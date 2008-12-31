Buddyhead's best and worst records of 2008

Weezer – The Red Album: Haven’t these guys run out of colors yet? And what’s up with all the guest singers? Could they be trying any less at this point? Maybe next time Rivers won’t even bother to show up for the album cover shoot. The one good thing I can say about the Red Album is that at least “Beverly Hills” isn’t on it. You can really only go uphill from there, that is unless Rivers ends up writing a song about Silverlake at some point.



The Killers – Day And Age: When it came time to start rounding up the “Worst Of” list, my first thought was “did the Killers come out with anything this year?” As usual, the answer is yes. The next question would be, “Is it a steaming pile of elephant shit?” And, once again, the answer would be yes! The song “Human”, which is supposed to be the big, deep, epic, sweeping circle jerk of the album, repeats the line “are we human, or are we dancer?” There’s quite a bit of speculation as to what this line means, but please allow me to put forth my own theory: Brandon Flowers has a couple extra chromosomes. Just putting that out there.

Of Montreal – Skeletal Lamping: Of Montreal is a band that likes to think up really strange, abstract titles for their albums and songs. There are others that do this as well, but they usually manage to do so without coming off quite as pompous and overbearing. Of Montreal is just being weird for the sake of being weird, so their gullible fans will spend hours trying to decipher the “mad genius” of founder Kevin Barnes. No, he’s just a douchenozzle with a dictionary. Look, I can come up with crazy word combinations too! Sudden instance stiff bucket, remigrating fast chancellor! Undetonated bar aorist! Hey, I think I just wrote an Of Montreal song. Now I just need some annoyingly cheery music with jarring time changes to go with it.

Vampire Weekend – Vampire Weekend: Oh, great, another totally hip band that I’m supposed to like because everyone else does. Seriously, who the hell are these douchebags and why are they famous? One week, nobody’s heard of Vampire Weekend, and the next, people are listing them as their “favorite band.” I’m suspicious of any band that gets huge overnight, but this one is a total fucking mystery. What is it that attracts people to this bullshit? Is it the way the singer sounds like a developmentally disabled person doing a Bono impression? The first time I heard their “hit” “song” “A-Punk”, I narrowly avoided driving my car off the road as I frantically scrambled to change the radio station. Good thing, because my insurance doesn’t cover shitty music-related accidents.

Little Joy – Little Joy: Apparently the drummer from the Strokes felt it necessary to record and release a solo album this year. And as we all know, drummer solo projects are always good! Especially when it’s the Strokes’ drummer! (I’m being really sarcastic here, in case you didn’t notice.) Could this guy put any less effort into his singing? Listening to Ben Stein talk about nail fungus for an hour and a half would be more interesting than this.

Tokyo Police Club – Elephant Shell: I get it! They’re not from Tokyo, they’re not police officers, and they’re not a club! It’s ironic! Get it? Do you get it? See, they call themselves Tokyo Police Club, and… eh, nevermind. You can tell these guys are real shitheads within the first five seconds of this record. Pretty convenient since it spared me from having to listen to the whole thing. “A toast to the last of a dying breed…” yeah shut the fuck up. Nobody cares. Next.

Coldplay – Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends: “Viva La Vida Surprise”: Take two ounces exaggerated sense of self-importance, one ounce Radiohead’s “The Bends”, four ounces Gwyneth Paltrow, and a half gallon of tapioca pudding. Combine in blender and purée for 45 minutes. Serve at room temperature with a slice of cold, soggy toast. Warning: May cause abdominal cramps and watery diarrhea.

Lenny Kravitz – It Is Time For A Love Revolution: It is time for Lenny Kravitz to O.D. on drugs. Oh, wait, sorry, that time came and went years ago. Well, better late than never, I always say! Really, when was the last time anyone cared about a new Lenny Kravitz album? 1996? I guess he needed some extra cash and figured he’d re-record “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and call it “Love Revolution”. Oh well, at least he’s not still writing about flying really high, up in the sky, just like a butterfly. Be thankful for small miracles.



Kanye West – 808s and Heartbreak: This guy is the voice of my generation? Wow, my generation sucks. Can I trade in for a different one? Yeah, Kanye, we get it, you like Daft Punk. Step away from the vocoder.

Metallica – Death Magnetic: A.K.A. Overcompensation: The Soundtrack. This is what it sounds like when a band suddenly realizes they’ve been sucking horse balls for the last 20 years, and thinks if they hurry up and record a few 45-minute guitar solos and slap a picture of a coffin on the cover, nobody will notice all those other albums they put out since the Black Album. Come on, Metallica, just put out that yacht rock album you’ve been dying to make already. We promise we won’t laugh.

