave the music making to the musicians. Kosher?
P.S. Though you are on our “Worst of” list, the news isn’t all bad. Buddyhead would like to thank you for releasing a record that has 2000 different covers featuring the faces of your fans (as mentioned above). Now we have amounts to the rock music equivalent of a sex offender registry so we know the faces of people we need to be suspicious of and avoid in our community. Valuable public service dudes!
Insane Clown Posse – “Bang! Pow! Boom!”
You know how we feel about clowns, backyard wrestlers and white rappers, right? Well believe it or not but these two morons can actually claim being members of all three retarded institutions! We’re pretty sure that it just doesn’t get any dumber than this. Fans of ICP call themselves Juggalos and Juggalettes, watch some of the Juggalettes in the mosh-pit:
[youtube]PSLS2bacFRk[/youtube]
Yep, we’re totally scraping the bottom of the gene pool with these people folks. Just check out Derel Erdman’s photos he took at the mindblowing Juggalo Gathering in Cave-In-Rock, IL. These photos need to be seen to believed, click HERE.
Attack Attack! – “Someday Came Suddenly”
If inbreeding had a soundtrack, it would probably go a little something like this record. Sure, the RECORD came out in 2008, but it was this circus sideshow’s first crack at a music video, 2009’s “Stick Stickly”, which should already be playing in a 24 hour a day loop in the foyer of the Retardation Hall of Fame, that brought them to everyone’s attention. Kinda like people don’t usually know they’ve got crabs till the itching starts, we didn’t know America had come down with “Crabcore” until it nearly melted our eyeballs one fateful day this past summer. Now, Crabcore is a household term thanks to the fact that these dudes look like they formulated their stage moves by watching a gynecology video demonstrating how to give birth standing up. Not since “2 Girls 1 Cup” have there been so many videos on youtube showing people just reacting to something. The worst thing is that “Stick Stickly” is the BEST song on this album. Don’t believe us? Check out a little ditty called “The People’s Elbow” (yep, song named for a wrestling move) or any of the other gems included on here. If you do, however, just make sure there isn’t a gun or rope around and you are on the ground floor of whatever building yer in. Sadly, despite all of this unimaginable shittiness, somehow there are already countless numbers of lemmings in graffiti-covered shirts and geometric haircuts aping this formula and are starting their own equally terrible bands. Devo wasn’t wrong, they were just ahead of their time: human devolution has begun in 2009.
In case you missed it before, we’ve broken the Stick Stickly video down to its essence (for best results watch clip while reading):
0:01 – The video just started and we already know it’s gonna suck because there is a lone lip-pierced girl sitting in the middle of nowhere. Videos that feature some gothed-up bleeder looking fragile and bummed as the main character are ALWAYS shitty. ALWAYS. We defy you to find a good one.
0:06-0:20 – Yep, as we expected, the chick was a bad omen. The “song” just kicked off in soul crushing fashion with a cookie monster “yow” and the entire band sporting stage moves that look like a cross between masturbating bear from Conan O’Brien and a fucking hermit crab. Do you realize how many friends and family members could have pulled these clowns aside and been like “Dudes, your band already sucks, let’s maybe not compound the problem by playing like you’re shitting a guitar out of your mangina”? Apparently no one felt like doing that. What that means is all of these dudes seriously have zero people in their lives that care for them and probably many that want to see them humiliate themselves on television. Bleak. Hilarious.
0:36 – …and now we’ve shifted from death grunts to singing. How fresh! Way to crowbar in that transition too there fellas! Excellent song craft, doesn’t sound forced at all. You might not have gotten the memo that was circulated circa 2002, but the screamer/singer thing sucked back when it was emo bands doing it. 7 years and a pinch of death metal didn’t sweeten the mix any.
0:58 – Synchronized guitar lifts? Were you felch-fiends male cheerleaders or something? Did you start a band after you realized all the girl cheerleaders fuck football players, not pussies who like to choreograph things?
1:01-1:06 – Fucking BUNNY HOPS?!?!?!?! This is where we started shouting at our computer and dropping the bottles of beer we were holding in pure astonishment.
1:17-1:18 – Remember 11 seconds ago when you thought the bunny hops were the worst thing that had ever happened to your eyes? Well, the fucktard with the blond streak in his hair playing guitar next to the chubby keyboard player just blew your mind. Full crab position, shifting the weight side to side like he’s stretching either for a track meet or the world anal penetration record, guitar at penis level, looking right at you and NODDING! As if he’s going “Yep, this is happening. You can’t stop it”.
1:36-1:38 – The lead grunter is running in place while reaching his hand out and screaming. That’s actually a good call tubby, you should do more running like that, you know, on a treadmill. Who knows, maybe then you’d have a chance with the girl in your own video. Why you got your hand reached out though dude? Is the director holding out a can of Funfetti cake frosting or something? Whatever keeps you motivated I guess.
1:42-1:45 – Yet another seamless musical transition. Seriously, did you guys tab out 50 shitty riffs, put them in a hat and arrange this song in the order they were picked? We’ve see Latin American coups accomplish smoother transitions than this.
2:31-2:32 – Even the girl that’s being paid to be in this video can’t stand this shit anymore, she’s covering her ears now and then firing her agent later.
2:46-3:18 – This is where we started Googling the word “Hitman”. Everything that’s happened before has been prelude to this moment. After winning the gold medal at Lame Breakdown Olympics, these dudes follow it up at the 2:46 mark firing off the notes of music which must surely trumpet the end of days. From shitty deathcore right into Jock Jams territory without even batting an eye. Golly. Cue the shot of the entire band running in place in UNISON. Where’s the clip of some French dude scoring in a soccer game? The best part is you know these fucks thought they were really onto something when they wrestled this part onto end of the song. That keyboard player totally creams his jeans every time this part happens thinking to himself “Ok fat/shitty keyboard player, this is your moment to shine”. After all of that, just as a little cherry on top, we get the “singer” guitar player
weeping about some bullshit with the autotune dimed on his vocal track like this was some cracker version of a T-Pain song.
3:24 – Ok, it’s over. We’re exhausted and pretty certain we’ve now got cancer just from watching this video. That’s all we’ve got in us. We’re gonna go huff a 30 pack of Glade cans in the hope we might annihilate the brain cells that processed this video.
Marilyn Manson – “The High End of Low”
Marilyn Manson is back with his latest reminder that he still hasn’t OD’d yet, despite his best efforts. We were initially a little hesitant to include this in our Worst Of list ever since he started posting death threats to us on MySpace, but then we remembered that 40 year old, balding, out of shape cokeheads aren’t really all that intimidating. Marilyn has stated that one of the tracks on The High End of Low (we forget which one, like it even matters) was the most important song he’s ever written, which is pretty much the equivalent of taking an exceptionally foul-smelling dump and then bringing all your friends into the bathroom to show them the most important loaf you’ve ever pinched. A turd is a turd, and a Marilyn Manson song is, well, also a turd. Then there’s the song “WOW,” which is so far beyond turditude that it actually makes turds sound like a pretty good alternative. The only silver lining to this turdfest is that it’s one of the approximately five albums released in 2009 that don’t feature any guest appearances by Lil Wayne.
