Buddyhead's best and worst records of 2005

by · December 31, 2005

You may also like...

87 Responses

  1. Bobby says:
    July 16, 2009 at 10:25 am

    this was sooooo spot on. hilarious!! i love it

  2. Cameron says:
    July 17, 2009 at 3:28 am

    5 additions to things I would rather do than listen to “Beverly Hills”

    1. Pay parking tickets

    2. Watch “Junior” (that movie where Arnold is pregnant)

    3. Listen to the Red Album thrice in it’s entirety

    4. Read all of Courtney Love’s Twitters

    5. Close my dick in a pre-heated oven.

  3. bLAkalicious says:
    July 18, 2009 at 11:36 pm

    whew…i’m a little teary eyed after reading that, in a good way.

  4. thief says:
    July 28, 2009 at 5:48 pm

    reviews are great. One suggestion. I would change the word latter to former in your review of the Fiery furnaces! Unless of course, you really WOULD rather watch your grandma shave herself in the shower that listen to the record again.

  5. jessicahill says:
    August 18, 2009 at 8:50 pm

    Yes. R. Kelly is my hero after the Trapped in the closet series.

    I felt the exact same way as the 7 stages.

  6. watch burn notice says:
    October 27, 2009 at 11:39 pm

    burn notice is the best because of Fiona

Leave a Reply

Follow:

Reviews

More

Subscribe to Buddyhead Radio Podcast

on iTuneson Androidvia RSSMore Subscribe Options

Top Sports Social Media Feeds, Trends, Analysis, and Analytics:

Friends:

AwesomeCoupons: 2017 Promo Codes List

Friends:

ehic card

Friends:

Binary Options Broker Trading

Friends:

This year when travelling to Europe make sure you renew your ehic card, ensuring that you and your family are covered and provided with healthcare

Friends:

do my homework Online

Friends:

Friends:

Where to buy your proxies? We give you tips and genuine reviews.

Friends:

Friends:

Friends:

WhatsApp Web - Standardzilla

Friends:

Shop wire mesh at Weld-mesh.com

Friends:

With us, you can buy all types of traffic: from Alexa traffic to premium traffic. So don't hesitate, buy with us!

Friends:

Best brokers​ reviewed

Friends:

Read only genuine reviews about Instagram follower sellers.

Friends:

Supporters:

ChameleonJohn

Friends:

Free Online Memorials with Crowdfunding for Funeral Costs Made Easy

Sponsors:

Shop for rompers at Tobi

Friends:

Snap Tube

Dhgate:

Dhgate

Supporters:

2016 Prom Dresses Canada - Up To 75% Off. Over 2000 Styles‎

http://www.pickedresses.com/short-prom-dresses-c_4/

Advertisement:

Advertisement:

Friends:

Apollo Soul - Wedding Band in Surrey

Hugowatches.cn

Hugowatches.cn can provide you the Swiss Replica watches at the best value and price.

UK Fashion Bridesmaid dresses at Artweddings UK

UK FASHION BRIDESMAID DRESSES AT ARTWEDDINGS.CO.UK UK Fashion Bridesmaid dresses at Artweddings UK: http://www.artweddings.co.uk/bridesmaid-dresses-uk/

Advertisement:

LIKE BUDDYHEAD? SUPPORT OUR SCENE… DONATE!