Fall Out Boy – Folie A Deux: It’s been a while since my high school French class, but if memory serves me correctly, “folie a deux” translates to “men without penises.” This must be what all those emo shitheads in tight black jeans are listening to on their iPods at the subway station while I fantasize about drop kicking them onto the tracks. These are some really bitchin’ song titles, though. “Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes” and “Headfirst Slide Into Coopestown on a Bad Bet”? How thought-provoking. I’m guessing “27” refers to the number of years of therapy Bronx Mowgli Wentz is going to need after growing up with such a retarded name, not to mention parents who make such stunningly mediocre music as this.

Scarlett Johansson – Anywhere I Lay My Head (Tom Waits cover album): Okay… how do I put this gently? Yeah, Tom Waits has a shitty singing voice, but it’s the good kind of shitty. Catch my drift?

Bloc Party – Intimacy: Wow, it must take a lot of focus and concentration to sing in such an annoying voice through an entire album. Bravo. If only these guys could channel that energy into something more beneficial to society, like, let’s say, cleaning my apartment or shooting themselves in the face. I’m seriously wondering if Bloc Party is in cahoots with Tylenol, because it really feels like these songs were specifically designed to give me a major fucking headache.

Madonna – Hard Candy: It must be tough to be an aging pop star when your entire shtick was built on being “controversial” and a “sex symbol”. Talk about painting yourself into a corner. She’s gone from “Like A Virgin” to “Like A Prayer” to “Like My Aunt Edna”. Of course, she’s Madonna, so no one would dare to pull her aside and politely inform her that she’s kinda gross and saggy now, that nobody wants to see her spread her 50-year-old vag on the cover, and that it’s been quite some years since she’s made anything hard. So we continue to humor her by buying her increasingly uninteresting music and pretending to give a shit about the whole Guy Ritchie thing because, well, she’s Madonna.

Sigur Ros – Med Sud I Eyrum vid Spilum Endalaust: Cool! More music for me to take a shit to! You know, if I wanted to listen to some Thom Yorke wannabe whine in a made-up language over the most boring soundscapes ever conceived by man, then… well, I guess I’d buy a Sigur Ros album. This is the musical equivalent of staring at a beige carpet for ten hours. How anyone could stay awake through an entire Sigur Ros concert without snorting at least two fistfuls of crank is beyond me.

Wolf Parade – At Mount Zoomer: If it please the court, may I present Exhibit Z-486 in the case of Good Music vs. Canada. Maybe we should just change the list to “Worst Non-Canadian Bands” from now on. Listening to Wolf Parade is kinda like riding a Segway, in the sense that it’s physically impossible to look cool while doing so. I actually had to double check at first to make sure I wasn’t accidentally listening to Vampire Weekend again. How many bands are there that sound like this? Wow, what a scary thought. I think I need to go to my happy place for a little while.

Pink – Funhouse: Back when I used to actually go to record stores, I used to get annoyed seeing this rug muncher right next to the Pink Floyd section all the time. I bet Roger Waters is pretty pissed off about it too. Pink recently joined the elite ranks of other Scientologist musicians Beck, Doug E. Fresh, and Nine Inch Nails. Therefore, I’m sure there are all kinds of weird hidden backwards Scientology messages to be found here, but it’s hard to tell what they are underneath all this terrible music. To be quite honest, I don’t find anything fun about this album at all. Are people actually supposed to dance to this shit?

Nickelback – Dark Horse: I really didn’t need to listen to this album to include it here on the list. I mean, it’s Nickelback, come on. However, in the interest of fairness, I decided I would anyway. Wow. You know when you’re expecting something to be horrible and yet you still end up being taken aback by how bad it is? The first song is called “Something In Your Mouth” (I assume that means Chad Kroeger’s filthy horse dong), and starts with the lines “Got to meet the hottie with the million dollar body / they say it’s over budget but you’d pay her just to touch it / come on”. That’s all I needed to hear. I’m done.

Jonas Brothers – A Little Bit Longer: Does anybody really buy this whole “promise ring” bullshit these guys are pulling? Lord only knows how many “immaculate conceptions” the Jonas Brothers have miraculously created by now. Seriously though, this “Disney rock” crap is an affront to common decency. People seem to like comparing all the hype over the Jo-Bros to Beatlemania in the ’60s. Yeah, except for the fact that the Beatles actually wrote songs that didn’t make me want to chug drain cleaner. I have this theory that God is killing off the Beatles in order from most to least talented, and that Ringo will outlive us all. In the Jonases’ case, however, I don’t know how that would work. Maybe they’ll all get raped and mutilated by grizzly bears simultaneously.

Katy Perry – One Of The Boys: Another overhyped and intrinsically worthless overnight sensation. Katy Perry is one of those dumb skanks that tries to act all “bi-curious” at bars just because drunk frat guys think it’s totally hot. So she wrote a song about it, and, what do you know, all the drunk frat guys thought it was totally hot. Apparently there are other songs on this album too, but no one else is paying any attention to them, so why should I?