First post! W00t W00t.
finally a year end list that makes sense
Re: Death Math
35 years ahead… 35!
I don’t agree with all of the ‘best’, but well played anyhow. Its refreshing to see a list with some actual fucking THOUGHT having gone into it.
And I think I got a contact high from reading the ‘Worst’ list, love it!
Nice to see some Eddy Current Suppression Ring love, they ROCK (esp live).
Animal Collective can fuck right off.
This take a lot of work to compile. The Attack Attack coverage is so classic. Right on!
I love the Meat Puppets drugs no drugs.
DJ Ashba looks like if present-day Nikki Sixx travelled back in time & had sex with the junkie version of himself. Gross.
Not a fan of Animal Collective or Girls but you guys just included them in the “worst” to be controversial; there are way shittier records that came out this year.
whoa dudes, no Them Crooked Vultures? what’s with that?
Sensational.
You should have left off the records you like. Your love is not nearly as good as your hate
Hit the showers.
Solid.
This WILL be a good year!
Attack attack! totally deserved that, you just found the exact words to describe all the frustration kicking my body while thinking how I’ve spent 3:34 of my life watching that.
PS: I found this post thanks to Puscifer 😉
Pretty good list, but no Farm by Dinosaur Jr is disappointing. Easily one of the best albums of the year.
Also, how could you forget Chris Cornell’s latest turd as one of your worst albums??
Fucking Travis mang. I am not happy about talking shit on Black Gives Way to Blue. I’ve decided to team up with Attack Attack! and go kick some Keller ass… like, tango style.
Got backup too. He goes by the name of Warner. I think his first name is Brian. Not sure. Anyway, yeah, you might have heard of his prowess. This dude knows how to use all 4 inches on Buddyhead butt.
Snap, gotta go. My mom is calling. Fuck you TK!
Buddyhead, I love you and Imma let you finish but you and this list are quite a load of bullshit due to your glaring omission of the craptastic “SCREAM” by Mr. Chris Lungs o Fire Cornell. You get points for calling out Phoenix (none for 30 Seconds To Mars because anyone with half a brain gleamed it for the overwrought turd pile that only a 13-year old would love that it is), and for not fellating “Chinese Democracy” like so, so many others did, but you fall short of the mark. What the hell were you people thinking?
Epic fail. Go back and try again.
What you little turds don’t know about music could fill a warehouse.
ANIMAL PARTY!!!!!!!!
you forgot lady gaga in the worsts section. id put the soft pack or wavves in the bests section, maybe no age. and ur e
wrong about 2009 being the worst year. 2001 definetely takes the cake. pretty good list though
I thought having a “Gossip Column” was enough to prove just how retarded this website is, but then you come up with this ridiculous list. It’s almost as if you piled up a bunch of indie records that no one gives a shit about (and not even indie fucktards will give a shit about in a year), and called it “the best of 2009”. Then you googled “mainstream records of 2009” and copy-pasted it here. And for some reason not even YOU can explain why Chinese Democracy is on the list. I get it, it’s a bad album, but it’s from 2008. People hate it, yeah, but why the fuck is it on this list? Because it took 13 years to be released? That’s a very retarded reason. But then again, it matches the IQ level of this site.
shit, i wasn’t even aware of ‘crabcore’. I should kick you in the nuts for introducing this atrocity in my life. But the fantastic Stick Stickly breakdown makes me forgive you.
Yo where is the swami records love? Respect to putting obits up but what about RFTC or Hot Snakes? Group Sounds and Suicide Invoice fucking rocked! As did Dan Sartain’s Join Dan Sartain and The Marked Men’s Fix My Brain! Come on Travis!
i believe shootyoutselfinthebuddyhead may be a mr brian warner. just guessing
ugh, i read the name of the article thinking it said best albums of the decade…feel free to call me a dumbass
I am a rocker and you are not cool dude – I ran a TV channel and we played rock – you picks are not rock – they are lame and I am cool
It seems kinda weak to praise shit nobody gas ever heard of while trashing what 99.8% of the country is listening to. Congratulations on being so much cooler than everybody else.
The ICP video made me almost vomit. I feel really sick now…
Got get me some of that Necro Beastiality
Monsters of Folk is completely unlistenable.
time for some new jokes fellas
solid best of though
HaloEleven – shut up dude. Their trashing 99.8% of what the country is listening to, because it sucks. Just because the rest of the country likes it doesn’t mean shit really. And if you haven’t heard some of these records on the best of list, listen to them. Or go back to blowing Pitchfork or Stereogum or whatever site puts your shitty Animal Collective CD on it and calls it “cool”.
That said, one complaint about the list: what the hell happened to the Them Crooked Vultures album dude? Travis was going on and on about that album months ago (for good reason, it was a killer album), but there’s not even a slight mention here.
Agree with Cobra Starship though. My old roommate (who I managed to get rid of) used to listen to that shit every day. I almost killed him.
Uhmmmm…. you guys are a bunch of Bitches that are in there little boys club of Rock. Trashing out people and there music is not cool, if the music bad, dont buy it, SIMPLE. What in the world makes you think you are more superior, get a life. And Shame on Puscifer for directing people here too, makes you Both look like douche bags!
Since when does being listened to by “99.8%” of the general population make something good or credible? The masses have shit for brains, that is a NASA-proven FACT. So don’t even go down that road.
and I’m guessing Skull Fuck is too dim-witted to see the irony in badmouthing people for badmouthing others…dry your tears, sunshine.
Solid picks BH
wake me up when andrew weatherall releases something new
Owl City another guy with aspergers.
There is hope in music reviews yet.
You know, I’m not really a fan of any of the worst records either, but I wasn’t really impressed with the worst list. It looks like they just fired a shotgun at all the albums that didn’t fit their specific music tastes and chose those. I mean, worst, really? I think Animal Collective is pretty lame too, but if that’s what you had to choose for a worst album, you weren’t looking hard enough. What about the other dozens of manufactured pop abortion albums that came out? What about all the other cock rock radio friendly albums that came out? It just appears they took all the bands that it’s cool to hate and lumped them on a list.
Good. Now I have backup, I’ll copy & paste that and email it to all of my ex-friends which I got in a fight with for saying that Phoenix was much more efficient than a laxative to get your stuff down in the hole and thumbs up for the Brokencyde beating. But still sad to see no The National album in your best list, america’s got the best pop band still alive and doesn’t even jack off about it? doesn’t sound like america’s usual behaviour to me.
P.S :”sprfwity” is the american insult for “le tin’s” guys.
thank you for turning me onto some new rad bands! nice job on the strange boys selection.
This is a terrible review page. You are trying sooooooo very hard to show how cool you are, and yet reviewing music like a 12 year old pre-pube dirtbag without a modicum of writing skill. Ohh the irony. Chickenfoot and Phoenix and KISS in the same category? Fuck you.
I’d be willing to bet you never listened to half your “greatest” list and that you probably OWN Chinese Democracy.
Just a note: YOU ARE NOT COOL SO GIVE UP.
SSSC is like EAR RAPE. Might as well start songs with shotgun rounds. I’m hoping someday I will regrow my eardrums and listen to rock ‘n rock again. But its a big IF.
STFU Marshall. Christ.
Talking shit about shitty music rules. Keep up the good hate.
Did you actually listen to the new Alice record rather than read a bit about it and spout cliched journalistic shite? (For a minute I actually though I was reading the NME)
“Woah he’s black- he looks like Lenny Kravitz” (Haw haw maw and paw do ya see thayt?)…
Really I expected a little more from buddyhead than this…
Sounds just like this meathead I heard at one of their gigs except he really was a primate. (He also shouted “get your tits out” at female fronted support act, Little Fish who I’m sure must have found him a fine example of evolved masculinity)
And the comments regarding Jerry and Layne could perhaps be seen as extremely distasteful… (Ach but friends dying y’know? Its just one of those things….)
Anyway I think it’s a great record. Granted, it’s no “Dirt” but to my ears the songs are genuinely affecting and powerful, not too mention rocking.
Maybe I just appreciate the massive slab of sound Cantrell coaxes from his guitar and the fact the man is a brilliant songwriter…
Kasabian in your top albums (wait this is the NME..)?- maybe its because I’m actually from the UK that I realise how ridiculous that is. Mind you we’ve had “lad rock” like this being forced down our ears for the last 20 odd years….
(Tune into one of those mind-enlightening UK documentaries like Eastenders or Hollyoaks and I’m sure you might hear the whole album being used as background music)
Mind you, I never liked the Charlatans, Oasis, Happy Mondays or any of these swaggering dickheads…
Want to hear a good 2009 rock album? Transylvania by Creature with the Atom Brain. (It is produced by Chris Goss and they are even named after a Roky Ericsson song… before you salivate yourself to death at the mention of something “cool”.)
Now I am finished with you, NOW YOU MAY GO…..
Wow. I heard about a lot of these neon shit bands but never actually listened to many of them. Attack Attack would be boring if taken in audio form only. The video, however, makes it the most unintentionally hilarious date rape brodown this side of Warped Tour.
EVEN THOUGH THE NEW SHAT “CUNT-A-DOODLE DOO ISNT OUT YET IT SHOULD HAVE MADE THE WORST OF 2009 AND MAKE THE WORST OF 2010. HELL DECABLE MAGAZINE HAS ALREADY PUT CUNT-A-DOODLE DOO IN THERE TOP FAVES AND THEY HAVENT EVEN HEARD 1 SONG YET !
thank you for calling bullshit on Animal Collective, Fuck Buttons and Girls, that shit is unlistenable. Sure it’s on here because of the indie press they all got, but someone should be calling bullshit on this, and I’m glad BH is around to do so.
also, the best of was a great round-up with lots of new stuff to dig into. thanks, BH!
Finally the Strange Boys get some love,I remember I saw them here in Denver a couple of days after Sky Saxon died,and they fucking ruled,but I disagree on the Toirtous pick,they have always sucked,just music for hipsters to cram up their collective asses,but a great list none the less,I saw a lot of the bands when they came through my quaint little cowtown,but you should have included the new album by Adam Franklin and the Bolts of Melody,and also his side project with the dude from Interpol who doesn’t look like a gay goth kid or the one who looks like he got off a meth binger,Magnetic morning,I don’t know if they both came out this year but they were both amazing,also I may be the only one,but did anybody else get turned on the by the fat girl in the Juggaloo/retard moshpit,hmmm more cushion for the pushin!!!!
The Juggalo photos are great but have you seen this video?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6V-4jbto2C8&feature=related
Makes me think of that line from Aliens. “Nuke it from orbit, that’s the only way to be sure.”
wheres the fuckign LOOP reissues you dick wads
I enjoyed the new Plush, Hope Sandoval, Paul Westerberg and The Broadcast’s new records. The New Morrissey, Big Pink and Julian Casablancas should’ve made the worst records list.
@you know who!
You gotta read the intro dude, it’s funny and have important info chief. NO REISSUES!
The “Rules”:
No re-issues, “best of” albums, live albums, or previously unreleased material collections. Also no Buddyhead releases, or bands with Buddyhead people in them… though by now you should know that if we’re involved with it, owning that shit is totally mandatory. So is hitting the Buddyhead Online Merch Store HARD, if you’re reading this shit then you owe it to us to go buy a shirt RIGHT NOW!
WOW! It’s Jeff Wood! You are amazing Jeff. Where have you been, I haven’t seen you posting on here since the return of Buddyhead. It’s good to see you on here cuz to be honest as much as I love Buddyhead… without your comments and humor this place isn’t the same. Plus I’m a HUGE Shat fan, I even went as far as to buy your live album “Alive From Cunt”. Tell me that’s not a sign of a real fan!
If you really love music and art, you will pony up and support Jeff Wood. He’s one of the greatest artist our generation has produced and he’s pretty much unknown. I think everyone here should buy all things SHAT. Start with the Best Of Shat, then Cuntree and then Alive From Cunt!
http://www.amazon.com/Best-Shat-Cunt-Chronicles-Explicit/dp/B000QZQN2S/ref=sr_shvl_album_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1262690357&sr=301-1
http://www.amazon.com/Alive-From-Cunt-Explicit/dp/B000Y0F7J0
jeff, have you had vocals lessons? When’s the new record coming out? What’s it called? What’s your website URL, can’t find it. Thanks, Amy
Just bought that Tyvek record over the weekend, and it is indeed a sweet treat. Kudos for including it!
Well, it took you guys some time -though it was nothing by Axl Rose’s standards-, but the Buddyhead Best/Worst List is back.
Good.
yeah, i back this list, but a lot of the worst-of’s were really just “fuck pitchforks”….
Seriously, slagging off Alice in Chains about what Will Duvall looks like?, I thought people were more grown up than this and didn’t have to resort to NME review polices.
whatever
Fuckin’ A right the new Plush record. Proper fucking good listen it is.
you forgot mehzly bear and dirty promehtors
A whole morning just passed by at work, the only thing I did was reading this best and worst. Love the “worst of”, ’cause, as someone already said above, your hate is much more powerful than your hate.
And congrats for the hatin’ on Animal Collective. You just gave them the PERFECT description.
Great list man, had a great time reading it.
Shit, now back to work…
… than you love, I meant above. I wish I was high, but I’m not.
Great idea to put the mp3s for download. Extra points for that. Now, really, gotta get back to work.
I saw Animal Collective last year at The Wiltern and all I have to say is that I thank God, Jehovah, Buddha, Sarasvati, and any other deified being you can think of that I was on the rail because I fell asleep during the show.
No, I’m not speaking figuratively; straight up literal. Fall a-fucking-sleep listening to the massive drone of those tunes.
What, no Brendan Benson? What about WHY??
Thank you so much for bringing out attack attack and brokencyde to be mocked publicly once again. It just gets funnier every time i see it. These comment boards are gonna blow the fuck up once John H. gets home from school today. great picks overall. The new Alice In Chains is quite good though.
PS. Best= Dutchess and the Duke
PS. Worst= Vivian Girls’ entire catalog
dear world,
we present to you – juggaloes. terrorists – your move!
personally, i was pretty into the dinosaur jr. album for a while, but that may have been the percocet.
I died of laughter as I watched the video of attack attack! Seriously, I think I stopped breathing. Reading what you wrote about that non-sense video was my happiest moment this year!!
dudes. killer reading. Extra Golden and Death. everyone should buy both of those rekkids.
thanx for cluing people in on the stuff too. lots of things i missed.
keep it up.
look what i did? i took indy bands that nobody has heard of and said they are the best to look cool. then i took overplayed pieces of shit that everyone knows are garbage and said they are bad. this is revolutionary.
Finally someone taking all these awful records that people have been loving down a peg or too. Plus the dudes (and lady) of tyvek are cool as shit.
This was fun to read. I have to admit that I love Phoenix, though, and while it is slickly produced pop, and they are indeed French, I still think they write really good songs.
Also, Animal Collective wouldn’t have made my best of list, but I do think its a pretty decent album, way better than Strawberry Jam.
Good call on Muse, they have to be the most overated band in the world right now.
Jim James sucks and is a huge asshead why the fuck would anybody buy/listen to your album of george harrison covers?!we could just put on the real thing.
The level of douchebaggery on this site is astounding while I have to agree with the majority of the worst list the best of is quite perplexing. WAKE THE FUCK UP! THAT MUSIC IS SHIT AND NO ONE WILL GIVE A FUCK ABOUT THAT MUSIC IN 15 DAYS ALL THOSE BANDS WILL BE FORGOTTEN.
Now here is my analysis, while most of what is on the worst list is correct I would also include all of Buddyhead’s best of in the worst section as well, personally I don’t think any fucking thing came out in 2009 worth a damm
FUCK THE FUCKING VULTURES, GREAT MUSICIANS BUT FUCKING BORING
Most of the best list consists of freaks and geeks musicians that don’t have an ounce of fucking “cool” to them.
Do you remember when musicians were cool and could do music…
Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Trent Reznor, John Lennon, Thom Yorke, David Bowie the list goes on….
all the musicians you have in your best of look/sound/act like geeks who live in their mom’s basement playing Dungeons and Dragons as they pick their noses and eat their own snot…
Cool has nothing to do with looks dude it has to do with fucking being…
those freaks and geeks are just that. freaks and geeks.
Your list is just the other side of the coin of the mainstream press that has a band like Wolgang Puck Phoenix as their best…
same coin just the other side
FUCK THE COIN
we need to throw this garbage out and start over
ROCK N ROLL NEEDS SEX
IT NEEDS ELEMENTS OF DANGER AND FUN
YOUR LIST BOTH WORST AND BEST IS THE OPPOSITE OF THAT
Hopefully 2010 will see bands in the underground that can bring the best elements of rock n roll back
I say this with a lot of love because though I may seem like a detractor to your site I do have respect for your love of music and I can see it means a lot to you and your writers but fuck man that list blew.
it blew chunks of that green vomit the excorcist bitch blew
This is a really great list! I love that you had Futures of the Left on here. I think my favorite part of the whole thing, though, was the fact that 4 of your Worst of the Year are in my Top 10! (http://recordgeekheaven.wordpress.com/2010/01/04/the-top-20-albums-of-2009/) I got a kick out of that…
By the way, you mentioned that “everyone from Mojo to Rolling Stone to Pitchfork” creamed over Animal Collective this year–actually, Rolling Stone snubbed them completely in their Best of ’09 list. Now I guess you guys can be Buddies again! No pun intended, really…
Good work, fellas!
Van Goghs Ear–You mentioned a list of past artists you appreciate…was there ANY new band or record you liked in 2009? Honestly, I thought it was a pretty great year for rock. A lot of it is still cookie-cutter bullshit, but we’re always going to have that to some degree. I think with a lot of those bands (like Phoenix), you are reacting negatively to their images just as much as fans of those bands react positively to them–point being, you are simply reacting to the image, not the music (which, by the way, BUDDYHEAD seems to do as well). Isn’t that kind of hypocritical? I mean, dumbass kids picking their noses in mom’s basement can still make excellent records–remember The Replacements?
Funniest list and review ever I dare anyone to top this. Though, no Them Crooked Vultures and hey, I liked Backspacer of PJ. Wait, what? AIC made a record this year?
Kasabian were on the best list because they’re friends with Oasis, right? Their latest rocks but I still don’t like them.
Jarvis, well-dressed? I thought you said he looks like Tom Green But I agree, his album is a grower.
“acting and rocking don’t mix.” ~ it does work if you’re a pop/rockstar first then acting, not the other way around.
“The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “Communion”. Best album sleeve ever.
Wow…for once a list without a bunch of old fogeys. New bands! I approve.
Wait, Thom Yorke was cool?
solid
Still on the lookout for proof that Kevin Rudolf is in his mid-thirties…
So I guess you fired Eric Lewin for his review of Merriweather Post Pavilion? I saw it on the worst of and I was like WTF? You guys are like 2pac. Always contradicting youselves. Still a good list though. You left out TCV.
I wanted to see me some U2 up on that list.
just ripped all the best albums that i havent heard, i gotta lotta listenin to do THANKS
Gallows was a great album! You guys are soft and can’t handle a bit of anger in your music huh?
“This year’s list was compiled by the following music journalists: Travis Keller, Kevin Hilliard, Meathead and Joel Jett.”
~ Where’s Chip? I thought his review on Greenday’s 21st Century Breakdown was exceedingly hilarious.
Where is Chris Cornell’s solo album? Really guys….this SHOULD be on there.
This confims a theory of mine…that the Buddyhead staff is made up of 7th grade douches who routinely get beat up in the locker room.
them crooked vultures needs to be on the best list.
so glad this is back.
I dnt think the gallows deserve to be in the worst list… but the rest was good… i allso think you should have added more and better things in the best list.
Whoa! BJ Smegma can’t play for shit. Less time rehearsing in front of the mirror, more time in the chair. What the fuck is Axl thinking?
Strange Boys fantastic
Travis THANK YOU SOOO MUCH for this amazing list! The music world would be dull without you.
Christmas came late this year, and it looks like Santas been drinking. Pompo Shishso!
Everyone needs to hear that Death album, “…For The Whole World To See”, its fucking brilliant!
The whole story behind them is amazing too: http://www.nytimes.com/2009/03/15/arts/music/15rubi.html?pagewanted=1&_r=1
The only place U2 needs to be on this list is in the “Worst” category. I love them like brothers, have and continue to spend foolish amounts of money in order to see them live but No Line On The Horizon was the most worst, middle aged, adult-contemporary, limp-dicked, faux-rock, who needs Sominex when you got this-album of their careers.
Now that would be fine, toning it down is a band of their longevity and quality’s perogative…but not when you preface the release of said album with statements like “the Edge is on fire!” and “going back to the their rock roots.” They said NLOTH would be a rock album. If that was the case then they would’ve hired Jack White, Brendan O’Brien, Jim James, Timbaland, someone, ANYONE, other than Eno & Lanois. You employ them for atmosphere and ambiance, not pure, ballsy, adreneline rock and roll. After Atomic Bomb, U2 were in serious need of musical adreneline. Instead we got NLOTH.
Did I mention that I love them?
I have 7 of the records mentioned in the best list and 3 from the worst. Agree withh some, disagree with others. Great list though.
Here’s a video of the singer from Gallows getting his ass handed to him onstage.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iowKgAYt4s
“le tin’s” (that’s French for “dorks”)
— Uh … no that’s wrong you sick, own dick-stroking dumbasses.
another Eddy Current fan here… but unless you’re being clever or cute, this is an idiotic statement: Eddy Current Suppression Ring – “ST”
“This LP originally came out in 2007 in the rest of the world, but didn’t see the light of day here in The States till this year. Technically it’s not a new release but let’s face facts, until a record comes out in America it’s not really out.”
get off your lazy ass and make an effort to seek stuff out, not promos that cross your desk.
thank you for pointing out how overated, repetitive, uninteresting and shitty animal collective are…where was wavvves though?
Pens = bullshit.
thank you.
i feel bad for people who bought this record because it is somehow associated with other “cool” “lo-fi” bands. yawn
Congrats to Francis Harold and the Holograms! The singer was on my beer league softball team. Watching him play softball against 50 year old men, while wearing butt-tight jean shorts and earrings is one of the more fond memories of that league. Go Whateverdudes!
Fuck Buttons is pretty good with headphones on and stoned out of your mind.
Space Mountain/Surf Solar are good songs.
Other than that….pretty spot on. Fuck Animal Collective. Fucking dorks.
Interesting list. Wow that Attack Attack video has to be one of the worst videos of all time. That is a crime against humanity that a record label would pay for that ridiculous Puddle of Mudd record and video. Disagree with the Animal Collective record. I liked that one. Also I am very surprised you didn’t put that Grizzly Bear in Worst Record list. I liked that record to though.
Eric
I can’t stand still for the rest of my life, but there’s always lapsed Catholics.
thank god i saw that worst of list. i didnt know how cruel the world can really get.
fuck u guys and ur stupid countdown.
yeah fuck brokencyde and everyone else but the mars volta is on of the best bands out there.
that countdown is totally wrong ….. they should b on the best .
Somewhere along the way you forgot about Les Clapool’s “Of Fungi and Foe”
Glad you people agree with me, that PENS album is the worst record I’ve heard in years. OK so when I met one of the girls I realised that she’s quite fit but that’s no excuse for some fool letting her/them put out such tedious fare.
i think i agree with this list more than any other, but big disagrees on phoenix, bat for lashes and fuck buttons.
Yeah, I’ll have to call a big disagree on the Bat for Lashes, but the rest is just about right on.
I still can’t believe that Puddle of Mudd video. Somebody paid that kind of money for that to be made. Who are the people that actually buy that stuff? Mind blowing.
…great read guys, keep up the good work.
Overall, this is an incredibly homogenous list, which is pretty funny considering you went out of your way to say that nothing really sounds the same. Everything on here is pretty much a lo-fi Stooges or Velvet Underground rip, and Kasabian is possibly the worst band you guys have ever pushed so hard. They sound like the goddamn Chemical Brothers.
Also, I’d have to say that although Animal Collective is incredibly overhyped, it doesn’t belong anywhere near Attack! Attack! and I do believe there was a fairly positive review of the album on this site (interesting).
And I don’t know if anyone on this site actually cares to listen to Animal Collective, but that Atlas Sound album (which genuinely belongs on any best of list) sounds quite a bit like A/C and especially Panda Bear’s Best Album (and Bradford himself indicated that he wishes he could do what Panda Bear did). Oh, and Panda Bear is on the best song on that Atlas Sound album, he’s the “Featuring Noah Lennox” dude on Walkabout.
And the Girls album has two of the best songs of the year, so I don’t see how it could even sit in the same crowd as ICP other than for a poor attempt at trying to seem controversial. We get it, you like anything and everything that sounds remotely like the JAMC, the Stooges, Oasis, Love & Rockets, etc. You guys have become about as diverse as my bowl movements, which don’t stray from the “brown, smelly, and mishapen” variety. Kudos for being about as relevant as the mags you constantly rip on.
*bowel movements
wowser!! you know what deserves to be on the best of list.. KASABIAN yeah there fuckin awesome! you guys are so full of shit. that animal collective album is a LANDMARK ALBUM and thats muah… on my life baby
give it a couple of years when you guys turn maybe 16 or so then youll get it
What the fuck. Why did you make watch that attack attack shit for. morbid curiosity wouldn’t let me turn it off. Hey those fags don’t have puppies do they?
Wow, a lot of irritated people posting. Am I the only one who comes here for the entertainment value and understand the comical efforts of Buddyhead? Yes, while you can contrive the lists as being “too cool” or whatever hipster adjective you want to drop in, they just are listing what they think is rad and what’s tasteless. We all do that, they just put it on a website.
Kudos on The Clams & bringing up the Cobras as well, but I digress, Monsters of Folk, while being quite the exercise in self-righteousness by all members involved, is actually a decent record to listen to. Just cause you guys have cried while listening to Bright Eyes doesn’t mean you have to knock Conor down a peg or three.
Seriously, when did indie rock make the turn back to 4/4 time rock and roll revival? And when I say turn back I mean regress.
WHITE FUCKING DENIM.
i can’t believe how little press “fits” has gotten. easily the most unappreciated album of 2009.
good picks. you guys should review more quality, obscure shit such as that on the list.
I think the latest reigning sounds album is thier best one yet, and them crooked vultures and spinnerette should have at least got honorable mentions.
http://www.hardtimes.ca/attackattack09
This is fuck me. Watch this, never get an erection again, never sleep well again. It’s like the Ring – I had to share it.
Seriously guys, not a bad list but Kasabian suck balls. They’re one of the worst live bands I’ve ever seen and if you were from the UK I think you’d realise that their fans are the English equivalent of all those Juggalos and Juggalettes mentioned above.
Fortunately everyone else in the comments section seems to agree with me, so there is yet hope for the human race.
No reason to hate on the MOF Boys, or AN-CO their music has more depth than the idea of a website were people make fun of it ever will and for that makes it somewhat more mature and better than anything you COULD say… however I enjoy the way you write, and it gets me worked up, so I would say you are doing your website justice. Just go back and listen to M.Ward’s lyrics a little harder on Monsters of Folk, if you don’t get it, then you really need to take in the importance of the simpler (however more meaningful) things in life. Sometimes the idea that an album is not breaking any ground may just be a tip of the hat to the fact that all good music was already made, and reviving that in spirit with modern and traditional concepts is pretty valuable. Especially when most of the people listening to new music today wouldn’t be able to name more then two (i.e.) Neil Young songs without looking it up online first.
BEST “Worst Of” list ever! Are you guys hiring?
If I hunt down and kick the shit out of that dickeater Panda Bear from Animal Collective will you give me a job?
New Tortoise is pretty good and don’t worry, Chicago doesn’t like douche bags, so stay in Ed Hardyville or wherever you buttfuckers live.
This guy’s Album is infinitely shitter than anything you have on that list. http://www.myspace.com/deanheslopmusic
I actually challenge anybody to listen to any of the songs or maybe even watch his appalling music video.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bn83rtHwH8k
This guy is serious. Mankind is doomed.
That attack attack thingie, plus the juggalo thingie…very professional. And to think you could post on AIBN, but no, you get on HuffPo instead?!? Unfuckingbelievable
Agreed all around on the worst of, but for the inclusion of the Alice In Chains record, which is highly listenable despite their douchy new lead singer.
If I caught my teenage child listening to Brokencyde??? or Attack Attack I would sign them over to the state immediately, there is no coming back from that level of bad taste.
I’m only 25 and I have know idea what this garbage is about.
seriously, i’m not gona grow a fuckin tumor and thinking about all the hilariously gay music out there, i rather put my energy in the stuff i like. I would ratherput my dick between the door than to even THINK there’s a band like Gallows or ICP (Immature Clown Pas?)
BUT, this makes for all enjoyable reading..i wud do a top 15000 worst list tough if i were you..
And..eurhhh..who ever said Alice In Pain was EVER a good band??
I’m amazed that anyone pays any attention to this guy/girl/transsexual, whatever, but so many do…….:-( I can only assume he/she/whatever was ignored as a child and is still seeking approval. It strikes me of “trying way to hard” and failing like anything by AA Bondy. Trite
i could only get through 11 seconds of that puddle of mudd video.
solid boys…
Travis Keller your worst list in incredible thank you!
As Bill Hicks once said, “Turn your head people, piece of shit” , this is how I feel about Vampire Weekend.
This “best of” is lazy. You could’ve simply pulled down last month’s calendar of shows from The Hemlock and you’d have 90% of your list covered. Half-talented ripoffs of early Wire, Ramones, and Dead Boys. Gay.
To sum up the lists:
Some of the “best of” is pretty derivative and forgettable and some of the “worst of” is just to bait hipsters.
Still funny as hell in places though and I guess thats the point; good to see it back guys!
no kings of leon on the worst list,wt-fuck?
whoever did this is full on stupid ?
cuz cobra starship-hot mess , 30 seconds to mars – this is war, bat for lashes- two suns.
are amazing albums
and so is brokencyde ?
so your a bit shit.
cuz who the fuck are the pople you “like” ?
Although I truly appreciate your sentiments (especially concerning attack attack; in that video we finally have something worthy of eliciting the reactions portrayed in that annoying Gamefly commercial) and consider your overly opinionated, obscenity laden orgy of self aggrandizement to still be a legitimate and highly readable form of expression, I have to wonder about your horde of readers, half of whom appear to be completely unaware of the concept of proofreading or how easy spellcheck has made the process. Christ, people, if you really want to make an effective argument, at least try to appear to be remotely intelligent. Do you see these dots that I insert at the end of each sentence? They’re called periods and they’re super helpful to the people trying to wade through all of the mental vomit you spewed onto the page and tried to pass off as a thought process. Granted, I understand it can be a little difficult to always catch typos and misspellings, especially when half of your attention is being usurped by the Suicide Girls slideshow you’re jerking off to in that other window, but please, please, just try to clean it up at least a little. That way, when you tell Buddyhead what stupid fucks they are for leaving out your favorite band that no one has heard of or gives a shit about from their top ten list, there may be a chance that someone will take you seriously. Don’t get me wrong; as i read through the comments there were a fair number of halfway decent and even entertaining responses. But far too many times, my attempts at reading and deciphering the meaning were muddled in gut wrenching cringes that that had me reaching for a puke bag and confused misplaced gasps for air that left me blindly grasping for an inhaler. Periods. Commas. Spellcheck. They are all your friends; try using them once in a while and everyone will be a lot happier.
also, fuck you, buddyhead for taking shit aboutt st vincent. she’s real good and when i seen her at the earl in atlanta last year it was fucking awesome and i really liked it and it was even btter cause i was high on some tasty purple shit that i smokd right there in the club and no one knew cause i packed it in a cigarette so they couldn’t tell were the smell was coming from and by the time they figured it out it was just tobaccoe so they couldn’t really even say anything to me anyway. but yea, she put on a super awesome live show and you guys are stupid for not liking her.
Although I truly appreciate your sentiments (especially concerning attack attack; in that video we finally have something worthy of eliciting the reactions portrayed in that annoying Gamefly commercial) and consider your overly opinionated, obscenity laden orgy of self aggrandizement to still be a legitimate and highly readable form of expression, I have to wonder about your horde of readers, half of whom appear to be completely unaware of the concept of proofreading or how easy spellcheck has made the process. Christ, people, if you really want to make an effective argument, at least try to appear to be remotely intelligent. Do you see these dots that I insert at the end of each sentence? They’re called periods and they’re super helpful to the people trying to wade through all of the mental vomit you spewed onto the page and tried to pass off as a thought process.
Granted, I understand it can be a little difficult to always catch typos and misspellings, especially when half of your attention is being usurped by the Suicide Girls slideshow you’re jerking off to in that other window, but please, please, just try to clean it up at least a little. That way, when you tell Buddyhead what stupid fucks they are for leaving out your favorite band that no one has heard of or gives a shit about from their top ten list, there may be a chance that someone will take you seriously. Don’t get me wrong; as I read through the comments there were a fair number of halfway decent and even entertaining responses. But far too many times, my attempts at reading and deciphering the meaning were muddled in gut-wrenching cringes that that had me reaching for a puke bag and confused misplaced gasps for air that left me blindly grasping for an inhaler. Periods. Commas. Spellcheck. They are all your friends; try using them once in a while and everyone will be a lot happier.
also, fuck you, buddyhead for taking shit aboutt st vincent. she’s real good and when i seen her at the earl in atlanta last year it was fucking awesome and i really liked it and it was even btter cause i was high on some tasty purple shit that i smokd right there in the club and no one knew cause i packed it in a cigarette so they couldn’t tell were the smell was coming from and by the time they figured it out it was just tobaccoe so they couldn’t really even say anything to me anyway. but yea, she put on a super awesome live show and you guys are stupid for not liking her.
Ay, Christ. My piece of shit Ibook G4 managed to post my rant twice. Apologies all around.
@dave The reason people don’t use correct punctuation all of the time on the internet comment boards, is that they are INTERNET COMMENT BOARDS! Did my capitalization correctly show the intensity of my voice? The only people who give a fuck about punctuation are English majors who write at Starbucks on their G4.
Also, I’m assuming you purposely didn’t capitalize or punctuate correctly on your last paragraph to make fun of all of the Buddyhead readers (did you forget to capitalize Attack Attack on purpose too?). That was really cute. Congratulations on being smarter than everyone you condescending prick. I bet you could be just as productive if you went into low income areas in the United States and corrected everybodys grammar.
Stop being a dork!
@Bob Vila Well stated, sir. I guess no one ever told me that on message boards, normal parameters for communication no longer apply. Also, yes, your flawless use of the ALL CAPS button was quite effective in conveying to me that your panties are in a nasty little twist. Good work, sport.
Honestly, I’m not offended in the least that you called me out. I don’t know what else I could have expected. But what gets me is that you called me a condescending prick. It’s not that I would deny being one; I mean hell, what I wrote was pretty fucking snotty and well, condescending. But we ARE on buddyhead.com, right? Am I mistaken in saying that such behavior is the general M.O. here? And isn’t imitation the highest form of flattery? Sure, maybe it was unnecessary to make fun of some of the readers who took the time to post, but god, it was a hell of a lot of fun and I really think that’s what’s important. If you disagree, you should probably not read anything that the actual contributors of the site have to say or else you’ll really get your lace right up that vaginal crevice and boy would that be a bitch of an irritation.
Good catch on the last paragraph, though. I thought it was just as cute as it could be myself. I should clarify, however, that I wasn’t making fun of “all of the readers of Buddyhead” like you insisted. I was just making fun of the ones who can’t seem to out-write a third grader. But in general, I’m not harping on minor typos that everyone makes when their brains work faster than their hands. that’s normal and to be expected. I’m bitching about grammar that is so poorly executed that it actually takes away from the point the writer is trying to make. That, my friend, is just plain fucking annoying to anyone who tries to take in what is being said.
By the way, how could I be productive by going to low income areas and correcting everyone’s grammar? What does that even mean? Are you implying that readers of the site are low income? Or that people who don’t make a lot of money can’t speak correctly? And your last statement is a strong request for me to “stop being a dork.” We’re trading insults on a fucking website, dude. The fact is, as long as we’re doing this, we’re both “dorks” as well as “condescending pricks.”
Thanks for responding, though. I haven’t done the comment board thing in a while and I almost forgot how fun it can be.
@Dave Its spats like this that make anonymously posting on internet comment boards totally worth it. This is what its all about, the Super Bowl of internet comment board posting.
There is something about being able to say whatever we want with out any real life repercussions that instantly makes us jerks. I obviously understood through your hyperbole that you were urging people to take 2 seconds out of their time to put together a decent sentence. I went down the only path I could with the response that would start a hostile war of words. By painting you as an arrogant English major who is out to prove he’s smarter than everyone (they do exist).
The fact that I have responded to your response this quickly shows that I clearly have the time on my hands to check back to this site to see if you had responded, therefore making me a dork.
God bless the internet.
@Bob Vila You speak beautiful truths. Now, let’s go grab a beer.
dood, u smokd weed @ a sho??? WHUT A BADAZZZZ. totes wurth a hole paragraf
Umm… I’m pretty sure that the 90’s sucked balls waaaaaaay more than the 00’s in terms of music.
Umm…I’m pretty sure you’re an idiot.
It is clear that Rob was born in the early 90’s. Otherwise that dumbshit comment would not have been made. I say bring on the proof, Rob….
you’re calling out florida for being a shitty state? kinda funny how buddyhead is based in lalaland, CRAPifornia. everyone hates you naive hipster surfer trash types just as much as wiggers from florida or redneck evangelists from texas. so shut the fuck up. at least florida has disney world.
A+ on everything except Gallows, that was a pretty solid CD for the hardcore genre, and live they are everything a hardcore band should be. I’d think you’d give them points for coming out on Warped Tour, trashing the tour and Brokencyde/The Millionaires publicly and playing most of their sets in the middle of the pit.
They are British though, which I can understand.
Wow, that Juggalo detour was punishing. Pretty funny site you have going here. It’s nice to see that at least somewhere on the web, music critics don’t spare themselves their own ire. I do have to agree with the person above me about Gallows, though, or at least their back catalogue. You all could easily have taken another shot at 21st Century Breakdown instead of them. Someday I’ll murder a shitty album, or praise a good one, and send it your way, although it sounds like you’re maxed out on writers.
Yeah, the Vultures LP shoulda made it on the best of (its not fucking boring, you are…whoever you are), but if I’m not mistaken there IS an indirect relationship to some of the Buddyhead staff(?), perhaps via EODM or QOTSA.
Yeah, the best-of list is overpopulated with obscure bands that time will eventually forget, but I think that list is just there to justify the worst-of list. Ya know, for balance…
Anyway the most glaring ommission on the worst-of list has got be the satanic-hipster-electro-pop-hoedown-hackery that is the Kelly Scott Orr fronted Teen Hearts (thankfully I DON’T know the name of their record). They are the first sign of the apocalyse. Despite their smiley image and earnest name, I feel like I wouldn’t want my kid anywhere near these clowns. By that I mean not in the good, “Keith Richards might give my daughter some smokes and whiskey” way, but more like the “Kelly Scott Orr might actually try to convince my tweenage girl that sloppy van head is ‘just like a hug'” kinda way. He makes me wanna hurt him, and I don’t even know him.
By the way all you fucking geniouses out there who put down Buddyhead for being stupid and/or adolescent: its supposed to be.
This complete article (ESPECIALLY the end) is a disgrace to every article out there. I’ve never in my life seen so much exaggeration and hate. Shit like this is exactly WHY wars start. People talk shit & disrespect others & BAM. nice to know what kind of human beings are in this world (I’m talking about the authors of this piece of shit). So sooo pathetic & shady.
“CRAPifornia”, bravo o’ poster, bravo!
Sums up most of the posters on here… really? CRAPifornia?
i may not agree with some of the best of..(not much to say about the worst of, except additions). There’s always the ones you forgot about a day later and thought, “fuck, i missed that one.”
oh, there’s also s list of rockin’ music you can review. iTunes top charts singles. bring the noise, straight outta CRAPifornia!
Good call on the Mean Jeans! I saw the album on Emusic and remembered seeing it on this list. I decided to take a chance and get it and you guys were right on! This rocks, definately the most fun/feel good album I’ve bought in a long time. Thanks!
I love you guys you make my pants wet thanks for your beautiful breasts and dicks. I will suck and lick everyone!
Animal Collective couldn’t write a song if their lives depended on it… this is a laughable opinion.
Bullshit list; taking the strange boys and ty segall over the black lips, putting animal collective in the worst of. and aa bondy? is he your first introduction to acoustic music or something? fucking weak. oh well, at least ecsr, atlas sound, and death are on the list.
I like Backspacer. If I recall, Travis even gave it some muted praise when it came out. Definitely shouldn’t be on the ‘worst’ list.
appreciate the post. very informative – look forward to more!
I’m not real really happy with that album by Puddle Of Shit being one of yer worst of the year, mate. But, it just goes to prove that when you have some no talent wasteoids creating art out of their arses, the general outcome will probably be a puddle of shit… Sooo, on second thought, I do agree with you, mate. I’ve never even heard that god-awful excuse for an album, but it is fookin’ awful.
Yeah, the Vultures LP shoulda made it on the best of (its not fucking boring, you are…whoever you are), but if I’m not mistaken there IS an indirect relationship to some of the Buddyhead staff(?), perhaps via EODM or QOTSA.
I dig animal collective.
Great article, very informative as I haven’t even heard of some of these groups. But I just got the Guns N Roses, Chinese Democracy CD, before I read this article. Gosh it sucks..
Just bought that Tyvek record over the weekend, and it is indeed a sweet treat. Kudos for including it!
Uggs should emerge with a manifest booklet explaining exactly how to care for ghd your enhanced sheepskin boots. If your Uggs fail to come with a booklet, chances are they are fakes. However, there are some quite impressive false booklets to go along with the counterfeit Uggs. control this case, drive certain that the titles in the booklet are embossed or raised.Uggs are prepared from hard sheepskin. You should be able to delineate real wool from synthetic wool by touch and even smell. counterfeit sheepskin is not as soft seeing real sheepskin. absolute also is not being durable. If you massage the fur around the entangle of your Uggs, and corporeal comes out easily or starts to disintegrate, you may have a join of fakes on your ghd Hair Straighteners hands. Do not be afraid to use your sense of aroma to sniff out a simulated. The shoes should fragrance like, well, sheepskin! and unless manufacturers are spraying their fake Uggs keep from sheepskin perfume, plastic does not smell anything like the very thing. Also, allotment scent of glue or chemicals should be regarded suspiciously.
Real Uggs come in a sturdy basket fictional of strong cardboard fabric. Some people read that the demonstrable box is a one-piece box with a flip top lid, but some family report besides having purchased for real Ugg boots that came repercussion two-piece boxes with removable lids.That piece of information is highly contested, but another part of the packaging that you obligation shake hands is the plastic wrapper. The plastic that the boots are wrapped credit should be made of thick, crinkly material with the talking “UGG Australia” printed on it. The fake ones benediction low-grade thin all-purpose and nearly always do not have means printed on them.Also check the care booklet, the rightness card further other literature that the Ugg boots are packaged adumbrate. They should be printed clearly on thick, distinctive quality paper using kind ink – they should not act for fuzzy, blurry, or appear scanned. credit June 2007, UGG Australia stopped using white paper for these besides switched to printing the Ugg boots task booklet and other cards on cream-colored paper.
So you posit the idea of trying these on the medium sounds a royal insane,laptop bags, without reservation just nail down that during the surfers did. It is that they are not only can you asset Uggs for women, but, Because the Australian surfers were capable ghd IV styler to steal them to keep their boots along cache the response embark of course.Although ugg boots ukare made from legitimate sheepskin (preferably Australian Merino) they boundness help you are demanding to the grace scene.
That in fact depends on the brand Classic Short Ugg Boots that you want to buy. If you want to play ball only the UGG Australia brand, then proficient are guidelines that you can use online to sustain you spot fake. A rightful idea would be to test for photos online comparing false and belonging. Some of the fake fur will be less fluffy and differently printed labels mark. Most UGG Australia UGGs are now made in China and not predominance Australia or New Zealand that some tags can claim. know onions are manyOther online advice to help you evaluate a pair that you wanting to shake hands.
633844 beers on the wall.
This really answered my drawback, thank you!
I and my guys came taking note of the best advice found on your web blog then suddenly got a horrible feeling I had not thanked the web site owner for them. Most of the men had been for this reason warmed to read through them and already have really been tapping into them. Thanks for really being so accommodating and for figuring out this form of smart themes most people are really desperate to be informed on. Our honest regret for not expressing appreciation to earlier.
Hi, have you previously wondered to create regarding Nintendo Dsi handheld?
Awesome Post! I am so glad I found this. This is exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for Sharing. I’ll definately visit again!
Seo needs a good search engine optimizer plan. Just one in all these methods could make an enormous distinction in your sites position and firm your website brings you.
I am sure some of this post is going to blow people’s brains, though this is only the tip of the iceberg.
My accomplice and I actually enjoyed reading this blog submit, I was just itching to know do you commerce featured posts? I am all the time trying to find someone to make trades with and merely thought I’d ask.
I am typically to running a blog and that i really appreciate your content. The article offers actually peaks my personal interest. I am going to bookmark your own website and maintain looking at for brand new information.
One particular of the quickest methods to do this is by making use of grocery coupon codes to lower your ultimate bill at the checkout of your grocery keep.
Thanks so much for providing individuals with an extraordinarily pleasant possiblity to discover important secrets from this website. It is usually very awesome and stuffed with fun for me personally and my office peers to search your website at a minimum thrice in one week to see the newest guides you have got. And lastly, I’m actually satisfied for the beautiful strategies you give. Some 1 points in this article are clearly the most efficient we’ve had.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Thanks for this post, I seek to find as much on the subject as I can. Expect you would continue to write material on the blog so I can return once in a while.
Some good and some bad albums Zalozenie sro
It all depends on one's taste I think. Good albums may be bad for other, then other bad albums may be good for some.
Very informative and nice design. I really like your posts and your style.เกมส์แต่งตัว
Very informative and nice design. I really like your posts and your style.เกมส์แต่งตัว
Great article with excellent idea! I appreciate your post. Thanks so much and let keep on sharing your stuffs.รับทำ seo
Very interesting blog! Subscribed on rss. Regular will read it.เกมส์
Great informative post. I definitely need your services.รับสอนพิเศษทุกวิชา เรียนพิเศษ
Hey this is a very interesting article!การ์ตูนแปลไทย
I'm quite sure I will learn many nsew stuff right here! Best of luck for the next! info..กิ๊ฟชอป
Many thanks for shding this one particular. A ought to go through write-up.fun88
I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.12bet
Thansk so much for the useful info,you are in r160eality a good webmaster.แต่งงาน
that is a huge list of album, some of them are my fave…good list
Come on over and seek advice from161 my site . Thank you.m88
Your blog has the same post as another article but i like your b145etter.ซื้อขาย
I feel good to see your site and look forward to many pleasurable minutes reading here.ทัวร์เกาหลี
Thanks for spending the time to discuss this,<a <a href="http://www.branddung.com">เครื่องสำอาง” target=”_blank”>http://www.branddung.com">เครื่…
Very good site and this site seems to have loads of people adding comments so you are doing something good.กระเป๋า
I’ll be bookmark and come back to read more of your useful inform
Many Thanks, I really like your posts and your style